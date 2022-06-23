Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: ‘A chance to advance’: Owens embraces new opportunity

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEunM_0gJBmKvV00
Assistant coach Jack Owens speaks with media June 15. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor

Jack Owens’ career as a basketball coach spans over two decades, and his experience will only grow at Ohio State.

He spent the last five seasons as the head coach of Miami (Ohio) and over 10 years as an assistant at other programs. Owens will reassume an assistant role at Ohio State, where he said the people and the players drew his interest.

Owens said he’s intrigued by the player development within the Buckeyes’ program, and sophomore guard Malaki Branham and junior forward E.J. Liddell — who anticipate their names called during the NBA Draft Thursday — are two examples who stand out.

“You see from a development standpoint, Malaki, E.J., the opportunities that they’re going to have,” Owens said. “Hopefully those guys are able to get drafted and have great, great careers.”

Branham displayed his quick ascension in the conference particularly during the latter half of last season, scoring 35 points at Nebraska Jan. 2 and kicking off his run to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Beating expectations and moving onto the professional scene, Owens said player growth like Branham “resonates” within the minds of prospective players considering Ohio State.

“He’s here, what, 10 months? He has an opportunity to be an NBA draft pick,” Owens said. “Obviously, he put in the hard work, and the staff here did a great job developing and getting to a point to where he’s going to be a first-round draft pick. I think that speaks volumes for the program.”

Joining the Buckeyes April 2 , Owens will get the chance to impact players within the program directly under his own philosophy and ideas.

Owens said he’s leaned on mentors like Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter and former Butler and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens in addition to Ricky Samuels, who is his former college coach at Eastern Illinois, along his coaching journey.

“You always want to surround yourself with good people. I’m going to always go back to that,” Owens said. “Now that I’m going to go against Purdue that might be a little different going against coach Painter and those guys, but at the end of the day we all want to win.”

Head coach Chris Holtmann also piqued Owens’ interest in Ohio State’s program, noting he’s already noticed that “everyone’s on the same page” on the coaching staff.

Owens said his history as a college basketball player will help him relate to the new faces he’ll get much more familiar with over the course of the offseason, leaning on Holtmann’s wisdom to build connections.

“I think he has a great relationship with each guy, and that’s very important for the head coach to have a relationship with his players,” Owens said. “At the same time, they trust him. That’s why they’re here, so I think he does a great job with those relationships with each guy.”

Having been to 11 NCAA Tournaments, Owens knows the path it takes to reach the postseason and the daily demands of the regular season.

Even though his job title is “assistant” rather than “head” coach, Owens said he doesn’t view that as a step back. Rather, he said he hopes to take advantage of Ohio State’s potential to help take the Buckeyes to new lengths.

“I just think it’s a big time opportunity for a coach like myself or a prospect to come here and have the opportunity to be here at Ohio State,” Owens said. “I think we have a chance to put ourselves in a position to win the Big Ten, go to the NCAA Tournament and have a chance to advance in the NCAA Tournament, for sure.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
2003 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, organizations react and anticipate change in Ohio’s abortion rights

In May, Columbus protesters rallied after Politico leaked the majority opinion draft to overrule Roe v. Wade. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. The United States Supreme Court struck down Americans’ right to an abortion Friday, which may impact Ohio’s current abortion access.

Read full story
Belleville, IL

Men’s Basketball: ‘God’s plan’: Liddell embraces journey, wait toward NBA draft dream

Junior forward E.J. Liddell bows his head as his mother, Michelle Liddell, sits next to him at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville, Illinois, during the 2022 NBA draft Thursday. Credit: Gabe Burggraf | Assistant LTV Sports Producer.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Spurs select Branham No. 20 overall in NBA draft

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles during the first half of No. 7 Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament game against No. 10 Loyola Chicago Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ohio State won 54-41. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Experts weigh in on non-prescribed Adderall usage

Three off-campus overdoses prompted a university wide email about drug use. One student passed away Wednesday. Credit: Former Photo Editor Mark Batke. Drugs that enhance concentration and socialization can entice many, but taking non-prescribed substances may lead to life-threatening side effects, according to experts.

Read full story

New study finds ocean viruses may help reduce climate change

The new study showed viruses in plankton could play a role in mitigating the effects of climate change. Credit: Courtesy of Tara Ocean Foundation. Researchers at Ohio State found that a new way to mitigate climate change may come from observing viruses in an unlikely sea creature — plankton.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Analysis on Branham, Liddell prime to be next Buckeye first rounders

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) and freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) high-five during the Ohio State-Akron Game Nov. 9, 2021. Ohio State won 67-66. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

ComFest to return for 50th anniversary, celebrates roots in the counterculture community

Crowds are expected to gather at Goodale Park for the 50th anniversary of ComFest for the first time in two years since the pandemic. Credit: Lantern File Photo. Over 150 performances and 180 vendors will gather in Goodale Park for the 50th annual Community Festival— also known as “ComFest”— to celebrate music, collectivism and social justice this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Food Adventures offers food tours around historic neighborhoods

The vegetable pizza from Harvest Pizza’s German Village location exemplifies cuisine found on the food tour. Credit: Aly Gordon / Lantern reporter. Columbus Food Adventures offers a unique combination of both food and history with tours around popular neighborhoods throughout the city.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State receives ‘THE’ trademark

Ohio State received a trademark for “THE” to be sold on clothing Tuesday. | Credit: Courtesy of the US Patent and Trademark Office. Ohio State is taking their apparel to THE next level.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Armstrong, Jaques earn Ohio State Athletes of the Year

Junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong and senior defender Sophie Jaques earned Ohio State Male and Female Athletes of the Year, the athletic department announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

How to combat the heat in Columbus

Columbus Recreation and Parks, Ohio State, Columbus Metropolitan Libraries and more offer opportunities to cool off. Credit: Adreyn Yates. As residents combat a power outage and severe heat , Ohio State and the City of Columbus campus seek to provide cool and safe shelter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus, Ohio State campuses impacted by AEP power outages

American Electric Power reported statewide power outages beginning Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin. Ohio State’s Columbus, Wooster and Mansfield campuses suffer as American Electric Power reports statewide power outages since Tuesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Baseball: Ohio State hires TCU assistant Mosiello as next head coach

The Ohio State Baseball team stands in the dugout during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on May 30, 2021. Ohio State lost 8-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. Texas Christian University associate head coach Bill Mosiello will become the next head coach of Ohio State’s baseball team, the athletic department announced Thursday .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ 25th annual juneteenth celebrates freedom for all

A gospel group celebrates Juneteenth in Genoa Park. Credit: Courtesy of AW Photography. The Columbus community is invited to the Juneteenth Ohio Festival at Genoa Park Saturday and Sunday.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Wex Workers United claim Ohio State is stalling on vote that could speed up unionization, university denies accusations

Members of Wex Workers United say Ohio State has delayed the process of unionization. Credit: Sophia Tobias. Members of Wex Workers United and AFSCME Council 8 have claimed that Ohio State has delayed their attempts to set a union election date that could allow them to unionize.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Joseph returns to Ohio State, named director of track and field, cross country programs

Rosalind Joseph, the next director of cross country and track and field, speaks with media Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor. Former Buckeye track and field jumper Rosalind Joseph will become the next director of the track and field and cross country programs, the Ohio State athletic department announced Tuesday .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Track & Field: ‘Second to none’: Aquilla cherishes breaking college shot put record

Ohio State then-senior thrower Adelaide Aquilla competes at the Big Ten Championship on Feb. 26, 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Following the indoor track and field season, senior thrower Adelaide Aquilla felt discouraged.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘It doesn’t come solo’: Dennis reflects on Buckeye coaching career, direction of college athletics for women

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Karen Dennis will retire after 20 seasons with the Buckeyes, the Ohio State athletic department announced Monday. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Food delivery robots to return to campus this fall

Food delivery robots will return to campus this fall through Grubhub’s partnership with technology company Cartken. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. Food delivery robots will return to Ohio State’s campus this fall, Grubhub announced in a press release Monday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy