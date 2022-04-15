Ohio State assessing potential changes to iPad distribution for incoming freshman

Ohio State is evaluating the potential for changes to the distribution of iPads to incoming freshmen. Credit: Jake Rahe | Lantern File Photo

The Digital Flagship initiative, which provides iPads to incoming first-year students among other offerings, is under evaluation for potential changes.

University President Kristina M. Johnson said Ohio State plans to evolve the program and may provide devices to students on an as-needed basis, depending on existing technology they own and what would best serve their class needs. She said the university is looking to survey incoming students to determine how iPads might be delivered in the fall.

“We’re committed to providing access to the technology and the technology students need for the classes that they need, and we need to assess what that looks like, and it’s not a one size fits all,” Johnson said.

The program, which is a collaboration between Apple and Ohio State, was originally announced in 2017. It provided technology kits, including an iPad, case, keyboard, Apple pencil and Apple Care to incoming freshmen, beginning with the 2018-19 class.

IPads are most often used to monitor emails, complete coursework and check Carmen, the online portal for class materials and grades. A 2020 Student Life survey found that 96 percent of students agreed or strongly agreed that the tablets “were useful for academic purposes.”

In January, department chairs and faculty expressed concerns about planning instruction in the absence of the technology, students working with older, less functional devices and the impact of the potential end of the program on low-income students.

Johnson said the Apple partnership may continue, evolve into something new, or the university may partner with another company.

“I think that we’re just scratching the surface of what Digital Flagship could be,” Johnson said.

Jessica Langer contributed reporting.