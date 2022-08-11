Ohio State to keep summer COVID-19 protocols in place for fall semester

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGtyr_0hCfZz6n00
There will be no changes from the university’s summer COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester as of now, university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

There will be no changes from the university’s summer COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester as of now, Ohio State spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students, staff and faculty will continue into the fall, and masking will be optional on all academic campuses — including in classrooms, Booker said. Ohio State keeps its mask-optional policy as Columbus Public Health issued an indoor mask advisory based on high levels of transmission and other public universities debate stricter COVID-19 protocols.

“The safety and well-being of Ohio State’s students, faculty and staff is the university’s top priority,” Booker said. “As we have throughout the pandemic, we continue to consult regularly with public health professionals, and will adjust our protocols as needed going forward.”

Ohio State has a vaccination rate of 93.1 percent complete and partial vaccination rate as of May 3, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard .

Columbus Public Health issued its mask advisory Aug. 5 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Franklin County as a high-risk community based on its positive cases and number of available hospital beds. The press release stated the Franklin County positivity rate doubled in the past month, currently at 2.8 percent. Only about half of residents are vaccinated, according to the release.

Franklin County Public Health also issued a masking advisory in July based on this CDC data.

Masking is not required in Columbus, but recommended, according to a July 22 tweet by Columbus Health.

Other universities throughout Ohio have changed their COVID-19 protocols as the school year approaches. Kent State and Ohio University are both reinstating their indoor mask policies based on the rising COVID-19 levels in their county.

The University of Cincinnati requires masks in all College of Medicine buildings, and Bowling Green State University currently does not require masks on its campus.

According to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website, the university will still not require asymptomatic testing, but members of the Ohio State community who have been exposed or tested positive may have to retest. Testing at the Biomedical Research Tower will continue, and students can get at-home test kits from the Ohio Union and Younkin Success Center.

Masking is required in the university’s clinical testing centers, like Wexner Medical Center, and childcare centers.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must follow CDC guidelines , including wearing a mask for at least 10 days, according to the website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2170 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches poll

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to reporters at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis July 27. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Ohio State ranked No. 2 in the preseason USA Today Sports American Football Coaches Association football coaches poll released Monday .

Read full story

Donatos Pizza’s Executive Chairwoman and Chief Purpose Office addresses summer 2022 graduates at 431st commencement

Commencement speaker, Jane Abell, delivers her remarks towards the graduates during summer commencement. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. With 1,012 graduates in attendance, the university awarded 299 Doctorates, 531 Masters, 25 professional degrees and 950 undergraduate and associate degrees and certificates, Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers said.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022

Ohio State held the first of its 25 practices ahead of the 2022 season Thursday, and head coach Ryan Day provided updates on a number of topics surrounding the Buckeyes. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor.

Read full story
2 comments
Troy, OH

Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunity

The NASA logo at the entrance to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida. A space shuttle rocket booster is in the background. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor license

Neighborhood bar and grill Addella’s on Oak unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and a newly permitted liquor license. Credit: Molly Goheen | LTV Arts and Life Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition games

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann yells from the sidelines with less than thirty seconds left on the clock during the Ohio State-Akron Game Nov. 9, 2021. Ohio State won 67-66. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story

Ohio State researchers create mathematical model to help predict effectiveness of drug treatments for heart attacks

The Dorthy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute, located adjacent to The Wexner Medical Center. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Researchers at Ohio State created a mathematical model of a heart attack that can predict new drug combinations that might be used to treat these cardiovascular events.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSL

Reed Davis intends to transfer from Jacksonville University to the Ohio State University for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Credit: Louis Llerandi. An Ohio State newcomer has kept busy this summer, performing in big moments for the Jacksonville Armada of the National Premier Soccer League.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fund

Head coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, made a $1 million donation to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine Wednesday to establish The Nina and Ryan Day Resilience Fund, promoting mental health resources and encouraging young adults to address their overall well-being. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

What’s Up: Welcome Week Events

A student joins a club during her stop by at the involvement fair during the first week of school. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Former Assistant Photo Editor. Returning and incoming Buckeyes will be able to appreciate the wide variety of events Columbus and Ohio State will host during Welcome Week. From sporting events to music festivals, the week of Aug. 21 has special occasions to entertain everyone. Be sure to check out Ohio State’s Discount Ticket Program (D-Tix) to save some money during Welcome Week.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resources

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ+ Buckeyes and allies. In the Columbus Area, Stonewall Columbus’ seeks to“increase visibility, inclusion, and connection for the LGBTQ+ community. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio Stadium

Members of the Ohio State Marching Band celebrate during the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18, 2021. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. On Oct. 7, 1922, Ohio State defeated Ohio Wesleyan in its first game at Ohio Stadium.

Read full story

Where to study on campus

Study spots can be found in every corner and building on Ohio States large campus. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo. Ohio State is full of unique places for students to sit down and study. With such a large campus, it can be daunting to find that right place. However, The Lantern has provided a list of locations that might become the places for you.

Read full story
1 comments

Meal plan: Understanding the different options on Columbus’ campus

Dining hall meal plans consist of three payment options for meals and snacks: “visits,” dining dollars and BuckID cash. Credit: Soliyah Stevens-Ogaz. Incoming first-years on the Columbus campus might not understand the ins-and-outs of Ohio State yet, but learning to navigate campus’ 30 food locations and three dining plans is a good place to start.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Not a party person? Here are other options

Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which is officially opening April 30. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Social Media Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Where to use your BuckID off-campus

Jimmy Barouxis, third-generation owner of Buckeye Donuts, poses with some of the donuts sold at his shop, all of which are cut, filled and coated by hand. Credit: Maya Neyman | Former Managing Editor for Digital Content.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Track & Field: Taking directorship a ‘full circle’ opportunity for Joseph

Rosalind Joseph, the next director of cross country and track and field, speaks with media June 15. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. Rosalind Joseph created a decorated, record-breaking career both as a long jumper and assistant coach in the Ohio State track and field program.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Mosiello hopes to bring energy, trust in first collegiate head coach position

Head coach Bill Mosiello addresses media at his introductory press conference June 21. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. After spending nine seasons as an associate coach at Texas Christian University, Bill Mosiello was tabbed as Ohio State baseball’s next head coach June 16 .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teams

Makenna Webster, a former standout at Wisconsin, will transfer to Ohio State and plans to participate in both Field and Ice Hockey. Credit: Tom Lynn. Makenna Webster was already 7 years old by the time she started playing ice hockey, but her field hockey career began while she was in a physical education class.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy