Men’s Basketball: Nonconference, Big Ten double plays schedules released

Senior forward Justin Ahrens (10) goes up to the net for a shot during the Ohio State-Duke game Nov. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo

The Ohio State men’s basketball team saw its 2022-23 season schedule become clearer since the turn of the calendar to July.

The program unveiled in a release June 29 its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Buckeyes will again participate in the Maui Invitational against the likes of Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton and Louisville in the eight-team tournament Nov. 21-23 .

Ohio State announced it will travel to Durham, North Carolina, to rematch Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Nov. 30 , and the Buckeyes will play North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York Dec. 17.

The Buckeyes will begin the 2022-23 season with three-consecutive home games against Robert Morris, Charleston Southern and Eastern Illinois beginning Nov. 7, according to the release.

Chaminade will venture into Value City Arena for a preseason exhibition against Ohio State Nov. 1. The nonconference schedule rounds out against St. Francis, Maine and Alabama A&M in December, according to the release.

On June 16 , the Big Ten Conference announced home-and-home and single-game opponents for next season. Ohio State will only host Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin, according to the release.

The Buckeyes will only travel to Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska. They will compete against that trio of conference competition, marking the first season since 2018-19 in which the Wolverines will not have played in Columbus. Ohio State will travel to and host the remaining seven Big Ten programs, and tip times and dates will be announced in early fall, according to the release.