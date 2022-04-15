Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards finishes tied for 15th on vault at NCAA Championships

All-around junior Elexis Edwards performs her floor routine during the All Ohio meet on March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor

Ohio State junior all-around Elexis Edwards scored 9.8625 on a Yurchenko-style vault in the second semifinal session of the 2022 NCAA Championships Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, finishing tied for 15th with Michigan senior Abby Heiskell out of 28 competitors.

Edwards was the lone Ohio State women’s gymnast to compete at the NCAA Championships, rotating as an individual competitor with Missouri — which competed in hopes of advancing to the national championship.

Edwards became the first Buckeye since 2018 to qualify for the NCAA Championships with a 9.950 score on vault at the Auburn Regional March 31 — the highest score on the apparatus for an Ohio State women’s gymnast since 2014.

The Richmond, Virginia, native battled back from a leg injury sustained in March 2018, competing in two meets her freshman year and seven meets last season.

Missouri freshman all-around Amari Celestine won the vault event title with a career-high 9.950 on the apparatus.