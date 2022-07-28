What’s Up: Markets, plays and the Ohio State Fair make for an eventful weekend

Whether it’s a live show or enjoying some time at the Ohio State Fair, The Lantern has found a plethora of happenings that will keep the Columbus and Buckeye communities busy this weekend. Click on the title of any event to find out more information.
Thursday, July 28
- Queen Margaret at Schiller Park 8-10 p.m. (Free)
- The Actors’ Theatre will be presenting their rendition of this Shakespearian classic Thursday-Sunday nights until Aug. 14.
- Arts on Arlington 6-9 p.m. (Free)
- Located in Upper Arlington’s Mallway Park, a variety of local artists and musicians will showcase their talents to the community.
- BAM Thursdays 5-9 p.m. ($5)
- Bar, Art, and Music Thursdays are held at the Columbus Museum of Art every Thursday up through September where visitors can enjoy refreshments, art and live music.
- Ohio State Fair Until Aug. 7 ($10)
- Enjoy rides, concerts, and live animals at this Ohio tradition that began in 1850 and returns every summer.
- Cabaret ($18 student, $23 adult)
- Imagine Productions will be performing their rendition of “Cabaret” featuring a significant number of Ohio State students and alumni through July 30.
Friday, July 29
- Columbus Food and Wine Festival 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. (Free)
- Immerse yourself in local Columbus culinary culture with a food and wine festival at Goodale Park this weekend.
- Pearl Market 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free)
- Located on Gay Street and Pearl Alley, this artisan farmers market displays some of the best that Columbus has to offer.
- Picnic with the Pops: Ohio State Marching Band 8 p.m. ($35)
- Watch the Ohio State marching band in the Columbus Commons, a show featuring classic hits complete with fireworks.
Saturday, July 30
- Columbus Food and Wine Festival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Free)
- Picnic with the Pops: Ohio State Marching Band 8 p.m. ($35)
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Muna at Newport 7 p.m. ($35)
- Indie-pop band Muna will take the stage at Newport Tuesday and perform some of their greatest hits.
