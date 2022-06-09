Columbus lesbian bar remains an all-inclusive space after 3 decades

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1mdc_0g4x3t2C00
Slammers, one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the country, continues to expand as a queer space after being open nearly three decades. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers

Slammers , one of the last lesbian bars in the country, continues to create a safe space in Columbus for those of the LGBTQ community and its allies, despite economic hardships and vandalism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opened in August 1993, the bar located at 202 E Long St. serves as an inclusive space for all people while maintaining its identity as a lesbian bar. With a recent financial boost from the Lesbian Bar Project and support from the local community, Bobbi Moore, general manager of Slammers, said the bar will be open this summer for everyone.

“It’s a cheers for the gay community, the heterosexual community, the trans community, it’s really an all-encompassing bar,” Moore said. “Our motto is ‘all walks one, one groove,’ so we are just kind of there for every single person.”

Owner Marcia Riley said she opened Slammers in the ‘90s after noticing an increase in gay bars but lack of lesbian establishments, intending to make Slammers a pizza and drink destination for women to feel comfortable with their partners. Only a few lesbian bars exist across the country, and Moore estimates between 15 and 22 operate in the U.S.

“You have to understand back in the ‘90s how the world was for the gay community, but this was a place where women came to be with their partners and felt free and comfortable, surrounded by love and acceptance,” Moore said.

Riley opened the bar with help from Deb Gordon, who helped her turn an old print and auto repair shop into the bar that Slammers is today. Riley and Gordon remain the front faces of one of Columbus’ most inclusive bars nearly three decades later, Gordon said.

“When we opened back in ‘93, we categorized ourselves as a lesbian bar, and we still do, but it was because we are owned and run by women pretty much,” Gordon said. “Everybody is welcome, which is, I think, a drawing point for Slammers.”

The bar caters to a wide variety of ages, including older customers that have been visiting Slammers since the ‘90s and a new younger generation. Moore said a new group of regulars includes younger people who are embracing their sexuality or are allies.

“It’s great for you know, these young kids that are just coming out or dealing with their gender identity or sexuality. It’s a place to come talk to other people that are going through the same thing. It’s like a safe haven and a chill bar,” Gordon said. “You know, seeing people that are just like them, and they can talk about their sexuality if that’s what they want to talk about.”

However, when the pandemic struck, the bar — along with other local businesses — closed, Moore said. When it was ready to open in May 2020, vandals during the Black Lives Matter protests damaged the bar’s doors and windows. They also stole merchandise, liquor, televisions and DJ equipment.

“It really was hard financially, and then the vandalism happened during the Black Lives Matter movement. Obviously, we don’t connect it with that,” Moore said. “That’s just the timeframe that it happened. These were not protesters. These were people coming to just kind of do damage. We just happen to be a business that was in the line of fire.”

Yet, the community came together to help after hearing about the damage, Gordon said.

“People started calling each other and texting each other and before the end of the day, we had several patrons in there helping us with anything they could do like sweep up glass or put up boards,” Moore said. “People were sitting around talking, hugging us, you know, whatever they could do.”

Along with the community’s help, The Lesbian Bar Project — which raised over $117,000 in 2020 for the remaining 21 lesbian bars in the U.S. — helped Slammers received funds needed to stay afloat, Gordon said.

“The Lesbian Bar Project raised money in order to keep the women’s bars open because they’re dwindling, and they divided all that money to the remaining bars, which helped during COVID,” Gordon said.

Slammers has been able to expand and recover from the events of 2020, and its leadership is preparing for summer with its outside patio and live music acts, Moore said. The bar continues to encourage an inclusive space where anyone can visit.

“We are going to treat every single person that walks in that door the same,” Moore said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 14

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1962 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Report: Day thinks Ohio State needs $13 million in NIL to keep roster intact

Ohio State football head coach, Ryan Day, speaks with media at B10 Media Day July 23, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. Head coach Ryan Day said June 2 he believes Ohio State needs about $13 million in compensation from name, image and likeness agreements to keep its roster intact, according to a report from Cleveland.com .

Read full story
Ohio State

Incoming vice provost for faculty looks to bring sense of belonging among professors

The new vice provost for faculty will start officially on Aug. 1, leading programs such as the RAISE initiative. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State University. Incoming Ohio State Vice Provost for Faculty grew up traveling across many countries. He said he learned a lot about different cultures but struggled to find his own identity until he came to the U.S. and was able to combine his several backgrounds.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Carmen’s Crew to miss TBT for first time since 2016

Former Ohio State and Carmen’s Crew guard Aaron Craft speaks with media at the Schottenstein Center July 19, 2021. Credit: Jack Emerson | Lantern File photo. Carmen’s Crew will not compete in The Basketball Tournament this July, according to a tweet by head coach Jared Sullinger Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Council passes ordinance that limits Columbus Police’s use of military-style equipment

Columbus Police pepper-sprayed protesters May 28. 2020 after a Lime scooter was thrown at police. Credit: Max Garrison. The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance Monday that restricts the equipment Columbus Division of Police officers can use against peaceful protestors, awaiting Mayor Andrew Ginther’s signature.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Student Life Multicultural Center to host Pride Brunch June 17

Ohio State students supporting the LGBTQ community, will continue to do so at Pride Brunch June 17. Credit: Ari Grubaugh | For the Lantern. The Student Life Multicultural Center is hosting its first free Pride Brunch in celebration of Columbus’ LGBTQ Pride Parade June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cartoon Room of the Ohio Union.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Crime rate around campus at lowest rate in over 10 years

Crimes committed around campus fell to its lowest number in over 10 years during the first five months of 2022. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo. Crimes committed in the campus area fell to its lowest number in over 10 years during the first five months of 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

In-person Pride month events return to Ohio State, Columbus after 2 years of virtual events

Dust off those rainbow flags, Buckeyes. It’s time to channel that Buckeye spirit into a different kind of pride. After two years of virtual programming, Columbus’s Pride month events will return in-person throughout June.

Read full story
5 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Day reacts to contract extension, eager about direction of college football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks with media at B1G Media Day. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo. When Ryan Day took the head coaching position at Ohio State in January 2019, college football looked a lot different.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Men’s Basketball: ‘No one’s hungrier’: Holtmann lauds impressions of 2022 class

Head coach Chris Holtmann coaches from the sideline during the second half of No. 7 Ohio State’s Round of 32 matchup against No. 2 Villanova March 20 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ohio State lost 71-61. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Johnson reacts to recent school shootings, provides mental health resources

The two shootings, which occurred 10 days apart, saw several fatalities and were talked about in a universitywide email Tuesday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | Lantern File Photo. University President Kristina M. Johnson addressed the recent shootings in Texas and Buffalo, providing mental health resources for students in a universitywide email Thursday.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Football: Kickoff times, programming updates announced for three games

The Buckeyes silver helmets with Buckeye leaf stickers sit on the sidelines before the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25, 2021. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Back to back: Draft success shows Hartline building first-round pipeline

Wide receivers junior Garrett Wilson (5) and senior Chris Olave (2) celebrate after Wilson’s touchdown during the Ohio State-Michigan game Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Dezenzo, Ernst highlight 4 Buckeyes to make All-Big Ten teams

Zach Dezenzo readies for the pitch during the Ohio State-Rutgers game April 30. Ohio State lost 13-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. Four members of the Ohio State baseball team earned All-Big Ten honors, the conference announced Tuesday .

Read full story
Dublin, OH

Dublin Arts Council to host exhibit of 60 collages created by Ohio State alumna

A collection of Denning’s recent collages on display at the Dublin Arts Council. Credit: Preston Harmon. The Dublin Arts Council will promote environmental awareness by exhibiting the 60 collages of Ohio State alumna Nan Penney Denning through June 2.

Read full story
Murray, KY

New Fisher IT graduate program looks to build business skills for technology industry

The Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. Courtesy of The Ohio State University. In an evolving technological world, the Fisher College of Business is creating a new graduate certificate program to help Information Technology professionals keep up in an over $5.3 trillion industry .

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Goody Boy Diner serving up a new look after spring renovations, maintains traditional menu

New lounge and setup at Goody Boy Diner in the Short North Arts District in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: Courtesy of Allix Newport. Michael’s Goody Boy Diner retired its black and white checkered diner style and reopened spring 2022 with a modern look following March renovations.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Football: Autopsy reveals Haskins was legally drunk when killed

Ohio State then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins runs around a Northwestern defender in the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

University President Johnson and wife donate $1 million to Ohio State to fund two new scholarships

Kristina M. Johnson (right), Ohio State’s next president, and Johnson’s wife Veronica Meinhard. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. University President Kristina M. Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard, donated $1 million to Ohio State in an effort to fund two scholarships for student athletes and first-generation students.

Read full story
31 comments
Ohio State

Board of Trustees approves increase in fall 2022 cost of attendance, student health insurance and housing and dining rates

The Board of Trustees approved increases in tuition, as well as housing and dining fees Thursday. Credit: Lantern file photo. Ohio State’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution to increase tuition for the fall 2022, housing and dining rates for incoming first-year and graduate students Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy