Columbus, OH

Second student passes away from overdosing off-campus

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oZTm_0fVIWRFu00
The death comes two days after this student, along with two others, were hospitalized for a drug overdose. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content

A second student has died after being hospitalized for overdosing inside an off-campus residence, according to a universitywide email from University President Kristina M. Johnson Friday.

The death comes two days after this student, along with two others, were hospitalized for a drug overdose . The overdose prompted an announcement from Senior Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers Thursday about the dangers and resources available on campus to overcome drug abuse.

It is unknown what caused the overdoses, however, Shivers said in her email that Columbus Public Health reported an increase in overdoses caused by fentanyl-laced Adderall pills around the campus area Thursday. Fake versions of pills such as Adderall — a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to increase one’s ability to focus  — can contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which can lead to overdose or death, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration .

According to Johnson’s Thursday email, one of the students died and another was discharged from the hospital. The student who passed Friday was in critical condition.

“During this time, we ask you to remember all of our departed Buckeyes, their friends and families,” Johnson said in Friday’s email. “Care and compassion are among our most treasured values – and they are never so needed than in times of grieving.”

Johnson said in her email Thursday that the university would not be providing any personal information on the students who were hospitalized.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Columbus Fire was alerted and responded to a 911 call from a house on E. Lane Avenue and reported the three overdoses, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Lantern.

Columbus police could not provide the names of the students Thursday, but the Lantern reached out to Columbus Police again and will update the story if more information becomes available.

Shivers said  in her email Thursday that students should consider the university’s Party Smart campaign — a program designed to teach students how to stay safe when partying, using drugs or drinking alcohol. Shivers provided several of the campaign’s recommendations for students, including how contaminated drugs result in a severe reaction or even death.

If anyone has any information regarding the overdoses that occurred off-campus, they should call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

Additional resources regarding drug use and the Party Smart campaign can be found on the Student Wellness Center website .

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, there are resources available:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1842 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Columbus Police identify students who passed away from drug-related overdose

The names of the two students who passed away Thursday and Friday were released by Columbus police Monday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern. The Columbus Division of Police have released the names of the two Ohio State students who died from a drug-related incident at an off-campus house Wednesday night.

Read full story
Akron, OH

Hoyt to transition to football liaison, Gates to move on from university

The Buckeyes silver helmets with Buckeye leaf stickers sit on the sidelines before the Ohio State-Akron game Sept. 25, 2021. Ohio State won 59-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State makes NCAA Tournament, will face No. 7 Cornell

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team gathers during a timeout during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team clinched an NCAA Tournament berth Sunday, expecting to contest No. 7 Cornell.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 4 Buckeyes defeat Columbia 4-0 in second round, advance to Super Regional against USC

Ohio State junior Justin Boulais forehands a return during his singles match against Tennessee freshman Shunsuke Mitsui at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State sweeps Illinois State 4-0, will face Vanderbilt in second round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State freshman Sydni Ratliff swings at a ball during her singles match against Michigan junior Andrea Cerdan during the Buckeyes-Wolverines match at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center April 1. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Youngstown, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 4 Buckeyes sweep Youngstown State, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State junior Cannon Kingsley forehands a return in his match against Tennessee sophomore Johannus Monday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 4. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Crowley to medically retire, Melton to sit out with ‘long-term’ ACL injury

Ohio State sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (24) runs the ball down the field during the Ohio State spring game on April 17, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Three overdoses occur off-campus leading to one student’s death, prompt university emails

Three off-campus overdoses prompted a university wide email about drug use. One student passed away Wednesday. Credit: Former Photo Editor Mark Batke. Fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl found around Ohio State’s campus are causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations, according to Columbus Public Health .

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State experts weigh in on leaked SCOTUS opinion document on Roe v. Wade

Ohio State experts say the Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could affect laws in Ohio and the rest of the country. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. After a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was released , university law experts are giving their opinions on what this decision could mean for abortion laws in Ohio and the U.S.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Diebler, Netti headline string of promotions for Holtmann’s staff

Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler won his first game as a coach, as head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon missed Sunday’s game against Northwestern in the team’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Ohio State won 95-87. Credit: Courtesy of TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Alumni organizations offer social, networking opportunities to Ohio State graduates

The university offers a number of different clubs and societies to graduates through the Alumni Association. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. As the Spring 2022 commencement nears, many future alumni may be looking to stay connected to the university for years to come.

Read full story
Ohio State

Protesters gather outside Supreme Court of Ohio, speak against abortion bans

Around 100 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Ohio Tuesday in support of legal abortion. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports Producer. Around 100 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Ohio Tuesday in support of legal abortion in the U.S.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State updates summer semester COVID-19 guidelines

The university has released updated guidelines for testing and masking for the summer. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that it will adjust its health and safety protocols for the summer semester.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jesse McCartney speaks on upcoming show in Columbus, past success and fan base at colleges

Jesse McCartney will be performing in Columbus May 4 for his ‘New Stage’ tour. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Dameshek. Ohio State students can celebrate the end of exam season and the beginning of summer break by revisiting their childhoods at one of Jesse McCartney’s first performances of his summer 2022 American tour.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Six home runs and bullpen implosion helps Rutgers sweep Ohio State, defeat Buckeyes 11-8 Sunday

Blayne Robinson during the Ohio State-Rutgers game Saturday. Ohio State lost 13-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo. The Ohio State baseball team looked to salvage a win in its series against No. 24 Rutgers Sunday, but a bullpen implosion and sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko with his hot series saw the Scarlet Knights come from behind to defeat the Buckeyes 11-8.

Read full story

President Johnson joins College Football Playoff Board of Managers, will represent Big Ten

University President Kristina M. Johnson sat down with Lantern reporters to discuss safety, diversifying the university and a debt-free education Wednesday. Credit: Jessica Langer | Editor-in-Chief.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Three home runs see Rutgers defeat Ohio State 6-4

Ohio State sophomore right-handed pitcher Nate Haberthier (26) throws a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State Saturday at Bill Davis April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: New Orleans Saints select Olave No. 11 overall in NFL draft

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches the ball to score a touchdown during the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Swimming and Diving: Armstrong breaks 50M backstroke world record at U.S. International Team Trials

Ohio State sophomore Hunter Armstrong practices his backstroke during practice before leaving for US Olympic training in Hawaii. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong broke the 50-meter backstroke world record Thursday in the U.S. International Team Trials with a time of 23.71.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy