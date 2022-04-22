Columbus, OH

Jewish groups on campus provide outlet for students to celebrate Passover

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTlBt_0fGf2lCv00
From April 15 to April 23, Chabad is hosting free daily lunches, dinners, services and two Seders to celebrate Passover and unite the Jewish community. Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Deitsch

Whether Jewish students are 50 or 1,000 miles from home, groups on campus such as the Schottenstein Chabad House and Ohio State University Hillel hope to make them feel at home during Passover.

Chabad is hosting free daily lunches, dinners, services and two Seders to celebrate Passover through Saturday, according to the group’s website . Hillel is providing Passover meals through Saturday, according to its website.

Sarah Deitsch, program director at the Chabad House, said it can be difficult for Jewish students to celebrate Passover on campus, which is why groups like Chabad are important.

“They live with other students who don’t observe it, or they live with non-Jews who don’t understand it, in dorms where they can’t cook their own food, so it’s a struggle,” Deitsch said. “We know it’s not easy. The university doesn’t provide a ‘kosher for Passover’ cafeteria or anything like that.”

People celebrating the holiday eat kosher — food that complies with the dietary rules of Judaism — for Passover, excluding chametz, or any grain-based food made with a leavening agent, which are forbidden during Passover.

The Chabad House is offering 12 meals during the week, including free daily lunches, Deitsch said. More than 270 students attended the Chabad Seder Friday and Saturday, 45 attended Monday dinner and 20, on average, attended the lunches.

Passover, one of the holiest Jewish holidays, celebrates the liberation and exodus of Hebrews from slavery in Egypt, Deitsch said.

“Passover is important because it’s the birth of a nation,” Deitsch said. “So, all the foods that we eat at the Seder night, and throughout the eight days of Passover, are symbols of the experience that the Jews had in Egypt.”

Seder, meaning “order” in Hebrew, is the ceremonial dinner for the first two nights of Passover, according to the Chabad.org website . There are six foods on the Seder plate, including a hard boiled egg, a burnt bone and a bitter herb, which are eaten in a specific order.

Sam Fingerhut, a second-year in public management, leadership and policy, said Passover is an important holiday for Jewish people, and he enjoys getting to gather with his friends for the holiday’s events.

“This holiday period, a lot of people have been coming out, coming together and really trying to observe this holiday together,” Fingerhut said.

Jordan Vandersluis, a first-year in speech and hearing science, said although ​it can be difficult to keep kosher for Passover at a secular college like Ohio State, she is glad there are outlets for her to stay close to her faith.

“I do really like that I’m getting to find my own way of still celebrating the holidays and still being extremely connected to my Judaism on a secular campus,” Vandersluis said.

Deitsch said it is important for Jewish students to continue to celebrate the holiday they’ve known growing up. She said she is glad the Chabad House can offer an outlet for these students to follow the holiday’s traditions.

“It’s important that the Jewish community comes together and celebrates the traditions that they have from when they were children,” Deitsch said. “It unites the Jewish people over something that’s very beautiful and celebratory, and it’s important that we’re here so that we can provide that for students.”

Vandersluis said she is thankful for the meals provided by Chabad and finds them extremely helpful while navigating dorm life.

“ They really work so hard to do what they can to help people celebrate their Judaism, to do what they can to stay somewhat religious or even culturally religious,” Vandersluis said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1783 followers

More from The Lantern

Ann Arbor, MI

Baseball: Michigan takes two out of three against Ohio State

Ohio State junior outfielder Mitchell Okuley (24) swings at a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State at Bill Davis Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Softball: Ohio State drops pair of games against Michigan in three-game series

The Ohio State softball infield players huddle together before the Ohio State-Indiana game March 25. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Michigan came out on top against the Ohio State softball team following a showcase of impressive pitching and grit over the course of the weekend.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State beats Rutgers 4-0, clinches regular season Big Ten title

Ohio State junior Irina Cantos Siemers swings at a ball during her singles match against Michigan junior Nicole Hammond during the Buckeyes-Wolverines match at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center April 1. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State first-year spearheads sexual consent education program

Teal Week is a new club that has a mission to help raise awareness of sexual violence and the necessity of consent education. Credit: Courtesy of Lauren González. Sexual violence awareness efforts can be found across Ohio State, but a new club hopes to address one of the main reasons sexual violence happens: a lack of consent education.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 10 Ohio State stays perfect at home, downs No. 70 Maryland 5-2

Ohio State freshman Sydni Ratliff swings at a ball during her singles match against Michigan junior Andrea Cerdan during the Buckeyes-Wolverines match at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center April 1. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Palestine, OH

Protestors gather on campus, call on university to divest from 2 companies doing business in Israel

A protestor speaks to the crowd in front of Bricker Hall during a “Free Palestine” protest Friday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | The Lantern. About 150 people gathered outside the Ohio Union and marched to Bricker Hall Friday calling on Ohio State to divest from two companies they say contribute to human rights violations against Palestinians.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Reports: Towns to return to Buckeyes for final season of eligibility

Ohio State graduate forward Seth Towns (31) during the Ohio State-Purdue Big 10 Tournament game on March 12, 2021. Ohio State won 87-78. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Aloha Dance Club to showcase island dances from New Zealand to Hawaii

The Aloha Dance Club will showcase Polynesian culture during the group’s spring semester showcase Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Selesitila Harvey. The Aloha Dance Club will showcase dances from several Polynesian islands during its spring semester showcase Saturday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 13 Ohio State hosts rival Michigan in regular season finale

Ohio State junior midfielder Connor Mitchell (24) makes a pass during the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins April 9 at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Softball: Buckeyes gear up for rivalry meeting against Michigan

Ohio State junior Sam Hackenbracht (24) swings at a pitch during the Ohio State-Indiana game on March 25. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. It is officially rivalry week, as the series the Buckeyes have been preparing for all year takes place this weekend.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

From Dostoevsky to Daphne Bridgerton, Ohio State community weighs in on book-to-screen adaptations

Following the release of season two of Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Ohio State students and faculty weigh in on book-to-television series adaptations. From left, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in “Bridgerton.” Credit: Courtesy of Liam Daniel via TNS.

Read full story
Franklin County, OH

Spring market to showcase over 100 small businesses

Attendees peruse merchandise at a past market event organized and hosted by Vintage & Made Market. Credit: Courtesy of Krista Richards. The imminence of May might have students already dreaming of summertime, but Vintage & Made Market aims to alleviate any spring semester stressors with “A Spring Gathering.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wrestling: Gallagher ready to compete after redshirt year

Freshman Paddy Gallagher takes a break during his practice for wrestling. Credit: Courtesy of Paddy Gallagher. Even the top incoming freshmen at the NCAA level often take a redshirt season, and Paddy Gallagher is no exception, arriving in Columbus as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country in 2021.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Graduating goofballs: Seniors crack last jokes at stand-up comedy show

The Buckeye Standup Comedy Club will honor its graduating seniors during the last show of the semester Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen. Credit: Courtesy of Leon Brodsky.

Read full story

Students prepare for spring commencement, express excitement for in-person ceremony

A graduation cap during fall commencement December 19, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. With only two weeks until the end of the semester, Ohio State students are growing excited for the first standard spring commencement since the start of the pandemic.

Read full story
Marshall, MI

Baseball: Buckeyes use 4-run eighth inning to down Marshall 7-6

Ohio State sophomore outfielder Kade Kern (7) celebrates a home run in the first inning during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium March 30. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Dining Services increases minimum wage for student employees

Student workers in dining services received a $2 increase in pay after a new minimum wage was implemented on April 10. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. Student workers in University Dining Services received a $2 increase in pay after a new minimum wage was implemented April 10 — the first wage increase of 2022.

Read full story
Newark, OH

Former professor who resigned amid mental health crisis files lawsuit against Ohio State

A former Ohio State professor in the Department of Sociology has filed an unserved lawsuit against the university for not reinstating her after she resigned amid a mental health crisis. Credit: Courtesy of Angela Bryant.

Read full story
9 comments
Columbus, OH

Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes reflect on academic successes

The Ohio State women’s gymnastics floor team huddles up before their floor event during the All Ohio meet March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy