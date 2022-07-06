Men’s Basketball: Nick Kellogg joins staff as assistant, director of scouting

The Ohio State men’s basketball team announced Nick Kellogg will become the program’s director of scouting, according to a release Wednesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo

Kellogg is the son of former Buckeye All-American forward Clark Kellogg. Nick Kellogg will also serve as an assistant to head coach Chris Holtmann, according to the release.

“Coach Holtmann and I go back to his recruiting days at Ohio University, and I’m thrilled to be reunited and working with him,” Nick Kellogg said in the release. “He’s a tremendous coach and he’s put together a great staff that I’m very much looking forward to learning from.”

Nick Kellogg spent the last two seasons as video coordinator with the Milwaukee Bucks, including during their NBA championship season in 2020-21.

The Westerville, Ohio, native went to Columbus DeSales before playing basketball at Ohio University from 2011-14. Nick Kellogg played on the Bobcats’ Sweet 16 team during the 2011-12 season.

Nick Kellogg and Holtmann previously worked together on the staff at Ohio when the latter coached as an assistant from 2008-10.

“Nick’s work with the Milwaukee Bucks these past two seasons as well as his college and professional playing experience will be a great asset to our current and future Buckeyes,” Holtmann said in a release. “Obviously, the Kellogg name is special among so many who have followed Buckeye basketball over the years. We really look forward to Nick’s work and contribution to Buckeye hoops.”