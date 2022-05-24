Football: Autopsy reveals Haskins was legally drunk when killed

Ohio State then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins runs around a Northwestern defender in the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern file photo

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when struck and killed by a dump truck in Florida April 9 , according to an autopsy and toxicology report released by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday.

The report stated Haskins’ blood-alcohol concentration was 0.20 percent, and he had “drank heavily” the night before his death. His concentration was more than double Florida’s legal limit, which prohibits driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles .

According to the cause of death report, Haskins had been driving with a woman on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, early in the morning when the car ran out of gas. The report stated Haskins “left on foot to locate a gas station” before he was killed.

The report also stated Haskins died by accident as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

The autopsy and toxicology report also found ketamine , a sedative that “has some hallucinogenic effects,” and norketamine , a metabolized version of ketamine with “possible antidepressant effects,” in Haskins’ urine.

Attorney Rick Ellsley released a statement Monday on behalf of Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins, asking for empathy and privacy.

“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work,” Ellsley said in the statement.

Dwayne Haskins’ career at Ohio State spanned three seasons, highlighted by a record-breaking 2018 season in which he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.