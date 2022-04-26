Movie review: Robert Eggers’ creative vision shines in ‘The Northman’

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth in “The Northman.” Credit: Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan via TNS

Set in the distant past on the frigid banks of an Icelandic island, a young Viking prince embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s murder in “The Northman.”

Robert Eggers continues to cement himself as one of the most creative directors in modern film. Coming off the successes of “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” it’s hard to think of a director who can match Eggers’ authenticity when it comes to immersing audiences in a period piece. “The Northman,” released Friday, is no exception, proving to be one of the most epic revenge sagas in recent years.

Featuring elements of love, revenge and death, “The Northman” is a story that draws clear inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” while featuring Eggers’ specialties of gore and mysticism. The story is presented through multiple acts and follows the protagonist Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) through different phases in his journey and life.

Like any Eggers film, the production quality and storytelling are first-rate. Every shot feels crisp, and scenes often feature bone-chilling scores, largely composed of eerie Nordic folk instrumentals that will send a shiver down any audience member’s spine.

Also in the same vein as other Eggers films, audiences will do well to be observant and pay close attention to the nuances within the plot and acting — if not, an overwhelming sense of confusion and overcomplication will likely be felt.

The authenticity of this film will engage viewers with a beautiful yet brutal world where Viking savagery and village-pillaging are everyday occurrences. There is something uncanny in the way Eggers builds tension by pairing historically accurate settings, languages and wardrobes with desaturated colors and haunting music.

This film showcases acting in its rawest form, and Nicole Kidman is difficult to read in her role as Queen Gudrún, as her performance shows just how crazy a mother driven by love can be in an entirely unconventional way. The relationship between Amleth, who Skarsgård portrays as a true Viking beast, and Olga, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, grounds the film in a much-needed way, and the actors’ chemistry is undeniable.

The mysticism in this film is captivating, and there is stunning imagery that deserves to be seen on the big screen. Ultimately, Eggers’ ability to masterfully blend brutal, horrific elements with spiritualism makes for some of the most complex storytelling in film today, and viewers will not know where the story is going until it gets there.

Unfortunately, “The Northman” has seen some tough times in the box office, having a budget of $90 million but grossing only a mere $12 million during its opening weekend. International audiences are failing to view the film en masse as well, and its entire international gross is estimated to be under $100 million.

Despite critics raving about “The Northman,” the pandemic and other inherent issues in the film industry have proven audiences are more selective when choosing what to see in theaters. Similar to “ The Green Knight , ” critics will not be able to make up for the lack of audience when it comes to this film’s monetary success.

There is a lot to be said about a movie such as “The Northman,” which refuses to cater to Hollywood cliches and serves as a gripping piece of cinema rarely produced for the big screen today. The seamless mixture of art and savagery makes for two hours of a wholly unique experience that is worth taking the time to see.

Rating: 4/5