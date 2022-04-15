Ohio State Bass Fishing Club seeks success in stretch run of season

Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Henry

The Ohio State Bass Fishing Club has seen reasonable success this season, but has its sights set on making noise in the summer months.

The Buckeyes will participate in 11 tournaments from the beginning of April through the end of September.

Matthew Kauffung, a third-year in mechanical engineering and vice president of the club, said the tournament he is most looking forward to is the Major League Fishing Central Regional Tournament, which will be held at La Crosse, Wisconsin, July 29 because he has never fished in Wisconsin.

“It’ll be something to learn, something unique,” Kauffung said. “I’m definitely excited to go up there and try to figure that out.”

Brandon Oakes, a fourth-year in political science and club treasurer, said he is looking forward to the MLF Northern Regional Tournament at Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio, Sept. 9.

“A lot of the guys on the team are from Ohio, so a lot of us grew up fishing Erie,” Oakes said. “It’s a bit of an advantage for us.”

At this point in the season, the Buckeyes have secured one top-50 finish, as Daniel Russell, a fourth-year in sustainable plant systems, landed at 50th in the MLF Southeastern Regional in Leesburg, Florida, Jan. 7. Russell competed solo after his teammate tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Oakes and Kauffung said they look forward to hanging out with their teammates throughout the season. Oakes said he has created some great memories with his teammates during his time with the bass fishing club.

“My favorite memory would probably be when we have team get-togethers off-campus,” Oakes said. “Really good nights with guys on the team.”

Kauffung said there is a lot of time that goes into getting ready for a tournament, as they start preparing several months prior.

“Anglers must coordinate with their professors to work out any exams, homework, class that they will miss while on the road for the tournament, book lodging for the week and begin researching the lake,” Kauffung said. “We spend a lot of time looking at nautical charts of the lake and previous tournament results to create a game plan for practice.”