Carmen’s Crew to miss TBT for first time since 2016

Former Ohio State and Carmen’s Crew guard Aaron Craft speaks with media at the Schottenstein Center July 19, 2021. Credit: Jack Emerson | Lantern File photo

Carmen’s Crew will not compete in The Basketball Tournament this July, according to a tweet by head coach Jared Sullinger Tuesday.

The team will miss TBT for the first time since 2016. Ohio State men’s basketball alumni compiled a roster of players to participate each summer in TBT — which is a $1 million, winner-take-all tournament — and captured the championship in 2019.

“Since 2017, we’ve greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get back together and represent The Ohio State University, and we look forward to doing it again in 2023,” Sullinger stated in a tweet.

Last season, No. 1 Carmen’s Crew lost to The Money Team 91-89 in the third round of TBT. The Ohio State’s alumni team faced an early exit to the House of ‘Paign — Illinois’ alumni squad — in 2020’s TBT.

Carmen’s Crew would’ve likely been without forward Jon Diebler, who previously competed on the team but joined former head coach Thad Matta’s coaching staff at Butler April 19 . Guard William Buford led the team with 34 points last season, scoring a team-high 19 points in the loss to House of ‘Paign.

Featuring its signature Elam Ending and spreading 64 teams across eight regions, TBT will begin July 16.

“We hope that all of our fans will continue to support TBT at their events in Cincinnati, Dayton, and around the country this summer,” Sullinger stated.

