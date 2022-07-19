Baseball: Houston selects Dezenzo in 12th round of 2022 MLB Draft

Ohio State then-junior infielder Zach Dezenzo (4) holds up his finger after hitting a home run during the Ohio State-Indiana game April 3, 2021. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Former Ohio State shortstop Zach Dezenzo was selected by the Houston Astros as the No. 373 overall pick in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft Tuesday.

Dezenzo marks the 112th all-time draft pick in program history and the first position player selected since former catcher Dillon Dingler in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. In last year’s draft, the Buckeyes had pitchers Seth Lonsway, Garrett Burhenn and Jack Neely taken.

The Alliance, Ohio, native set career bests in nearly every offensive statistical category during his breakout senior season, which landed him on the Second Team All-Big Ten. Dezenzo tied the single-season program record with 19 home runs.

In his four-year career, Dezenzo hit .281 with an on-base percentage of .362, clubbing 38 round-trippers — which rank third in Ohio State history — and 131 RBIs.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound shortstop is the 29th player under former head coach Greg Beals to be selected in the MLB Draft. Senior pitcher TJ Brock was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth round Monday .