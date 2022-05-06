Second student passes away from overdosing off-campus

The death comes two days after this student, along with two others, were hospitalized for a drug overdose. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content

A second student has died after being hospitalized for overdosing inside an off-campus residence, according to a universitywide email from University President Kristina M. Johnson Friday.

The death comes two days after this student, along with two others, were hospitalized for a drug overdose . The overdose prompted an announcement from Senior Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers Thursday about the dangers and resources available on campus to overcome drug abuse.

It is unknown what caused the overdoses, however, Shivers said in her email that Columbus Public Health reported an increase in overdoses caused by fentanyl-laced Adderall pills around the campus area Thursday. Fake versions of pills such as Adderall — a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to increase one’s ability to focus — can contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which can lead to overdose or death, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration .

According to Johnson’s Thursday email, one of the students died and another was discharged from the hospital. The student who passed Friday was in critical condition.

“During this time, we ask you to remember all of our departed Buckeyes, their friends and families,” Johnson said in Friday’s email. “Care and compassion are among our most treasured values – and they are never so needed than in times of grieving.”

Johnson said in her email Thursday that the university would not be providing any personal information on the students who were hospitalized.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus Fire was alerted and responded to a 911 call from a house on E. Lane Avenue and reported the three overdoses, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Lantern.

Columbus police could not provide the names of the students Thursday, but the Lantern reached out to Columbus Police again and will update the story if more information becomes available.

Shivers said in her email Thursday that students should consider the university’s Party Smart campaign — a program designed to teach students how to stay safe when partying, using drugs or drinking alcohol. Shivers provided several of the campaign’s recommendations for students, including how contaminated drugs result in a severe reaction or even death.

If anyone has any information regarding the overdoses that occurred off-campus, they should call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Additional resources regarding drug use and the Party Smart campaign can be found on the Student Wellness Center website .

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available: