Fashion Production Association to launch its second annual lookbook

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIIZn_0f9p2cH200
Inspired by the periodic table, The Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Max Torres

Inspired by the periodic table, the Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21.

The association typically hosts an annual fashion show of designs created by Ohio State students, Anna Johnson, a fourth-year in marketing and president of the organization, said. However, due to the pandemic, the direction of the program has shifted from fashion shows to online lookbooks, and Johnson said she has enjoyed this shift more than she initially thought she would.

“We still had some uncertainties due to COVID this year, so our lookbook will be released on our website again,” she said. “It’s cool to see how this benefits us — lookbooks provide us with professional photos and videos to keep for years to come.”

Ella Kalis, a second-year in biology and workshop chair for the association, said she recently finished up her designs in preparation for photo and video shoots.

“The process of designing, creating and producing garments started at the beginning of the academic year,” she said. “The lookbook will be a mix of photo and video content; it’s a collection of slow-motion videos, swatches, sketches and other photos of the designs.”

Each year, the organization selects a different theme for the designs. Spencer Wainfor, a fifth-year in fashion and retail studies and marketing and current co-design director for the association, said he came up with the theme for this year’s lookbook.

“I was the one who pitched the idea of a theme centered around the elements on the periodic table,” he said. “I liked the idea of finding symbolism within how elements take shape and act among each other.”

The lookbook will be made up of around 50 designs from 30 designers, with 14 periodic elements represented, Johnson said.

“Design inspiration definitely varies from designer to designer,” Johnson said. “I have seen designers find inspiration in social movements, color, current trends and even other designers in the industry.”

Kay Kuhon, a third-year in fashion and retail studies and international business and co-design director for the organization, said she pulled much of her inspiration from other fashion shows.

“The element that my group selected was phosphorus, but our main inspiration was psychedelics,” she said. “We were heavily inspired by the crochet and patchwork in the Spring 2020 Louis Vuitton show.”

Although some designers found inspiration in external factors, other designers such as Johnson said she found inspiration within the history of her chosen element.

“I decided to choose francium, which was the only element that was founded solely by a woman,” Johnson said. “I drew a lot of inspiration from feminine silhouettes, female forms and exaggerating femininity.”

As the school year comes to an end, Kuhon and Wainfor said they encourage students to join the organization in the fall, regardless of fashion and design backgrounds.

“We walk you through every step that it takes to create and produce designs,” Wainfor said.

Johnson said the website will include an interactive periodic table that will allow viewers to click on each element to see its corresponding designs when “Elemental” goes on view April 21 on the organization’s website .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1719 followers

More from The Lantern

Iowa City, IA

Softball: Explosive offense spearheads Buckeyes to series sweep over Iowa

Ohio State senior Jaycee Ruberti (37) celebrates with senior Niki Carver (8) after Carver’s home run during the Ohio State-Indiana game March 23. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes swept by Maryland in three-game series

Ohio State baseball has a team huddle before its game against Michigan State at Bill Davis Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes shut out in second half, fall to No. 8 Terrapins 14-8

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team huddles up after a successful goal during the Ohio State-Vanderbilt exhibition Feb. 6. Ohio State won 16-11. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Maryland uses fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 8 Ohio State 19-12

Ohio State senior attackman Jack Myers (2) takes a shot during the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins at Ohio Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Revamped defense shows change, new looks during spring game

Senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) gets tackled during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Ohio State overhauled its defensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring three new coaches and bringing in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, Pryor emerge as threats in deep running back room

Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor (21) runs past his defender on the way to scoring a buckeye touchdown during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes earn rivalry win against No. 7 Michigan 4-1

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Spring semester breakdown: President Johnson speaks on student wages, safety, previews university address

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson spoke with The Lantern Friday about safety, housing, student wages and more. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. With a prevailing concern over safety in the campus area, Buckeyes continue to track Ohio State’s progress in combating crime.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State assessing potential changes to iPad distribution for incoming freshman

Ohio State is evaluating the potential for changes to the distribution of iPads to incoming freshmen. Credit: Jake Rahe | Lantern File Photo. The Digital Flagship initiative, which provides iPads to incoming first-year students among other offerings, is under evaluation for potential changes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State settles with 57 additional Strauss victims

Ohio State has reached a $1.995 million settlement agreement with about 60 additional victims of former university physician Richard Strauss, the university announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards finishes tied for 15th on vault at NCAA Championships

All-around junior Elexis Edwards performs her floor routine during the All Ohio meet on March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Sandusky, OH

Ohio State Bass Fishing Club seeks success in stretch run of season

The Ohio State Bass Fishing Club has seen reasonable success this season, but has its sights set on making noise in the summer months. The Buckeyes will participate in 11 tournaments from the beginning of April through the end of September.

Read full story

Buckeye Call of Duty team qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, looks forward to finishing split 2

After a 3-1 win against Butler Esports April 4, the Buckeyes officially qualified for the College Call of Duty League Playoffs. The Buckeyes (16-4) are 5-2 on the second split and swept Illinois 3-0 Wednesday.

Read full story
Upper Arlington, OH

Baseball: Hammerberg embraces ‘fireman’ role, big situations

Ohio State junior right-handed pitcher Ethan Hammerberg (50) celebrates during the Ohio State-Wright State game March 22. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State experts, students weigh in on Emmett Till Antilynching Act

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29. Credit: Samuel Corum/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Ohio State experts and students say the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29 and made lynching a federal hate crime, is a step in the right direction in acknowledging historical mistreatment of Black people.

Read full story
8 comments
Columbus, OH

Blockfort Gallery to host street festival complete with food, art and performers

About a dozen rtists are working with 83 Gallery to create a collaborative mural on the back of Blockfort Gallery as part of the Alley Islands Festival Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Geoff Collins.

Read full story
1 comments
College Park, MD

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 1 Maryland in tough road contest

Ohio State men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Food delivery robots will soon return to campus

Food robots are returning to campus with a new company, Cartken, after weeks of hiatus due to Grubhub ending its partnership with Yandex. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Front Street Flea showcases local businesses and vendors

The Front Street Flea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside of CD 92.9 in the Brewery District. Credit: Courtesy of Vincent Campise. Those looking for an alternative shopping experience and opportunity to support small local businesses must look no further.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy