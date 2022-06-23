Experts weigh in on non-prescribed Adderall usage

Three off-campus overdoses prompted a university wide email about drug use. One student passed away Wednesday. Credit: Former Photo Editor Mark Batke

Drugs that enhance concentration and socialization can entice many, but taking non-prescribed substances may lead to life-threatening side effects, according to experts.

Adderall is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy — a chronic sleep disorder, according to a report by Drugs.com . It contains stimulants that affect chemicals in the brain and nerves that contribute to hyperactivity and impulse control.

According to an Ohio State study from 2018, about 16 percent of students admitted to misusing stimulants — drugs that speed up brain activity — including Adderall, Julie Teater, an Ohio State psychiatrist, said. These drugs can cause side effects that can impair cognitive abilities if mixed with alcohol or not prescribed, she said.

Pills, such as Adderall, can contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which can lead to overdose or death, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Three Ohio State students were hospitalized after an off-campus overdose in May. The overdoses caused two fatalities. At that time, fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl were found around Ohio State’s campus that caused an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations, according to Columbus Public Health .

Following the overdoses, University President Kristina M. Johnson and Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers sent out universitywide emails addressing the overdoses and encouraging caution.

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center partnered with Project DAWN — an organization for opioid overdose education and awareness — to provide training and free naloxone kits to prevent students overdoses on medication such as Adderall.

Even when a pill is not laced with illegal substances as fentanyl, drugs like adderall can also cause hypertension, heart attacks or strokes if taken without a prescription or in excess, Teater said. A user’s mood and mental health can also be negatively impacted.

“In the long term, or even the short term, that can lead to irritability, depression, anxiety and even go as far as hallucinations, delusions and paranoia,” Teater said.

Ryan Marable, a pharmacist at Eversana — a commercial services provider for the research and development of the life sciences, said students might overuse substances to keep up with academic pressures.

“Once you’re in the college, you want to make sure you’re able to perform on high levels,” Marable said. “That way, you can graduate and potentially get that job or get that role.”

A ccording to an Ohio State study , 79 percent of students who misuse prescription drugs also reported that they typically obtain them from friends and use them to study or improve grades. A further 60 percent of them also noted a positive impact on their schoolwork due to using the stimulants.

Marable said despite its popularity with students, whether or not they have a prescription, a substance like Adderall is only truly effective if taken on the appropriate dose.

“Understanding the proper dose, as well as the overall regimen when it comes to utilizing the long-acting therapy in addition to a short-acting stimulant, are some of the things pharmacists can do to ensure that patients are on the most appropriate dose,” Marable said.

Resources like the Student Wellness Center are available to students who are struggling with drug use or need more information on how to safely take prescribed medication.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available: