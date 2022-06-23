ComFest to return for 50th anniversary, celebrates roots in the counterculture community

Crowds are expected to gather at Goodale Park for the 50th anniversary of ComFest for the first time in two years since the pandemic. Credit: Lantern File Photo

Over 150 performances and 180 vendors will gather in Goodale Park for the 50th annual Community Festival— also known as “ComFest”— to celebrate music, collectivism and social justice this weekend.

Free to the public, ComFest will run June 24-26 in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to move online. The 50th anniversary marks Columbus’ evolving culture and activism since its founding in 1972 by Ohio State students and local social justice organizations who worked to promote creativity, equity and unity , according to the ComFest 2022 program guide.

“I think that by looking at the history of ComFest, you’ll really get an appreciation for how the festival has grown along with the community,” Marty Stutz, ComFest spokesperson and volunteer, said. “I think that Columbus has become a more welcoming, open and diverse community in no small part because of ComFest and the different perspectives that ComFest brought.”

According to the program guide, Ohio State students and a variety of counterculture protests durignthe Vietnam War founded ComFest to create an inclusive culture in the Columbus. Organizations involved included the Columbus Free Press, Columbus Community Food Co-op, and Rape Crisis Center, all of which formed the Community Union.

“50 years ago a small group of progressive/counterculture groups helped put on the first ComFest,” the program stated. “In 1972 Columbus was a very conservative city. However, there was an active and growing alternative culture and anti-war movement centered around Ohio State University.”

ComFest is unique from other festivals of its kind because it is entirely run by volunteers, Stutz said.

“It continues to be unique today on its focus on community values and the principles that are important to ComFest organizers and ComFest attendees,” Stutz said. “And people who participate in ComFest through their community organization tend to be focused on progressive issues and they are issues that are focused on diversity, harmony and inclusivity.”

Depending on the weather, ComFest could see over 1,000 people in attendance each day, Stutz said.

Performances begin at noon on Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the website.

“I think everyone’s attracted to ComFest because it features a lot of great local music by some of the best bands and performers in Columbus,” Stutz said. “So whether you’re a music fan, whether that be rock music, folk music, jazz, it’s a big part of the ComFest music scene. You’ll enjoy, you’ll have a good time because people like to come and relax a little bit and let go of some of the stresses of daily life and enjoy the great music of ComFest.”