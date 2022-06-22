Ohio State receives ‘THE’ trademark

Ohio State received a trademark for “THE” to be sold on clothing Tuesday. | Credit: Courtesy of the US Patent and Trademark Office

Ohio State is taking their apparel to THE next level.

The university received a trademark Tuesday on “THE” branded products sold through athletic and collegiate channels after a three-year campaign, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email.

According to the patent, this trademark applies to clothing — namely t-shirts, baseball caps and hats — but does not claim any particular colors or fonts. The trademark includes “THE” in lowercase letters as well.

“Ohio State works to protect the university’s brand and trademarks because these assets benefit students and faculty and support our core academic mission of teaching and research,” Johnson said.

Ohio State failed to receive the patent when it originally filed in 2019 due to designer Marc Jacobs applying for the same trademark around the same time, Johnson said.

“In 2021, the university was pleased to reach an agreement with Jacobs that allows both parties to register THE branded products for continued use and license,” Johnson said.

Ohio State’s trademark and licensing program generates $12.5 million annually in revenue for the university to support scholarships, libraries and other initiatives, Johnson said.

After changing its original name as the Ohio Agricultural and Mechanical College, the university has been called The Ohio State University since 1878, according to Ohio State Archives . “The Ohio State University” has been featured on the official university seal since 1986.