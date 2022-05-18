Cincinnati, OH

Baseball: Funk pitches five and Okuley notches three RBIs as Buckeyes beat Bearcats 5-3 Tuesday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PNLU_0fiMoapG00
Ohio State junior outfielder Mitchell Okuley (24) swings at a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State at Bill Davis Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer

The Ohio State baseball team went into its final week of the season looking to enact revenge on in-state rival Cincinnati for a 6-5 loss March 2 earlier in the season. The Buckeyes got their revenge behind a strong offensive performance from junior outfielder Mitchell Okuley to win 5-3 Tuesday.

The Buckeyes (20-29, 8-14 Big Ten) rode a strong start from graduate right-hander Aaron Funk as the Bearcats (21-28, 10-11 American Athletic) were limited to five hits on the night. Okuley went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and fell a triple short of the cycle in the victory.

“We needed to get some depth out of our starters,” head coach Greg Beals said. “Our guys wanted this game no doubt about it. We lost a tough one last time out there on a walk-off and we felt like we let it get away from us. We felt like we were better than them and we wanted to prove it tonight.”

Ohio State pitching shut down the highest-scoring team in the American Athletic Conference with quality pitching.

Notably, Funk ended his day with a season-high five innings pitched, three earned runs given up, one walk and another season-high eight strikeouts — in his final start in an Ohio State uniform. He said mixing his pitches helped him gain an edge against opposing hitters.

“Using off-speed and fastballs to try and keep them off-balance so I’d be able to put them away later,” Funk said.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes scored in back-to-back innings with two runs apiece during each of the sixth and seventh frames to put away their in-state rivals. Okuley reached base four times and senior infielder Zach Dezenzo doubled in the fifth inning to extend his 17-game hitting streak.

Ohio State struck first in the second inning off redshirt sophomore lefty Alex Shea. After Okuley got hit by a wild pitch and later advanced to second base, freshman designated hitter Josh McAlister hit an RBI single to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 advantage.

However, in the fourth inning, the Bearcats took the lead on back-to-back solo home runs by redshirt freshman infielder Kerrington Cross and redshirt sophomore outfielder JP Sponseller to give Cincinnati a one-run advantage 2-1.

In the fifth inning, Cincinnati added to its lead off another solo home run — courtesy of redshirt sophomore infielder Kameron Guidry — to extend the lead to 3-1.

Redshirt freshman left-hander Garrett Peters relieved Funk and pitched two scoreless innings. After giving up leadoff walks in the sixth and seventh innings, Peters buckled down and produced the spark Ohio State needed.

“It means a lot,” Peters said. “I’ve waited my turn. I bugged coach saying, ‘Anything I can do to get a shot, I’ll do.’ I’m going to do whatever I can to get out there and when coach told me it was my turn and I told him I was good to go.”

In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Ohio State capitalized on an opportunity after senior infielder Colton Bauer reached on a fielding error. Okuley blasted a two-run home run over the right field wall off sophomore right-handed pitcher Max Bergmannto tie the game at three apiece.

“That was huge,” Okuley said. “I was trying to hit the ball on the ground on the right side to move the runner over. But, man, I got out in front and under it a little bit and it got out of the park and it gave us the momentum back.”

The next inning saw Ohio State take a lead it would never let go. Three-straight walks by freshman outfielder Trey Lipsey, sophomore outfielder Kade Kern -– his career-high third of the game -– and redshirt senior catcher Brent Todys loaded the bases, a run scored on a fielder’s choice to give Ohio State the advantage.

One batter later in the form of a white-hot Okuley, a bloop double down the left field line scored Kern to make it 5-3 after seven frames.

Okuley said he looked to make hard contact again and felt lucky the ball dropped where it did. In a season where Ohio State seemed to be on the wrong end of every break, he said it felt nice to have breaks go the Buckeyes’ way.

Cincinnati’s attempts at a comeback fell short as junior right-handed pitchers Nate Karaffa and Ethan Hammerberg pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to close the door on the game and give Ohio State a much-needed 5-3 win.

Ohio State will play its final series of the regular season starting Friday against USC Upstate at 6:05 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1887 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

University President Johnson and wife donate $1 million to Ohio State to fund two new scholarships

Kristina M. Johnson (right), Ohio State’s next president, and Johnson’s wife Veronica Meinhard. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. University President Kristina M. Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard, donated $1 million to Ohio State in an effort to fund two scholarships for student athletes and first-generation students.

Read full story
16 comments
Ohio State

Board of Trustees approves increase in fall 2022 cost of attendance, student health insurance and housing and dining rates

The Board of Trustees approved increases in tuition, as well as housing and dining fees Thursday. Credit: Lantern file photo. Ohio State’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution to increase tuition for the fall 2022, housing and dining rates for incoming first-year and graduate students Thursday.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

SOL614 exceeds typical flea market settings, brings community together in intimate space

SOL614, a flea market put on by The Brass Hand, will occur Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Credit: Courtesy of Nathan Parry and Heather McCloud. Who doesn’t appreciate a house that feels like a 1970s time capsule?

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Baseball: Young pitchers look to take the step forward

Ohio State senior right-handed pitcher Will Pfennig (31) pitches the ball during Ohio State’s 11-1 loss to Campbell May 10. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. After a season with mixed results, the Ohio State baseball team looks towards the future.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

“Wicked” makes its return to Columbus after long hiatus

Jennafer Newberry and Lissa deGuzman as Glinda and Elphaba from the National Tour of Wicked Credit: Courtesy of Joan Marcus. From May 18-June 5, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will present the beloved musical “Wicked” and its iconic ballads at the Ohio Theatre.

Read full story
1 comments
Marion, OH

Faculty on Marion campus seek its own union, met with resistance from Ohio State

Faculty on the Marion campus seek unionization after many of its professors show their support to organize a union. Credit: Lantern file photo. Faculty on Ohio State’s Marion campus seek to unionize over concerns of “inequitable” workload and compensation compared to the Columbus campus.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Orton Geological Museum offers visitors a glimpse into the past

A seven-foot-long ground sloth fossil nicknamed “Jeff” stands directly inside the museum entrance. Credit: A.J. Renneker | Lantern Reporter. Inside of Orton Hall, located on the south end of the Oval, lies a museum that offers visitors a picture of thousands of years of natural history.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

McGuff among 3 head coaches to receive contract extensions

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff coaches on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Michigan game Jan. 27. Ohio State lost 58-77. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo. Ohio State’s women’s basketball head coach Kevin McGuff, men’s hockey head coach Steve Rohlik and men’s lacrosse head coach Nick Myers will receive contract extensions, pending University Board of Trustees approval Thursday, the Ohio State athletic department announced in a release Wednesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Day to receive 2-year extension, will serve as head coach through at least 2028 season

Head coach Ryan Day stands on the field, looking over the Buckeye offense, during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to receive 3-year contract extension

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann encouraging from the sidelines during the Ohio State-Indianapolis exhibition game Nov. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 82-46. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Ohio State announces times, programming updates for three games

The Ohio Stadium lights up red for the scarlet-out before the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo. The Buckeyes will play at 7:30 p.m. against Notre Dame during their season opener Sept. 3, the Ohio State athletic department announced Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Midway on High at risk of losing liquor license

A summer court hearing can decide whether the off-campus bar Midway will retain its liquor license. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. High Street may have a very different look next fall, as the bar Midway on High — a favorite for Ohio State students — is at risk of losing its liquor license.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus-based “Walk with a Doc” connects patients with health professionals, promotes exercise and social opportunities

Founded in Columbus in 2005, the Walk With a Doc program puts on events around the world, connecting doctors with their patients. Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Romey | Walk With a Doc.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Concert Review: Omar Apollo authentically connects with fanbase, recognizes Ohio State students

Omar Apollo performed in Columbus on Saturday as part of his “Desvelado” tour. Credit: Phoebe Helms| Arts&Life Editor. Omar Apollo’s performance at Newport Music Hall was full of special moments that recognized his cultural heritage and identity, establishing him as a humble, yet multi-talented musician.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Football: ‘Finding that sweet spot’: NCAA releases NIL guidance amid calls for clarity

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. When the clock struck midnight July 1, 2021, the landscape of college athletics changed as student-athletes could legally profit from their name, image and likeness.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Friendship Flea: Local flea market prioritizes community, brings collectors and sellers together

Carlo Pittaluga will be selling his vintage record collection at Friendship Flea market as a vendor on May 13. Credit: Courtesy of Carlo Pittaluga. Friendship Flea, a local flea and oddities market, will host its next event Friday with about 50 vendors selling a variety of goods — including jewelry, vintage clothing, antiques and ethically sourced taxidermy.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Former captain Graeff dies after battle with lymphoma

A soccer ball sits on the pitch during the Ohio State-TCU game at Jesse Owens Stadium Sept. 12, 2021. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Former Ohio State back Amy Graeff Van Culin died Friday after a 2 1/2-year battle with lymphoma, Ohio State announced in a release Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Camels defeat Buckeyes with strong start from Kuehler, long ball

The Ohio State baseball team watches on in the dugout during Ohio States 11-1 loss to Campbell on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State baseball team rode a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s matchup against Campbell. However, a strong start from sophomore right-handed pitcher Cade Kuehler and six home runs helped the Fighting Camels defeat the Buckeyes 11-1.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Police identify students who died from drug-related overdose

The names of the two students who passed away Thursday and Friday were released by Columbus police Monday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern. The Columbus Division of Police have released the names of the two Ohio State students who died from a drug-related incident at an off-campus house Wednesday night.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy