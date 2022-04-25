Concert review: Gang of Youths sounds achingly authentic on ‘Angel in Realtime Tour’ featuring Casual Male

Australian alternative, indie rock band Gang of Youths performed at the Newport Music Hall for their “Angel in Realtime Tour” Sunday. Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter

Gang of Youths maximized the power of simple tunes and steady beats at Newport Music Hall Sunday.

Hailing from Australia, Gang of Youths is an alternative, indie rock band formed in 2011. The band has evolved and matured along with its personnel, amassing more than 1.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the release of its third album, “Angel in Realtime,” in February, Gang of Youths performed on The Tonight Show April 18 and then began its North American headline tour, with Columbus as the third stop.

At present, touring members include David Le’aupepe (lead vocals, guitar and keyboard), Jung Kim (guitar and keyboard), Max Dunn (backup vocals and bass guitar), Donnie Borzestowski (backup vocals and drums), Tom Hobden (violin, guitar and keyboard) and Louis Giannamore (percussion and guitar).

Opening for Gang of Youths was Casual Male , or Tim Lappin. Unusually, Lappin attempted to replicate the overwhelming sounds of a complete indie rock band using a boombox. He combined his singing and guitar skills with pre-recorded instrumentation, creating a haunting yet somewhat dissonant auditory experience. Lappin’s vocals were pleasantly rugged, aligning with his matter-of-fact humor and mollifying stage presence.

The song “Late Bloomers” was especially noteworthy, coming from Lappin’s 2020 EP “Raise The Dead.” Water imagery was embedded in the lyrics, and with each mention of raging oceans or lazy rivers, Lappin alluded to the bittersweetness of life gone by. Awash in cerulean light, Lappin appeared to be the eye of his own artistic hurricane.

When Gang of Youths took the stage, they demanded energy and vulnerability from the audience. Because “Angel in Realtime” functions as an elegy for Le’aupepe’s deceased father, the set list for this show was particularly poignant. Songs from the 2017 album “Go Farther in Lightness” were also incorporated into the evening.

One standout number was “tend the garden” from “Angel in Realtime.” Le’aupepe sang from his father’s perspective, exploring the importance of cultivating beauty in everyday life. Wistfully groovy, the melody sped up and slowed down in all the correct places. The environment seemed to temporarily transform, becoming earthy and wild for a handful of minutes.

“Goal of the century” was similarly dynamic, and the music became stronger and faster with each passing second. Sharp violin notes and meticulous drumming contributed to an overall atmosphere of psychological suppression. However, all progression ceased in the song’s final minute, allowing for a dramatic and impactful decrescendo. This structure agreed with the song’s subtextual claim that time is simply uncontrollable.

Ethereal and raspy at the same time, Le’aupepe’s voice cut through the venue like a razor-sharp knife. Speaking or singing, he was able to tell stories that were captivating and relevant. When performing “brothers” — a song about coming to terms with a shocking familial revelation — Le’aupepe’s vocal tone was impossibly rich, and one could pick out the cautious optimism lurking behind every note.

Each member of the band was brilliantly talented, often switching instruments between songs without missing a beat. Le’aupepe was an ideal frontman, interacting with the other group members on a regular basis. Tiny gestures, such as bopping Hobden on the nose or slinging an arm around Kim’s shoulder, ensured the instrumentalists were always intimately involved in the performance. Everyone on stage was marvelously animated, altering their facial expressions and body language to better suit whichever song was being played.

Gang of Youths was unafraid of color, embracing the crimson, violet and turquoise hues that routinely flashed across the stage. They also relied on motion, dancing and clapping for the concert’s duration. After slower songs concluded, the audience was consistently reinvigorated by the band’s spunky nature.

Gang of Youths, preceded by Casual Male, commanded attention in Newport Music Hall with their somewhat celestial discography. Though their lyrics were rooted in realism, their otherworldly compositions made for a truly meaningful concert experience.

Rating: 5/5