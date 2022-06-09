Columbus lesbian bar remains an all-inclusive space after 3 decades

Slammers, one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the country, continues to expand as a queer space after being open nearly three decades. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers

Slammers , one of the last lesbian bars in the country, continues to create a safe space in Columbus for those of the LGBTQ community and its allies, despite economic hardships and vandalism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opened in August 1993, the bar located at 202 E Long St. serves as an inclusive space for all people while maintaining its identity as a lesbian bar. With a recent financial boost from the Lesbian Bar Project and support from the local community, Bobbi Moore, general manager of Slammers, said the bar will be open this summer for everyone.

“It’s a cheers for the gay community, the heterosexual community, the trans community, it’s really an all-encompassing bar,” Moore said. “Our motto is ‘all walks one, one groove,’ so we are just kind of there for every single person.”

Owner Marcia Riley said she opened Slammers in the ‘90s after noticing an increase in gay bars but lack of lesbian establishments, intending to make Slammers a pizza and drink destination for women to feel comfortable with their partners. Only a few lesbian bars exist across the country, and Moore estimates between 15 and 22 operate in the U.S.

“You have to understand back in the ‘90s how the world was for the gay community, but this was a place where women came to be with their partners and felt free and comfortable, surrounded by love and acceptance,” Moore said.

Riley opened the bar with help from Deb Gordon, who helped her turn an old print and auto repair shop into the bar that Slammers is today. Riley and Gordon remain the front faces of one of Columbus’ most inclusive bars nearly three decades later, Gordon said.

“When we opened back in ‘93, we categorized ourselves as a lesbian bar, and we still do, but it was because we are owned and run by women pretty much,” Gordon said. “Everybody is welcome, which is, I think, a drawing point for Slammers.”

The bar caters to a wide variety of ages, including older customers that have been visiting Slammers since the ‘90s and a new younger generation. Moore said a new group of regulars includes younger people who are embracing their sexuality or are allies.

“It’s great for you know, these young kids that are just coming out or dealing with their gender identity or sexuality. It’s a place to come talk to other people that are going through the same thing. It’s like a safe haven and a chill bar,” Gordon said. “You know, seeing people that are just like them, and they can talk about their sexuality if that’s what they want to talk about.”

However, when the pandemic struck, the bar — along with other local businesses — closed, Moore said. When it was ready to open in May 2020, vandals during the Black Lives Matter protests damaged the bar’s doors and windows. They also stole merchandise, liquor, televisions and DJ equipment.

“It really was hard financially, and then the vandalism happened during the Black Lives Matter movement. Obviously, we don’t connect it with that,” Moore said. “That’s just the timeframe that it happened. These were not protesters. These were people coming to just kind of do damage. We just happen to be a business that was in the line of fire.”

Yet, the community came together to help after hearing about the damage, Gordon said.

“People started calling each other and texting each other and before the end of the day, we had several patrons in there helping us with anything they could do like sweep up glass or put up boards,” Moore said. “People were sitting around talking, hugging us, you know, whatever they could do.”

Along with the community’s help, The Lesbian Bar Project — which raised over $117,000 in 2020 for the remaining 21 lesbian bars in the U.S. — helped Slammers received funds needed to stay afloat, Gordon said.

“The Lesbian Bar Project raised money in order to keep the women’s bars open because they’re dwindling, and they divided all that money to the remaining bars, which helped during COVID,” Gordon said.

Slammers has been able to expand and recover from the events of 2020, and its leadership is preparing for summer with its outside patio and live music acts, Moore said. The bar continues to encourage an inclusive space where anyone can visit.

“We are going to treat every single person that walks in that door the same,” Moore said.