Hoyt to transition to football liaison, Gates to move on from university

The Buckeyes silver helmets with Buckeye leaf stickers sit on the sidelines before the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25, 2021. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt will take over responsibilities as liaison with the football program, according to a release Monday.

The move comes after senior associate athletic director for sport administration Jocelyn Gates announced she will pursue another career opportunity when her family moves to Columbia, Missouri, this month, according to the release. Gates’ husband, Dennis Gates, was named the next head coach of the Missouri men’s basketball team March 22.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith stated he’s pleased to have Hoyt earn her role after six years as a senior level administrator with the department, following 13 years as the Buckeyes’ women’s gymnastics coach.

“Carey has been a key leader in our department since transitioning from coaching and she will bring exceptional communication skills and vision into this new role,” Smith stated.

Hoyt will oversee football scheduling and bowl game planning, according to the release. She joined athletics administration in May 2017 and oversees Ohio State’s Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute and the Name Image Likeness program.

Jocelyn Gates, who arrived at Ohio State in June 2021 after nearly four years at Boston College, stated in the release she’s grateful for the opportunities presented at Ohio State.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve at one of the most storied and successful athletic programs in the country,” Gates stated.