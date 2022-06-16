Columbus, OH

Joseph returns to Ohio State, named director of track and field, cross country programs

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIufT_0gCCc6RC00
Rosalind Joseph, the next director of cross country and track and field, speaks with media Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor

Former Buckeye track and field jumper Rosalind Joseph will become the next director of the track and field and cross country programs, the Ohio State athletic department announced Tuesday .

Joseph, who was a two-time All-American and previously coached at Ohio State from 2008-18 as an assistant and associate head coach, spent the last four seasons as the director of track and field and cross country at Southern Illinois.

“This is a dream come true,” Joseph said in the release. “It is not often one gets to return to their alma mater to lead. Ohio State is a place that has given me so much as a student-athlete and as a young professional, so to come full circle as director is almost unbelievable.”

While at Southern Illinois, Joseph helped lead the Salukis to second-place finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference four times and coached 10 All-Americans.

Joseph held an assistant coaching position at Ohio State from 2008-12 before earning a promotion to associate head coach from 2013-18. Now, she returns to her alma mater to continue recent success under her former head coach Karen Dennis, who announced her retirement Monday .

“In the wake of such a historic coaching run by Karen Dennis there was no doubt in our minds that Coach Joseph puts us in the best position to continue building on the foundation of success established through Karen’s years,” Sport Administrator for track and field and cross country Jamie Wood said in the release.

Joseph’s first job as a college coach came at Auburn from 2006-08 where she held an assistant position.

Her experience as both a former student-athlete and leader of a dual-program in the cross country and track and field teams helped Joseph land back at Ohio State. Joseph still holds the program records with a 6.39–meter outdoor long jump and 13.37-meter indoor triple jump.

Joseph earned six Big Ten championships, three apiece in long jump and triple jump, during her athletic career. The Buckeyes inducted her into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1966 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Armstrong, Jaques earn Ohio State Athletes of the Year

Junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong and senior defender Sophie Jaques earned Ohio State Male and Female Athletes of the Year, the athletic department announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

How to combat the heat in Columbus

Columbus Recreation and Parks, Ohio State, Columbus Metropolitan Libraries and more offer opportunities to cool off. Credit: Adreyn Yates. As residents combat a power outage and severe heat , Ohio State and the City of Columbus campus seek to provide cool and safe shelter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

City of Columbus, Ohio State campuses impacted by AEP power outages

American Electric Power reported statewide power outages beginning Tuesday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin. Ohio State’s Columbus, Wooster and Mansfield campuses suffer as American Electric Power reports statewide power outages since Tuesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Baseball: Ohio State hires TCU assistant Mosiello as next head coach

The Ohio State Baseball team stands in the dugout during the Ohio State-Northwestern game on May 30, 2021. Ohio State lost 8-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. Texas Christian University associate head coach Bill Mosiello will become the next head coach of Ohio State’s baseball team, the athletic department announced Thursday .

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus’ 25th annual juneteenth celebrates freedom for all

A gospel group celebrates Juneteenth in Genoa Park. Credit: Courtesy of AW Photography. The Columbus community is invited to the Juneteenth Ohio Festival at Genoa Park Saturday and Sunday.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Wex Workers United claim Ohio State is stalling on vote that could speed up unionization, university denies accusations

Members of Wex Workers United say Ohio State has delayed the process of unionization. Credit: Sophia Tobias. Members of Wex Workers United and AFSCME Council 8 have claimed that Ohio State has delayed their attempts to set a union election date that could allow them to unionize.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Track & Field: ‘Second to none’: Aquilla cherishes breaking college shot put record

Ohio State then-senior thrower Adelaide Aquilla competes at the Big Ten Championship on Feb. 26, 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Following the indoor track and field season, senior thrower Adelaide Aquilla felt discouraged.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘It doesn’t come solo’: Dennis reflects on Buckeye coaching career, direction of college athletics for women

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Karen Dennis will retire after 20 seasons with the Buckeyes, the Ohio State athletic department announced Monday. Credit: Jacob Benge | Sports Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Food delivery robots to return to campus this fall

Food delivery robots will return to campus this fall through Grubhub’s partnership with technology company Cartken. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. Food delivery robots will return to Ohio State’s campus this fall, Grubhub announced in a press release Monday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dennis retires after 20 years at Ohio State

Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Karen Dennis will retire after 20 seasons with the Buckeyes, the Ohio State athletic department announced Monday. Credit: Ethan Clewell | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Report: Day thinks Ohio State needs $13 million in NIL to keep roster intact

Ohio State football head coach, Ryan Day, speaks with media at B10 Media Day July 23, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. Head coach Ryan Day said June 2 he believes Ohio State needs about $13 million in compensation from name, image and likeness agreements to keep its roster intact, according to a report from Cleveland.com .

Read full story
Ohio State

Incoming vice provost for faculty looks to bring sense of belonging among professors

The new vice provost for faculty will start officially on Aug. 1, leading programs such as the RAISE initiative. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State University. Incoming Ohio State Vice Provost for Faculty grew up traveling across many countries. He said he learned a lot about different cultures but struggled to find his own identity until he came to the U.S. and was able to combine his several backgrounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus lesbian bar remains an all-inclusive space after 3 decades

Slammers, one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the country, continues to expand as a queer space after being open nearly three decades. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Slammers , one of the last lesbian bars in the country, continues to create a safe space in Columbus for those of the LGBTQ community and its allies, despite economic hardships and vandalism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
16 comments
Columbus, OH

Carmen’s Crew to miss TBT for first time since 2016

Former Ohio State and Carmen’s Crew guard Aaron Craft speaks with media at the Schottenstein Center July 19, 2021. Credit: Jack Emerson | Lantern File photo. Carmen’s Crew will not compete in The Basketball Tournament this July, according to a tweet by head coach Jared Sullinger Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Council passes ordinance that limits Columbus Police’s use of military-style equipment

Columbus Police pepper-sprayed protesters May 28. 2020 after a Lime scooter was thrown at police. Credit: Max Garrison. The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance Monday that restricts the equipment Columbus Division of Police officers can use against peaceful protestors, awaiting Mayor Andrew Ginther’s signature.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Student Life Multicultural Center to host Pride Brunch June 17

Ohio State students supporting the LGBTQ community, will continue to do so at Pride Brunch June 17. Credit: Ari Grubaugh | For the Lantern. The Student Life Multicultural Center is hosting its first free Pride Brunch in celebration of Columbus’ LGBTQ Pride Parade June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cartoon Room of the Ohio Union.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Crime rate around campus at lowest rate in over 10 years

Crimes committed around campus fell to its lowest number in over 10 years during the first five months of 2022. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo. Crimes committed in the campus area fell to its lowest number in over 10 years during the first five months of 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

In-person Pride month events return to Ohio State, Columbus after 2 years of virtual events

Dust off those rainbow flags, Buckeyes. It’s time to channel that Buckeye spirit into a different kind of pride. After two years of virtual programming, Columbus’s Pride month events will return in-person throughout June.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Day reacts to contract extension, eager about direction of college football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks with media at B1G Media Day. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. When Ryan Day took the head coaching position at Ohio State in January 2019, college football looked a lot different.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy