Columbus lifts Ohio State’s water advisory following water main break

The city of Columbus has lifted Ohio State’s water advisory following a waterline break Monday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern

Students on Ohio State’s Columbus campus can now consume water on campus and in residence halls following a waterline break Monday .

According to the Department of Public Safety’s website , the university has begun flushing campus waterlines, including sinks, after the city of Columbus lifted the campus’s water advisory. The university recommends building occupants run water for one minute before consumption, according to the website.

The university will begin working on ice machines to make them safe to use.

The university recommends building occupants run water for one minute before consumption, according to the website.

John Herrick and Cannon Drives are open following repairs, according to the website.

Classes were canceled and bottled water was distributed to students living in residence halls due to the break Monday. Only Traditions dining locations were open for to-go orders. All operations resumed Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from Columbus Public Utilities , the break was a result of a contractor hitting the waterline.