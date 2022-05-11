Columbus, OH

Columbus Police identify students who died from drug-related overdose

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyS8c_0fYK71m000
The names of the two students who passed away Thursday and Friday were released by Columbus police Monday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern

The Columbus Division of Police have released the names of the two Ohio State students who died from a drug-related incident at an off-campus house Wednesday night.

Columbus Police identified Jessica Lopez, 22, and Tiffany Iler, 21, as the two students who died. The identification comes five days after these students, along with one other, were hospitalized for an overdose . According to the Columbus Police report, they are still investigating what caused the overdoses.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Columbus Division of Fire was alerted and responded to a 911 call from a house on E. Lane Avenue and reported the three overdoses, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Lantern.

Columbus Public Health reported an increase in overdoses caused by fentanyl-laced Adderall pills around the campus area Thursday.

Iler and Lopez were transported to Ohio State Medical Center and the Ohio Health Grant Medical Center in critical condition Wednesday, according to the police report. Lopez and Iler both passed away Thursday and Friday, respectively.

According to the police report, the third student was treated and released from the hospital Thursday.

According to Iler’s LinkedIn page , she was a fundraising volunteer for BuckeyeThon and a member of the Delta Zeta sorority since 2020. Iler, a third-year in neuroscience from Broadview, Ohio, also volunteered with Meals on Wheels as well as Seeds of Literacy, where she helped adults learn math and pass their GED.

According to an Ohio State Eportfolio in 2019, Lopez — who was studying computer and information science and a Lawrenceburg, Indiana-native — liked to run, make crafts and read when she had the time. Lopez’s parents are originally from Mexico, and she had friends and family who still live there.

The Lopez family and Ohio State’s Delta Zeta chapter declined to comment.

The deaths prompted universitywide emails from University President Kristina M. Johnson. Johnson said in the emails that the university is mourning their losses, and students should keep Lopez, Iler as well as their friends and family in their thoughts.

“During this time, we ask you to remember all of our departed buckeyes, their friends and families,” Johnson said in the email Friday. “Care and compassion are among our most treasured values — and they are never so needed than in times of grieving.”

Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers also sent out a universitywide email Thursday about the dangers and resources available on campus to overcome drug abuse. Shivers said in the email that she hopes as students celebrate the end of the school year that they “consider safety.”

“Being a Buckeye can certainly be something you want to celebrate,” Shivers said. “And it’s also important that you plan ahead and educate yourself about safe, healthy, responsible and legal ways to have fun.”

If anyone has any information regarding the overdoses that occurred off-campus, they should call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Pills such as Adderall — a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to increase one’s ability to focus  — can contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which can lead to overdose or death, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration .

Shivers said students should consider the university’s Party Smart campaign — a program designed to teach students how to stay safe when partying, using drugs or drinking alcohol. Shivers provided several of the campaign’s recommendations for students, including how contaminated drugs result in a severe reaction or even death.

Additional resources regarding drug use and the Party Smart campaign can be found on the Student Wellness Center website .

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available:

The Lantern is waiting for more information and will update the story once it’s available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1852 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Midway on High at risk of losing liquor license

A summer court hearing can decide whether the off-campus bar Midway will retain its liquor license. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. High Street may have a very different look next fall, as the bar Midway on High — a favorite for Ohio State students — is at risk of losing its liquor license.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus-based “Walk with a Doc” connects patients with health professionals, promotes exercise and social opportunities

Founded in Columbus in 2005, the Walk With a Doc program puts on events around the world, connecting doctors with their patients. Credit: Courtesy of Bryan Romey | Walk With a Doc.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Concert Review: Omar Apollo authentically connects with fanbase, recognizes Ohio State students

Omar Apollo performed in Columbus on Saturday as part of his “Desvelado” tour. Credit: Phoebe Helms| Arts&Life Editor. Omar Apollo’s performance at Newport Music Hall was full of special moments that recognized his cultural heritage and identity, establishing him as a humble, yet multi-talented musician.

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Football: ‘Finding that sweet spot’: NCAA releases NIL guidance amid calls for clarity

A logo sign outside of the headquarters of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in Indianapolis, Indiana. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. When the clock struck midnight July 1, 2021, the landscape of college athletics changed as student-athletes could legally profit from their name, image and likeness.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Friendship Flea: Local flea market prioritizes community, brings collectors and sellers together

Carlo Pittaluga will be selling his vintage record collection at Friendship Flea market as a vendor on May 13. Credit: Courtesy of Carlo Pittaluga. Friendship Flea, a local flea and oddities market, will host its next event Friday with about 50 vendors selling a variety of goods — including jewelry, vintage clothing, antiques and ethically sourced taxidermy.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Soccer: Former captain Graeff dies after battle with lymphoma

A soccer ball sits on the pitch during the Ohio State-TCU game at Jesse Owens Stadium Sept. 12, 2021. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. Former Ohio State back Amy Graeff Van Culin died Friday after a 2 1/2-year battle with lymphoma, Ohio State announced in a release Tuesday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Camels defeat Buckeyes with strong start from Kuehler, long ball

The Ohio State baseball team watches on in the dugout during Ohio States 11-1 loss to Campbell on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Ohio State baseball team rode a four-game winning streak into Tuesday’s matchup against Campbell. However, a strong start from sophomore right-handed pitcher Cade Kuehler and six home runs helped the Fighting Camels defeat the Buckeyes 11-1.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Hoyt to transition to football liaison, Gates to move on from university

The Buckeyes silver helmets with Buckeye leaf stickers sit on the sidelines before the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25, 2021. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State makes NCAA Tournament, will face No. 7 Cornell

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team gathers during a timeout during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team clinched an NCAA Tournament berth Sunday, expecting to contest No. 7 Cornell.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 4 Buckeyes defeat Columbia 4-0 in second round, advance to Super Regional against USC

Ohio State junior Justin Boulais forehands a return during his singles match against Tennessee freshman Shunsuke Mitsui at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State sweeps Illinois State 4-0, will face Vanderbilt in second round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State freshman Sydni Ratliff swings at a ball during her singles match against Michigan junior Andrea Cerdan during the Buckeyes-Wolverines match at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center April 1. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Youngstown, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 4 Buckeyes sweep Youngstown State, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State junior Cannon Kingsley forehands a return in his match against Tennessee sophomore Johannus Monday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 4. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Crowley to medically retire, Melton to sit out with ‘long-term’ ACL injury

Ohio State sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (24) runs the ball down the field during the Ohio State spring game on April 17, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Second student passes away from overdosing off-campus

The death comes two days after this student, along with two others, were hospitalized for a drug overdose. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. A second student has died after being hospitalized for overdosing inside an off-campus residence, according to a universitywide email from University President Kristina M. Johnson Friday.

Read full story
12 comments
Columbus, OH

Three overdoses occur off-campus leading to one student’s death, prompt university emails

Three off-campus overdoses prompted a university wide email about drug use. One student passed away Wednesday. Credit: Former Photo Editor Mark Batke. Fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl found around Ohio State’s campus are causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations, according to Columbus Public Health .

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State experts weigh in on leaked SCOTUS opinion document on Roe v. Wade

Ohio State experts say the Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could affect laws in Ohio and the rest of the country. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. After a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was released , university law experts are giving their opinions on what this decision could mean for abortion laws in Ohio and the U.S.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Diebler, Netti headline string of promotions for Holtmann’s staff

Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler won his first game as a coach, as head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon missed Sunday’s game against Northwestern in the team’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Ohio State won 95-87. Credit: Courtesy of TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Alumni organizations offer social, networking opportunities to Ohio State graduates

The university offers a number of different clubs and societies to graduates through the Alumni Association. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. As the Spring 2022 commencement nears, many future alumni may be looking to stay connected to the university for years to come.

Read full story
Ohio State

Protesters gather outside Supreme Court of Ohio, speak against abortion bans

Around 100 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Ohio Tuesday in support of legal abortion. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports Producer. Around 100 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Ohio Tuesday in support of legal abortion in the U.S.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy