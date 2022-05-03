Ohio State updates summer semester COVID-19 guidelines

The university has released updated guidelines for testing and masking for the summer. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Ohio State announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that it will adjust its health and safety protocols for the summer semester.

The university will suspend COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic individuals — including faculty, staff and students living on campus or in Greek Life housing — effective Monday, according to the email. Testing at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center will stop Friday, but testing will continue at the Biomedical Research Tower at 460 W. 12th Ave.

According to the email, masks will continue to be optional in indoor spaces, such as classrooms, the Ohio Union, dining halls and CABS buses. However, masks are still required in clinical locations, including the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, the Wilce Student Health Center and other health care settings .

The university will also maintain its vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff without a vaccine exemption , according to the email. Students moving on campus in the fall must complete this requirement by May 31 to participate in orientation and schedule in-person classes.

The university does not require individuals to receive booster shots, according to the email.

The university’s seven-day average positivity rate is 4.87 percent at the time of publication, with 145 of 2,978 tests coming back positive in the last week, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes COVID-19 dashboard .

Ohio State currently has a vaccination rate of over 93 percent, according to the dashboard.