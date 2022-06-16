How to combat the heat in Columbus

Columbus Recreation and Parks, Ohio State, Columbus Metropolitan Libraries and more offer opportunities to cool off. Credit: Adreyn Yates

As residents combat a power outage and severe heat , Ohio State and the City of Columbus campus seek to provide cool and safe shelter.

The City of Columbus is under a heat advisory Thursday until 8 p.m. as the heat index value climbs to 104 degree, according to the Weather Channel website. High temperatures and humidity may cause heat illness to occur.

Ohio State students are welcome to visit on-campus buildings that have air conditioning, such as the Ohio Union and indoor recreation centers, University spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in email. Power was restored to Columbus campus as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the university’s Facilities and Operations social media .

Columbus Recreations and Parks has extended hours at these local community centers from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday: Glenwood, Barnett, Beatty, Dodge, Whetstone and Marion Franklin. Spraygrounds and fountains will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Blackburn, Linden, Northbank and Scioto Southland community centers and parks.

The department will also offer extended hours Thursday and Friday at Dodge, Driving Park, Glenwood, Lincoln and Tuttle’s outdoor pools. Two open swim blocks from 1-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. will be available. However, capacity is limited, so visitors must register in advance .

All 23 Columbus Public Library locations are air-conditioned and open to the public. Free wifi is always available. The Columbus Museum of Art will also host a free cooling center through 5 p.m. Friday.

If American Electric Power customers’ lack of power caused food spoilage, property damage, lost wages or other miscellaneous costs like a hotel reservation , people may file a claim for compensation online .

Columbus Public Health advises residents to stay hydrated, remain in air-conditioned buildings and avoid strenuous activities.

If you experience any heat related symptoms like heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately.