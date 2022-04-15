Upper Arlington, OH

Baseball: Hammerberg embraces ‘fireman’ role, big situations

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnTzN_0f9p2d9l00
Ohio State junior right-handed pitcher Ethan Hammerberg (50) celebrates during the Ohio State-Wright State game March 22. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern

With Ohio State looking to climb back into contention after picking up a series victory over Michigan State, one thing is certain: the Buckeyes need to find pitchers that will give them consistency.

Junior right-hander Ethan Hammerberg has emerged as the best reliever out of the Buckeyes bullpen so far this season. The Upper Arlington native has already eclipsed his career-high in innings pitched and said he looks forward to being relied on in big situations as the season progresses.

“You want to do your job every single time you go in there,” Hammerberg said. “It’s been more so accepting the fact that you have been trusted with the ball in this position, so now it’s up to you to trust yourself to do the job. I’ve just been embracing it and just facing it head on and having fun with it.”

Hammerberg, who only made nine combined appearances across his first two seasons, has been electric for the Buckeyes so far this year. In 22 innings pitched across 14 appearances, Hammerberg has struck out 32 batters while only walking four, carrying a team-best 2.45 earned run average.

Coming into the program, head coach Greg Beals said Hammerberg was a soft-throwing, contact pitcher. Now after two years of development, Hammerberg has established himself as a power-throwing right-hander with an elite breaking ball.

“He’s a guy that came in as a non-scholarship guy throwing 88 miles per hour out of high school. Now he’s throwing 95,” Beals said.

Hammerberg also credits a lot of his development to participating in the Northwoods League. The league is a collegiate summer wooden bat league where college players can develop their game ahead of the spring season.

There he said he worked with coaches to develop his pitches and confidence on the mound. With the help of Beals and Duluth Huskies manager Marcus Pointer, Hammerberg said he was able to develop into the pitcher he is today.

“[Pointer] believed in me from the get-go when I was still kind of down from not playing my freshman and sophomore year. He pulled me aside and was like, ‘You have electric stuff,’ ” Hammerberg said. “He told me to trust in him and work together and said I’d become a force over the summer. Me and him became really close over the summer, and things just kind of started clicking, and that confidence rolled into this year.”

With that newly found confidence, Hammerberg came into the season with full belief in his abilities. With an enhanced pitch repertoire, Beals said Hammerberg is prepared for any situation he’s thrown into.

Beals used the term “fireman” when discussing his decisions to bring Hammerberg into games.

“When we go to the bullpen and there’s something going on, we need to shut it down. That’s the ‘fireman.’ He comes in and puts the fire out, and you need to throw strikes to do that, and Ethan has proven some dependability in that role,” Beals said.

Although he continues to be put in situations where the team needs him most, Hammerberg said he’s focused on having fun while pitching. Even though he wants to minimize his mistakes, he feels if he leaves everything out on the mound, then he knows he did his job correctly.

“There’s no sense in going out there and leaving stuff on the table,” Hammerberg said. “I want to put my head on my pillow at night knowing that I gave it my all. No room for error, but just having fun with it and embracing it.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1719 followers

More from The Lantern

Iowa City, IA

Softball: Explosive offense spearheads Buckeyes to series sweep over Iowa

Ohio State senior Jaycee Ruberti (37) celebrates with senior Niki Carver (8) after Carver’s home run during the Ohio State-Indiana game March 23. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes swept by Maryland in three-game series

Ohio State baseball has a team huddle before its game against Michigan State at Bill Davis Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes shut out in second half, fall to No. 8 Terrapins 14-8

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team huddles up after a successful goal during the Ohio State-Vanderbilt exhibition Feb. 6. Ohio State won 16-11. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Maryland uses fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 8 Ohio State 19-12

Ohio State senior attackman Jack Myers (2) takes a shot during the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins at Ohio Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Revamped defense shows change, new looks during spring game

Senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) gets tackled during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Ohio State overhauled its defensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring three new coaches and bringing in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, Pryor emerge as threats in deep running back room

Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor (21) runs past his defender on the way to scoring a buckeye touchdown during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes earn rivalry win against No. 7 Michigan 4-1

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Spring semester breakdown: President Johnson speaks on student wages, safety, previews university address

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson spoke with The Lantern Friday about safety, housing, student wages and more. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. With a prevailing concern over safety in the campus area, Buckeyes continue to track Ohio State’s progress in combating crime.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State assessing potential changes to iPad distribution for incoming freshman

Ohio State is evaluating the potential for changes to the distribution of iPads to incoming freshmen. Credit: Jake Rahe | Lantern File Photo. The Digital Flagship initiative, which provides iPads to incoming first-year students among other offerings, is under evaluation for potential changes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State settles with 57 additional Strauss victims

Ohio State has reached a $1.995 million settlement agreement with about 60 additional victims of former university physician Richard Strauss, the university announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards finishes tied for 15th on vault at NCAA Championships

All-around junior Elexis Edwards performs her floor routine during the All Ohio meet on March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Sandusky, OH

Ohio State Bass Fishing Club seeks success in stretch run of season

The Ohio State Bass Fishing Club has seen reasonable success this season, but has its sights set on making noise in the summer months. The Buckeyes will participate in 11 tournaments from the beginning of April through the end of September.

Read full story

Buckeye Call of Duty team qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, looks forward to finishing split 2

After a 3-1 win against Butler Esports April 4, the Buckeyes officially qualified for the College Call of Duty League Playoffs. The Buckeyes (16-4) are 5-2 on the second split and swept Illinois 3-0 Wednesday.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State experts, students weigh in on Emmett Till Antilynching Act

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29. Credit: Samuel Corum/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Ohio State experts and students say the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29 and made lynching a federal hate crime, is a step in the right direction in acknowledging historical mistreatment of Black people.

Read full story
8 comments
Ohio State

Fashion Production Association to launch its second annual lookbook

Inspired by the periodic table, The Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Max Torres. Inspired by the periodic table, the Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Blockfort Gallery to host street festival complete with food, art and performers

About a dozen rtists are working with 83 Gallery to create a collaborative mural on the back of Blockfort Gallery as part of the Alley Islands Festival Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Geoff Collins.

Read full story
1 comments
College Park, MD

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 1 Maryland in tough road contest

Ohio State men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Food delivery robots will soon return to campus

Food robots are returning to campus with a new company, Cartken, after weeks of hiatus due to Grubhub ending its partnership with Yandex. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Front Street Flea showcases local businesses and vendors

The Front Street Flea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside of CD 92.9 in the Brewery District. Credit: Courtesy of Vincent Campise. Those looking for an alternative shopping experience and opportunity to support small local businesses must look no further.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy