Ann Arbor, MI

Baseball: Michigan takes two out of three against Ohio State

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PNLU_0fJ2iWTq00
Ohio State junior outfielder Mitchell Okuley (24) swings at a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State at Bill Davis Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer

The Ohio State baseball team went into enemy territory for rivalry weekend against the Wolverines looking for its first series win in Ann Arbor, Michigan, since 1999, but a walk-off and an offensive explosion saw the Wolverines take two out of three against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State (13-23, 3-10 Big Ten) matched Michigan (22-16, 8-4 Big Ten) offensively for most of the series, but the Wolverines capitalized on a series of late Buckeye mistakes to take crucial conference wins against their arch rival.

Game 1

Ohio State got off to a fast start and hoped to take the first game from their rivals, but a game-tying two-run home run in the ninth inning by junior catcher Jimmy Obertop and a walk-off single by junior infielder Clark Elliott ensured the Michigan crowd went home happy by a score of 9-8.

Ohio State got off to a quick start with a five-run second inning, highlighted by an opposite field home run by sophomore outfielder Kade Kern. The Buckeyes added on a trio of singles and a botched pickoff attempt to make the game 5-0.

However, Michigan responded right back in the bottom half of the same inning. This time, it was highlighted by solo home runs from Obertop and senior infielder Jack Van Remortel to make the game 5-2.

Sophomore right-hander Nate Haberthier was solid in his start. He went 5 2/3 innings, struck out four and allowed only two earned runs.

Solo home runs by senior infielders Zach Dezenzo and Marcus Ernst extended the Ohio State lead to 7-3 in the seventh inning, but Michigan cut the lead on a double, walk and two-run double from Van Remortel to make it 7-5.

Ernst added onto the lead with an RBI single in the eighth frame to make the game 8-5, putting Ohio State in prime position to take the first game of the series.

But in the bottom of the eighth, Michigan batters were hit by pitches three times, which pushed another run across the board. In the ninth inning, a walk and a two-run shot off of junior right-hander Ethan Hammerberg tied the game at eight.

In the 10th frame, Elliott delivered with the bases loaded and no one out, as Michigan took game one 9-8.

Game 2

Powered by the bat of graduate outfielder Joe Stewart — who totaled three home runs and 11 RBIs in the game — and the team’s 12 walks, Michigan won game two and took the series by a final score of 16-13.

The Buckeyes again opened the scoring on a two-run double by Dezenzo , but the Wolverines struck back on an RBI groundout and single to make the game 2-2 in the second inning.

A two-out grand slam by Stewart gave Michigan a lead it would never look back from, as the Wolverines chased Ohio State sophomore left-handed starter Isaiah Coupet out of the game in the third inning. After Coupet was taken out, Stewart struck again on another grand slam, helping Michigan to a 12-2 lead after three innings.

In the fifth inning, Stewart added to his big day on a two-run blast off of freshman right-hander Jacob Gerhrig to make the game 14-2.

Ohio State attempted to battle back beginning in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Kern to cut the deficit to 14-4. Michigan added two more in the seventh on a pair of RBI singles to stretch the lead to 16-4.

But the Buckeyes were not out of it yet. Dezenzo and sophomore designated hitter Blayne Robinson drove in five runs on back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to make the game 16-9.

In the ninth, senior catcher Archer Brookman launched a two-run home run over the right field wall to cut the Michigan lead to five. After a misplay in center field that scored two more, the comeback fell short as Ohio State lost 16-13 in game two.

Game 3

In the final game of the series, Ohio State emerged with a come-from-behind 6-5 6-5 win courtesy of solo home runs by outfielders freshman Trey Lipsey and junior Mitchell Okuley.

Junior right-hander Wyatt Loncar started the game for Ohio State and put forth a solid outing. The right-hander went five innings, gave up two earned runs, walked one and struck out seven on the day.

The Buckeyes struck first in the fourth inning when redshirt senior catcher Brent Todys singled home senior infielder Colton Bauer to give the Buckeyes a 1-0 advantage.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Michigan took advantage after junior outfielder Joey Velazquez tattooed a ball down the right field line for a two-run double to give the Wolverines a 2-1 lead.

Michigan added onto its lead on a wild pitch in the seventh inning to make it a 3-1 game.

Like the first two games of the series, the Buckeyes found themselves down but not out. After Ernst reached base again, Dezenzo ripped a two-run home run over the left field wall to give himself his third home run in as many games and tie the game at 3-3.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Velasquez struck again off of freshman right-hander Jake Johnson to put the Wolverines back on top 4-3. An RBI single by junior infielder Tito Flores in the eighth added an insurance run for Michigan as the Wolverines were three outs away from a series sweep.

Junior left-hander Jacob Denner came on the mound for Michigan and immediately gave up a solo home run to Okuley, which cut the deficit to one. Two batters later, Lipsey tied the game at five on a solo shot of his own. Ohio State took the lead on an RBI single by Bauer to put the Buckeyes ahead 6-5 going into the bottom of the ninth.

With senior right-hander TJ Brock on the mound and runners on second and third base, Okuley added to his heroics by recording the final out on a diving catch in right field to salvage the series for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will host Rutgers for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:05 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1800 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Branham to hire agent, remain in NBA draft pool

Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) speaks to the media before the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March 19. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Concert review: Aly & AJ captured summer on ‘A Touch of the Beat Tour’

Singing-songwriting duo Aly & AJ performed at Newport Music Hall Tuesday as a part of their “A Touch of the Beat Tour.” Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter. Perfectly paradoxical, those who took a break from final exam preparation to see Aly & AJ in concert Tuesday were rewarded with an experience as soothing as aromatherapy and as energizing as caffeine.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus lifts Ohio State’s water advisory following water main break

The city of Columbus has lifted Ohio State’s water advisory following a waterline break Monday. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern. Students on Ohio State’s Columbus campus can now consume water on campus and in residence halls following a waterline break Monday .

Read full story
Ohio State

Provost Gilliam announces Ohio State will no longer distribute iPads to incoming students

Ohio State will no longer be distributing iPads to first-year students, according to a university wide email Tuesday. Credit: Courtesy of Grace Buchholz, OCIO. Ohio State will no longer provide iPads to incoming students as part of its Digital Flagship program, Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam announced in a universitywide email Tuesday.

Read full story

Movie review: Robert Eggers’ creative vision shines in ‘The Northman’

Alexander Skarsgård stars as Amleth in “The Northman.” Credit: Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan via TNS. Set in the distant past on the frigid banks of an Icelandic island, a young Viking prince embarks on a quest to avenge his father’s murder in “The Northman.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes finish 3rd at Big Ten Championship, Choi 2nd individually

Ohio State freshman Faith Choi finishes her swing during the Lady Buckeye Invitational April 15. Credit: Danny Fogarty | Asst. Campus Editor. Head coach Lisa Strom and the Buckeyes looked for their 19th conference title at the 40th Big Ten Women’s Golf Championship. Although it did not place first in the tournament, Ohio State ended up with one of its best finishes of the season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State encourages participation in sports, citing mental health benefits

Ohio State University’s mental health professionals have been focusing on studies that show how mental health can be improved through sport participation. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Plant-based alternatives no financial threat to meat industry, Ohio State study shows

Plant-based meat alternatives such as vegan patties are rising in popularity, but research suggests they are not encroaching on the market dominance of animal based meats. Credit: Courtesy of Emily Caldwell and Rocky89/Getty Images.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

SoupFest serves as a competition, fundraising event and tribute

SoupFest plans to host its fifth edition Saturday at the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio, complete with live music and more than 40 homemade soups for attendees to sample. Credit: Courtesy of Evan Harris.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The Yard Milkshake Bar is Columbus’ newest destination for cold treats

The Yard Milkshake Bar, a new establishment serving specialty milkshakes and sundaes, opened its first Columbus location at 1055 N. High St. Friday. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story

Professor recognized for innovative research on treatments for retinal diseases

An artist’s rendering of the capsule depicting the drug, bevacizumab, passing through the fibrous mesh at the center of the tube into the eye. Credit: Courtesy of Katelyn Swindle-Reilly.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes will play Youngstown State in 2023, replaces San José State matchup

The Ohio State football team stands together for Carmen Ohio after the Ohio State Spring Game April 16. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Ohio State announced Monday it will play Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium in Week 1 of the 2023 football season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Some campus buildings without running water following waterline break on Herrick Drive

A water line break on John Herrick Drive has left many campus buildings with low or no water pressure. Credit: Sophia Tobias | For the Lantern. A major water main break on John Herrick Drive has left many buildings across Ohio State’s campus with low or no water pressure and canceled in-person classes Monday.

Read full story

Concert review: Gang of Youths sounds achingly authentic on ‘Angel in Realtime Tour’ featuring Casual Male

Australian alternative, indie rock band Gang of Youths performed at the Newport Music Hall for their “Angel in Realtime Tour” Sunday. Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: Ohio State drops pair of games against Michigan in three-game series

The Ohio State softball infield players huddle together before the Ohio State-Indiana game March 25. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Michigan came out on top against the Ohio State softball team following a showcase of impressive pitching and grit over the course of the weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State beats Rutgers 4-0, clinches regular season Big Ten title

Ohio State junior Irina Cantos Siemers swings at a ball during her singles match against Michigan junior Nicole Hammond during the Buckeyes-Wolverines match at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center April 1. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State first-year spearheads sexual consent education program

Teal Week is a new club that has a mission to help raise awareness of sexual violence and the necessity of consent education. Credit: Courtesy of Lauren González. Sexual violence awareness efforts can be found across Ohio State, but a new club hopes to address one of the main reasons sexual violence happens: a lack of consent education.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State stays perfect at home, downs No. 70 Maryland 5-2

Ohio State freshman Sydni Ratliff swings at a ball during her singles match against Michigan junior Andrea Cerdan during the Buckeyes-Wolverines match at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center April 1. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Palestine, OH

Protestors gather on campus, call on university to divest from 2 companies doing business in Israel

A protestor speaks to the crowd in front of Bricker Hall during a “Free Palestine” protest Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | The Lantern. About 150 people gathered outside the Ohio Union and marched to Bricker Hall Friday calling on Ohio State to divest from two companies they say contribute to human rights violations against Palestinians.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy