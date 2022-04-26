Columbus, OH

The Yard Milkshake Bar is Columbus’ newest destination for cold treats

The Lantern
The Yard Milkshake Bar, a new establishment serving specialty milkshakes and sundaes, opened its first Columbus location at 1055 N. High St. Friday. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson | Lantern Reporter

For those who look forward to milkshakes in the summer, there is a new destination in Columbus for a more extravagant version of the classic frozen treat.

The Yard Milkshake Bar opened its 20th nationwide location and the franchise’s first Ohio location at 1055 N. High St. Friday. The franchise debuted on Shark Tank in 2019, according to its website . Justin Harrington, owner of the Columbus location, said The Yard brings a unique experience to the area with its extravagant spin on milkshakes and ice cream.

“We really give you that ‘wow’ factor when we set down your milkshake,” Harrington said. “The experience, the decadency of the milkshakes being over-the-top, is unique. We make sure it’ll come out looking good and the product is great.”

Harrington said The Yard was supposed to open its new location in March after being in development since November. However, COVID-19-related delays and staffing issues pushed back the opening date.

“There were a lot of construction delays, getting things coming in,” he said. “Hiring is a big thing in the area, just making sure we get fully staffed. Those were our two main issues, but we got it all figured out now.”

Harrington said The Yard serves milkshakes, ice cream, sundaes, edible cookie dough and “pup cups” for those with dogs. According to the website , The Yard offers its classic pint-sized specialty milkshakes and sundaes for $17, with gluten-free and vegan-friendly dessert options available as well.

A specialty milkshake exclusive to Columbus called “The Buckeye” is also available, Harrington said. The Ohio-inspired treat is made with a homemade buckeye recipe and includes honey roasted peanut butter and brownie batter ice cream, red-and-white marshmallow drizzle, a chocolate rim and whipped cream, according to the website.

Holly McDade, corporate franchise trainer for The Yard, said she is excited to see the company expand into the Columbus area. She said The Yard presents a homey environment for Ohio State students in particular to enjoy.

“We want to keep a community feeling so students who are from the area or not from the area can feel at home,” McDade said. “They can come and feel comfortable and feel welcome.”

Building relationships with customers is one of the things McDade said she has particularly enjoyed during her time with The Yard.

“I enjoy building those relationships with customers, whether they are just checking us out or if they are repeating customers, especially in a neighborhood like this one,” she said.

Harrington said there are plans to have outdoor seating during the summer, and he hopes The Yard will provide a new element to the Short North area through its products and welcoming environment.

“It is something unique and new. It’s an experience,” Harrington said. “We want people to come out and have fun.”

The Yard Milkshake Bar is now open Monday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., with summer hours subject to change. More information can be found on the company’s website .

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

