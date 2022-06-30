Columbus, OH

Athletic department addresses Title IX, women’s athletics on ‘The Gene Smith Podcast’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wi2m8_0gQJH9cp00
Ohio State women’s ice hockey head coach, Nadine Muzerall, speaks to the team during a November practice in Ohio State Ice Rink. Credit: Jacob Myers | Lantern File photo

Ohio State’s athletic department began celebrating its the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX June 23 with a panel discussion involving University President Kristina M. Johnson and four additional guests.

In a new release of “The Gene Smith Podcast” Monday , athletic director Gene Smith sat down with senior deputy athletic director Janine Oman, women’s ice hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall and sophomore defensive specialist Sydney Taylor. The group talked about Title IX — which prohibits discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance —  and where Ohio State stands in allotting resources for women’s athletics.

“The reality is women compete just like men and the experiences are the same,” Smith said. “It’s important for us at Ohio State to make sure that we provide the same quality educational experience for women as we do for men, and we’re passionate about it. I’m blessed to work with great coaches and they all share my passion that we got to do it the right way.”

Growing up with hockey as her passion, Muzerall said she had “no other option” but to play on boys hockey teams where men were often the head coach. She said she had to make adjustments, such as using a girls bathroom to change clothes, in order to find and take advantage of playing opportunities growing up.

The lengths Muzerall went just to play the sport she loved didn’t end there, either.

“I just found this out not too long ago, my mom used to have to go in front of a board of all men and convince them that I was good enough to play on the boys team, and she would have to do that pretty regularly throughout the season any time we played against good competition,” Muzerall said. “It was one of those things that my mom had to get out there and sell her kid being a young girl that she was good enough to play with the boys.”

Smith and Oman discussed the array of programs offered at Ohio State to promote and support opportunities for women both on and off the the playing field, including the Women’s Athletic Excellence Fund that works “to support and enhance the experience and development of student-athletes participating in a women’s varsity sport.”

Muzerall said she’s thrilled with the resources available to Buckeye student-athletes, including rehabilitation technology, nutrition science and academic tutoring services.

“One of the greatest things that I think that OSU does is provide opportunities and to make sure that we showcase all those resources because they’re endless,” Muzerall said. “It’s not just doing it to check the boxes; they do it because they truly care.”

Oman said there’s still progress to be made. She said she’s proud of  the percentage of female head coaches among the women’s sports programs at Ohio State, and she wants it to continue growing.

“Our percentage is, probably, when you look at on our women’s teams, the number of women coaches we have is really impressive,” Oman said. “They have to see you to be you, and if they don’t see that, I just think we’re taking away leadership opportunities for young women because they’re not going to aspire to what they could aspire to for that.”

Taylor said she experienced the impact of having female coaches throughout her childhood, and it continues with her current volleyball head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg.

“It’s definitely a blessing, she has done so much for our culture,” Taylor said. “Knowing that she has impacted all of our lives so much off the court, on the court, getting us out of our comfort zone but also demanding us to be at the highest level, so she’s done so much work for us, and I’m excited to see how she continues to keep developing this program for the future.”

The group reflected on the strides Ohio State and athletics as a whole have made since the implementation of Title IX. Oman said Title IX provided a roadmap to consider different areas the university has invested in, such as financial aid and participation in athletic competition.

Smith said he considers all of the sports at Ohio State, men’s and women’s, regardless of gender. During a time of reflecting on the last 50 years, he said he wants to bring opportunities for all student-athletes and continue keeping Ohio State at the forefront of change both competitively and inclusively.

“I just know this, that every single sport we have, we need to make sure they have the resources in order for those student-athletes to have the same experience across the board,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, they all are the same to me, and so what we have to do is have that belief cascade throughout our family and in the department and fight hard to make sure our women’s student athletes have the same experiences as our mens student-athletes.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2037 followers

More from The Lantern

USC, UCLA to join Big Ten in 2024

Ohio State redshirt freshman linebacker Tuf Borland (32) prepares to defend a USC possession in the third quarter of the 2017 Cotton Bowl against University of Southern California on Dec. 29, 2017, in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State won 24-7. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Ohio State

Student groups react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Marching down High St., protestors exit downtown and head toward the Short North following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe. v Wade Friday earned responses across the country, including Ohio State student organizations that share mixed reactions on the decision and Ohio’s recent implementation of harsher restrictions on abortion access.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Four Buckeyes named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America teams

Sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs the ball during the Ohio State Spring Game April 16. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” A Forgettable Footnote in the Legacy of Star Wars

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Credit: Courtesy of Lucasfilm via TNS. In its over 40 years of existence — including 10 with Disney— Star Wars has become a symphony of stories across a mélange of mediums. TV shows, books, comics, graphic novels and video games pick up where the movies left off, developing and expanding upon characters, planets, plots and subplots to fill in the blanks created by the Skywalker Saga and its two spinoff films.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The new ‘Bad Temper Bakeshop’ opens in Old Towne East

Bad Temper Bakeshop opened on March 4 and features a new menu daily serving breakfast, lunch and baked goods. Credit: Bad Temper Bakeshop. Bad Temper Bakeshop opened its doors this spring to serve the Columbus community a variety of pastries, cakes, coffee, lunch and breakfast options at an affordable price.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, organizations react and anticipate change in Ohio’s abortion rights

In May, Columbus protesters rallied after Politico leaked the majority opinion draft to overrule Roe v. Wade. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The United States Supreme Court struck down Americans’ right to an abortion Friday, which may impact Ohio’s current abortion access.

Read full story
2 comments
Belleville, IL

Men’s Basketball: ‘God’s plan’: Liddell embraces journey, wait toward NBA draft dream

Junior forward E.J. Liddell bows his head as his mother, Michelle Liddell, sits next to him at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville, Illinois, during the 2022 NBA draft Thursday. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Spurs select Branham No. 20 overall in NBA draft

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles during the first half of No. 7 Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament game against No. 10 Loyola Chicago Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ohio State won 54-41. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Experts weigh in on non-prescribed Adderall usage

Three off-campus overdoses prompted a university wide email about drug use. One student passed away Wednesday. Credit: Former Photo Editor Mark Batke. Drugs that enhance concentration and socialization can entice many, but taking non-prescribed substances may lead to life-threatening side effects, according to experts.

Read full story

New study finds ocean viruses may help reduce climate change

The new study showed viruses in plankton could play a role in mitigating the effects of climate change. Credit: Courtesy of Tara Ocean Foundation. Researchers at Ohio State found that a new way to mitigate climate change may come from observing viruses in an unlikely sea creature — plankton.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Analysis on Branham, Liddell prime to be next Buckeye first rounders

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) and freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) high-five during the Ohio State-Akron Game Nov. 9, 2021. Ohio State won 67-66. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

ComFest to return for 50th anniversary, celebrates roots in the counterculture community

Crowds are expected to gather at Goodale Park for the 50th anniversary of ComFest for the first time in two years since the pandemic. Credit: Lantern File Photo. Over 150 performances and 180 vendors will gather in Goodale Park for the 50th annual Community Festival— also known as “ComFest”— to celebrate music, collectivism and social justice this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Men’s Basketball: ‘A chance to advance’: Owens embraces new opportunity

Assistant coach Jack Owens speaks with media June 15. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. Jack Owens’ career as a basketball coach spans over two decades, and his experience will only grow at Ohio State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Food Adventures offers food tours around historic neighborhoods

The vegetable pizza from Harvest Pizza’s German Village location exemplifies cuisine found on the food tour. Credit: Aly Gordon / Lantern reporter. Columbus Food Adventures offers a unique combination of both food and history with tours around popular neighborhoods throughout the city.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State receives ‘THE’ trademark

Ohio State received a trademark for “THE” to be sold on clothing Tuesday. | Credit: Courtesy of the US Patent and Trademark Office. Ohio State is taking their apparel to THE next level.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Armstrong, Jaques earn Ohio State Athletes of the Year

Junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong and senior defender Sophie Jaques earned Ohio State Male and Female Athletes of the Year, the athletic department announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

How to combat the heat in Columbus

Columbus Recreation and Parks, Ohio State, Columbus Metropolitan Libraries and more offer opportunities to cool off. Credit: Adreyn Yates. As residents combat a power outage and severe heat , Ohio State and the City of Columbus campus seek to provide cool and safe shelter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus, Ohio State campuses impacted by AEP power outages

American Electric Power reported statewide power outages beginning Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin. Ohio State’s Columbus, Wooster and Mansfield campuses suffer as American Electric Power reports statewide power outages since Tuesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Baseball: Ohio State hires TCU assistant Mosiello as next head coach

The Ohio State Baseball team stands in the dugout during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on May 30, 2021. Ohio State lost 8-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. Texas Christian University associate head coach Bill Mosiello will become the next head coach of Ohio State’s baseball team, the athletic department announced Thursday .

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy