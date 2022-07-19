Houston, TX

Baseball: Houston selects Dezenzo in 12th round of 2022 MLB Draft

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt5FV_0glCr8oy00
Ohio State then-junior infielder Zach Dezenzo (4) holds up his finger after hitting a home run during the Ohio State-Indiana game April 3, 2021. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

Former Ohio State shortstop Zach Dezenzo was selected by the Houston Astros as the No. 373 overall pick in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft Tuesday.

Dezenzo marks the 112th all-time draft pick in program history and the first position player selected since former catcher Dillon Dingler in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. In last year’s draft, the Buckeyes had pitchers Seth Lonsway, Garrett Burhenn and Jack Neely taken.

The Alliance, Ohio, native set career bests in nearly every offensive statistical category during his breakout senior season, which landed him on the Second Team All-Big Ten. Dezenzo tied the single-season program record with 19 home runs.

In his four-year career, Dezenzo hit .281 with an on-base percentage of .362, clubbing 38 round-trippers — which rank third in Ohio State history — and 131 RBIs.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound shortstop is the 29th player under former head coach Greg Beals to be selected in the MLB Draft. Senior pitcher TJ Brock was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth round Monday .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2123 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Ohio State launches drug, alcohol misuse course for first-year students

Ohio State will require incoming first-year and transfer students to take an educational course that focuses on drugs and alcohol starting this fall. Credit: Jack Westerheide. Ohio State will require incoming first-year and transfer students to take an educational course that focuses on drugs and alcohol starting this fall.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Baseball: Phillies draft Karaffa in 20th round of MLB draft

Ohio State then-sophomore infielder Nate Karaffa (14) swings at a pitch during the Ohio State-Indiana game April 3, 2021. Ohio State won 5-2. Credit: Gretchen Rudolph | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Off-campus residents, community react to New Center leadership change

The Paulist Fathers, who have served at the Newman Center for 66 years, will be leaving at the end of July due to the new leadership in the Diocese of Columbus. Photo courtesy of Madisyn Callahan.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

The Cellar: house-turned concert venue hosts Ohio bands, encourages Ohio State talent to perform

The Cellar, a local music venue in a Columbus home, sits empty, ready for its next performance. Credit: Juliana Hilton | The Lantern. As COVID-19 restrictions lifted and shows began returning in person, the revamping of house show culture made the first concert Teddy Woyak and his housemates held at “The Cellar,” a house-turned concert venue, an unforgettable experience.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Nick Kellogg aims to ‘tap into’ NBA experience, basketball background at Ohio State

Assistant to the head coach and director of scouting Nick Kellogg speaks with media at the Schottenstein Center July 5. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. Growing up, Nick Kellogg watched a lot of Buckeye men’s basketball game film and tape with one particular player who stood out.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: September and October game themes unveiled

Ohio State fans storm the field after the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Celebrations for the 2002 national championship team and 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium will headline game themes for home football contests in September and October, Ohio State announced this week .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

New leadership appointed at Ohio State’s Catholic Newman Center

The Saint Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State is under new leadership, according to a June 30 press release. Credit: Mark Batke. The Saint Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State is under new leadership, according to a June 30 press release from the Diocese of Columbus , and changes are already being made within the church.

Read full story
Highland Park, IL

Letter to the editor: Ohio State students from Highland Park speak on tragedy, impact on their home

Emma Hovis (left) and Lindsay Weisskopf (right) both attended the Fourth of July parade throughout their childhoods and spoke about the impact of Monday’s tragedy. | Credit: photos courtesy of Emma Hovis and Lindsay Weisskopf.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck opens on High Street

Kels Wilson and Jevonna Morris are the owners of The Galaxy Coffee, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck. Credit: Courtesy of Jevonna Morris. The Galaxy Coffee, Columbus’ first queer-owned coffee truck, offers a new atmosphere for coffee lovers.

Read full story
29 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Nonconference, Big Ten double plays schedules released

Senior forward Justin Ahrens (10) goes up to the net for a shot during the Ohio State-Duke game Nov. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Smith, Ohio State intrigued by ‘significant upside’ in UCLA, USC expansion to Big Ten

Athletic Director Gene Smith speaks to the media during an availability. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. Pack a suitcase and read up on the West — the Universities of California, Los Angeles and Southern California are joining the Big Ten Conference.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Mom-and-pop pizzerias’ business is rising and making dough

Tyler’s Pizzeria is located at 7516 E Main St in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Credit: Preston Harmon | Lantern Reporter. Loyal pizzeria patrons’ steadfast support ensures that a local entrepreneurs’ restaurant dreams become reality.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Nick Kellogg joins staff as assistant, director of scouting

The Ohio State men’s basketball team announced Nick Kellogg will become the program’s director of scouting, according to a release Wednesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Arlington, TX

USC, UCLA to join Big Ten in 2024

Ohio State redshirt freshman linebacker Tuf Borland (32) prepares to defend a USC possession in the third quarter of the 2017 Cotton Bowl against University of Southern California on Dec. 29, 2017, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State won 24-7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Student groups react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Marching down High St., protestors exit downtown and head toward the Short North following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe. v Wade Friday earned responses across the country, including Ohio State student organizations that share mixed reactions on the decision and Ohio’s recent implementation of harsher restrictions on abortion access.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Athletic department addresses Title IX, women’s athletics on ‘The Gene Smith Podcast’

Ohio State women’s ice hockey head coach, Nadine Muzerall, speaks to the team during a November practice in Ohio State Ice Rink. Credit: Jacob Myers | Lantern File photo. Ohio State’s athletic department began celebrating its the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX June 23 with a panel discussion involving University President Kristina M. Johnson and four additional guests.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Four Buckeyes named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams

Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during the Ohio State Spring Game April 16. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” A Forgettable Footnote in the Legacy of Star Wars

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Credit: Courtesy of Lucasfilm via TNS. In its over 40 years of existence — including 10 with Disney— Star Wars has become a symphony of stories across a mélange of mediums. TV shows, books, comics, graphic novels and video games pick up where the movies left off, developing and expanding upon characters, planets, plots and subplots to fill in the blanks created by the Skywalker Saga and its two spinoff films.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The new ‘Bad Temper Bakeshop’ opens in Old Towne East

Bad Temper Bakeshop opened on March 4 and features a new menu daily serving breakfast, lunch and baked goods. Credit: Bad Temper Bakeshop. Bad Temper Bakeshop opened its doors this spring to serve the Columbus community a variety of pastries, cakes, coffee, lunch and breakfast options at an affordable price.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy