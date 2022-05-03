Columbus, OH

Baseball: Six home runs and bullpen implosion helps Rutgers sweep Ohio State, defeat Buckeyes 11-8 Sunday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiAkR_0fQsrZHg00
Blayne Robinson during the Ohio State-Rutgers game Saturday. Ohio State lost 13-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo

The Ohio State baseball team looked to salvage a win in its series against No. 24 Rutgers Sunday, but a bullpen implosion and sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko with his hot series saw the Scarlet Knights come from behind to defeat the Buckeyes 11-8.

The Buckeyes (13-26, 3-13 Big Ten) saw an early five-run lead dissipate as the Scarlet Knights (36-9, 15-3 Big Ten) combined to hit six home runs and come back to sweep the series. Ohio State has dropped five of its last six games.

“It’s easy to talk about the bullpen, but we didn’t score for six innings,” head coach Greg Beals said. “We left 14 guys on base, and we weren’t able to get a hit when we needed to. We had opportunities offensively that we weren’t able to capitalize on.”

The Buckeyes scored eight runs in the first three innings, but were shut down as the game progressed. Rutgers responded to the deficit by scoring eight runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, as the Scarlet Knights hit four home runs off junior right-hander Ethan Hammerberg.

The first inning was dictated by the Buckeyes. Sophomore left-hander Justin Sinibaldi lasted only 2/3 of an inning, walking three batters and giving up four earned runs. The Buckeyes scored on a pair of two-run singles by redshirt senior catcher Brent Todys and junior outfielder Mitchell Okuley, respectively, to make the game 4-0.

After a hit by pitch and a single in the second inning, redshirt junior outfielder Richie Schiekofer brought home Rutgers’ first run on a sacrifice fly.

In the third inning, Rutgers cut the lead down to one on back-to-back solo home runs by graduate infielder Danny DiGeorgio and redshirt junior catcher Nick Cimillo, as the Scarlet Knights still trailed 4-3.

But in the bottom half of the third inning, Ohio State responded with home runs of its own. Senior designated hitter Drew Reckart blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall, and Okuley followed that up with a solo home run to make the game 8-3 after three frames.

Junior right-hander Wyatt Loncar was solid for Ohio State in his start. The Pacific Palisades, California, native pitched five innings, gave up three earned runs and struck out five hitters.

“Loncar gave us a really good start,” Beals said. “We had to go to the bullpen, and we felt good about where we were in the bullpen.”

After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, Rutgers took advantage of Loncar’s day being over with a five-run sixth inning. After a run scored on a wild pick-off attempt, redshirt freshman right-hander Tim Baird gave up a walk and a single before turning the ball over to Hammerberg.

With Lasko at the plate — who hit three home runs Saturday — the Scarlet Knights outfielder made sure not to miss as he took Hammerberg’s second pitch deep for a three-run home run to cut the Buckeye lead to one. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Evan Sleight tied the game on an RBI groundout.

“They have a lot of power potential,” Beals said. “On a day like today, with that team, no lead is safe. We were up in the zone a bit and they made us pay.”

In the seventh inning, facing Hammerberg again, Lasko continued to torment Ohio State pitching with his second home run of the game — his fifth in two contests — to give Rutgers its first lead 9-8.

“We were trying to pitch Lasko tough,” Beals said. “We were trying to not give in to him, and we just weren’t able to execute.”

In the eighth inning, Cimillo and redshirt junior infielder Chris Brito hit back-to-back home runs off Hammerberg to extend the lead to 11-8.

In a game where Rutgers used eight different pitchers, the Scarlet Knights went to their closer redshirt junior lefty Dale Stanavich to shut things down in the ninth inning. Stanavich came in and did his job, as Rutgers won the game 11-8 and swept the series.

The Buckeyes next travel to Kent, Ohio, to take on Beals’ alma mater Kent State 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1822 followers

More from The Lantern

Youngstown, OH

Men’s Tennis: No. 4 Buckeyes sweep Youngstown State, advance to second round of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State junior Cannon Kingsley forehands a return in his match against Tennessee sophomore Johannus Monday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 4. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Crowley to medically retire, Melton to sit out with ‘long-term’ ACL injury

Ohio State sophomore running back Marcus Crowley (24) runs the ball down the field during the Ohio State spring game on April 17, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Second student passes away from overdosing off-campus

The death comes two days after this student, along with two others, were hospitalized for a drug overdose. Credit: Christian Harsa | Managing Editor for Digital Content. A second student has died after being hospitalized for overdosing inside an off-campus residence, according to a universitywide email from University President Kristina M. Johnson Friday.

Read full story
9 comments
Columbus, OH

Three overdoses occur off-campus leading to one student’s death, prompt university emails

Three off-campus overdoses prompted a university wide email about drug use. One student passed away Wednesday. Credit: Former Photo Editor Mark Batke. Fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl found around Ohio State’s campus are causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations, according to Columbus Public Health .

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State experts weigh in on leaked SCOTUS opinion document on Roe v. Wade

Ohio State experts say the Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could affect laws in Ohio and the rest of the country. Credit: Courtesy of TNS. After a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was released , university law experts are giving their opinions on what this decision could mean for abortion laws in Ohio and the U.S.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Diebler, Netti headline string of promotions for Holtmann’s staff

Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler won his first game as a coach, as head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon missed Sunday’s game against Northwestern in the team’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Ohio State won 95-87. Credit: Courtesy of TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Alumni organizations offer social, networking opportunities to Ohio State graduates

The university offers a number of different clubs and societies to graduates through the Alumni Association. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University. As the Spring 2022 commencement nears, many future alumni may be looking to stay connected to the university for years to come.

Read full story
Ohio State

Protesters gather outside Supreme Court of Ohio, speak against abortion bans

Around 100 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Ohio Tuesday in support of legal abortion. Credit: Casey Smith | Sports Producer. Around 100 people gathered outside the Supreme Court of Ohio Tuesday in support of legal abortion in the U.S.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio State updates summer semester COVID-19 guidelines

The university has released updated guidelines for testing and masking for the summer. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State announced in a universitywide email Tuesday that it will adjust its health and safety protocols for the summer semester.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Jesse McCartney speaks on upcoming show in Columbus, past success and fan base at colleges

Jesse McCartney will be performing in Columbus May 4 for his ‘New Stage’ tour. Credit: Courtesy of Sam Dameshek. Ohio State students can celebrate the end of exam season and the beginning of summer break by revisiting their childhoods at one of Jesse McCartney’s first performances of his summer 2022 American tour.

Read full story

President Johnson joins College Football Playoff Board of Managers, will represent Big Ten

University President Kristina M. Johnson sat down with Lantern reporters to discuss safety, diversifying the university and a debt-free education Wednesday. Credit: Jessica Langer | Editor-in-Chief.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Three home runs see Rutgers defeat Ohio State 6-4

Ohio State sophomore right-handed pitcher Nate Haberthier (26) throws a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State Saturday at Bill Davis April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: New Orleans Saints select Olave No. 11 overall in NFL draft

Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches the ball to score a touchdown during the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Swimming and Diving: Armstrong breaks 50M backstroke world record at U.S. International Team Trials

Ohio State sophomore Hunter Armstrong practices his backstroke during practice before leaving for US Olympic training in Hawaii. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Ohio State junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong broke the 50-meter backstroke world record Thursday in the U.S. International Team Trials with a time of 23.71.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Branham to hire agent, remain in NBA draft pool

Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) speaks to the media before the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March 19. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Concert review: Aly & AJ captured summer on ‘A Touch of the Beat Tour’

Singing-songwriting duo Aly & AJ performed at Newport Music Hall Tuesday as a part of their “A Touch of the Beat Tour.” Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter. Perfectly paradoxical, those who took a break from final exam preparation to see Aly & AJ in concert Tuesday were rewarded with an experience as soothing as aromatherapy and as energizing as caffeine.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus lifts Ohio State’s water advisory following water main break

The city of Columbus has lifted Ohio State’s water advisory following a waterline break Monday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern. Students on Ohio State’s Columbus campus can now consume water on campus and in residence halls following a waterline break Monday .

Read full story
Ohio State

Provost Gilliam announces Ohio State will no longer distribute iPads to incoming students

Ohio State will no longer be distributing iPads to first-year students, according to a university wide email Tuesday. Credit: Courtesy of Grace Buchholz, OCIO. Ohio State will no longer provide iPads to incoming students as part of its Digital Flagship program, Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam announced in a universitywide email Tuesday.

Read full story

Movie review: Robert Eggers’ creative vision shines in ‘The Northman’

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth in “The Northman.” Credit: Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan via TNS. Set in the distant past on the frigid banks of an Icelandic island, a young Viking prince embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s murder in “The Northman.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy