Columbus, OH

Blockfort Gallery to host street festival complete with food, art and performers

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOdmJ_0f9p2QdC00
About a dozen rtists are working with 83 Gallery to create a collaborative mural on the back of Blockfort Gallery as part of the Alley Islands Festival Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Geoff Collins

Alley Islands Festival , a full-day street festival hosted by Blockfort Gallery , will return this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday within the gallery’s main space, located at 162 N. 6th St., and the building’s surrounding alleys. Adam Brouillette, co-owner of Blockfort, said artists, crafters and small businesses will line the alleyways outside the gallery and surrounding buildings, each providing a unique experience for festivalgoers.

There will also be performance stages, galleries open to attendees and local food trucks and breweries, according to the website.

The festival initially began in 2017 to celebrate the graphic art murals painted along the outside walls of the gallery, Brouillette said, and in 2018, the gallery hosted the first version of the festival, complete with live music, vendors and a different set of murals.

However, Brouillette said 2018 was the last time the festival was able to officially happen until this spring. Artists around the gallery continued to repaint the murals in 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic, but he said this is the first year the festival will come back and the first time they have revamped the alley since 2020.

“So the murals were the impetus for that, the beginning of that,” Brouillette said. “And then that kind of grew into like, ‘Well, what else can we do to make people feel welcome and make people feel like they want to be downtown and to celebrate these sort of, like, overlooked spaces?’ ”

Brouillette said there will be live-painting panels where All People Arts — a nonprofit organization that aims to unite people from the South Side of Columbus through art, according to its website — will have professional muralists to teach kids ages 10-16 how to paint murals.

Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to pursue two markets with about 20 rotating vendors and pop-up shops including Found Goods , Kaytchup , Jen & Tonic Botanicals and Style by TK , according to the festival’s website .

The festival will also include comedy acts by Glitter Bois, a storytelling session by Speak Easy and a circus act by The People’s Circus, Brouillette said.

“There’s a brass band that will march through the festival and perform on one of the stages, variety of DJ sets, hip-hop, heavy rock bands, indie bands, singer-songwriters,” Brouillette said. “All that stuff will happen kind of mixed through those two areas.”

During the festival, Brouillette said 83 Gallery , a local art gallery, will host its own exhibition. Nick Stull, co-owner and gallery director of 83 Gallery, said the show, “Death, Taxes, 83 Gallery,” will be open to the public throughout the entire festival.

“When Adam Brouillette reached out to us about doing this reunion show at his space, we were very interested because I personally really love the ecosystem of Blockfort,” Stull said. “They do a lot of different cool things, they have a lot of different cool spaces in that building, so we were excited.”

Geoff Collins, co-founder and head of operations for 83 Gallery, said the exhibition will act as a reunion show within Blockfort Gallery’s main space. He said the gallery has invited back artists who have previously worked with them for this particular show.

“What we’re doing is we’re doing a large group show,” Collins said. “So we have over 100 artists, over 200 pieces of artwork, and it’s just a large group show.”

Stull said 83 Gallery will also create a collaborative mural with about a dozen artists on the back of the building. The theme of the mural aims to incorporate the branding for the gallery exhibit with the Alley Islands mural festival, he said.

Brouillette said the alleyways make a great place to host this festival because they create a sense of discovery for those who have not been able to get out much or experience a festival since the pandemic began.

“You’ve been inside for two years,” Brouillette said. “Come outside, listen to music, see art, hang out with your friends, have some food, buy some stuff from vendors that have been waiting two years to sell you stuff.”

Tickets for Alley Islands Festival are $10 and are available to purchase in person the day of the event. The proceeds for the festival tickets will go back to the artists.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1719 followers

More from The Lantern

Iowa City, IA

Softball: Explosive offense spearheads Buckeyes to series sweep over Iowa

Ohio State senior Jaycee Ruberti (37) celebrates with senior Niki Carver (8) after Carver’s home run during the Ohio State-Indiana game March 23. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Baseball: Buckeyes swept by Maryland in three-game series

Ohio State baseball has a team huddle before its game against Michigan State at Bill Davis Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes shut out in second half, fall to No. 8 Terrapins 14-8

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team huddles up after a successful goal during the Ohio State-Vanderbilt exhibition Feb. 6. Ohio State won 16-11. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Maryland uses fourth-quarter surge to beat No. 8 Ohio State 19-12

Ohio State senior attackman Jack Myers (2) takes a shot during the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins at Ohio Stadium April 9. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Revamped defense shows change, new looks during spring game

Senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) gets tackled during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Ohio State overhauled its defensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring three new coaches and bringing in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, Pryor emerge as threats in deep running back room

Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor (21) runs past his defender on the way to scoring a buckeye touchdown during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes earn rivalry win against No. 7 Michigan 4-1

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Spring semester breakdown: President Johnson speaks on student wages, safety, previews university address

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson spoke with The Lantern Friday about safety, housing, student wages and more. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. With a prevailing concern over safety in the campus area, Buckeyes continue to track Ohio State’s progress in combating crime.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State assessing potential changes to iPad distribution for incoming freshman

Ohio State is evaluating the potential for changes to the distribution of iPads to incoming freshmen. Credit: Jake Rahe | Lantern File Photo. The Digital Flagship initiative, which provides iPads to incoming first-year students among other offerings, is under evaluation for potential changes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State settles with 57 additional Strauss victims

Ohio State has reached a $1.995 million settlement agreement with about 60 additional victims of former university physician Richard Strauss, the university announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards finishes tied for 15th on vault at NCAA Championships

All-around junior Elexis Edwards performs her floor routine during the All Ohio meet on March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Sandusky, OH

Ohio State Bass Fishing Club seeks success in stretch run of season

The Ohio State Bass Fishing Club has seen reasonable success this season, but has its sights set on making noise in the summer months. The Buckeyes will participate in 11 tournaments from the beginning of April through the end of September.

Read full story

Buckeye Call of Duty team qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, looks forward to finishing split 2

After a 3-1 win against Butler Esports April 4, the Buckeyes officially qualified for the College Call of Duty League Playoffs. The Buckeyes (16-4) are 5-2 on the second split and swept Illinois 3-0 Wednesday.

Read full story
Upper Arlington, OH

Baseball: Hammerberg embraces ‘fireman’ role, big situations

Ohio State junior right-handed pitcher Ethan Hammerberg (50) celebrates during the Ohio State-Wright State game March 22. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State experts, students weigh in on Emmett Till Antilynching Act

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29. Credit: Samuel Corum/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Ohio State experts and students say the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29 and made lynching a federal hate crime, is a step in the right direction in acknowledging historical mistreatment of Black people.

Read full story
8 comments
Ohio State

Fashion Production Association to launch its second annual lookbook

Inspired by the periodic table, The Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Max Torres. Inspired by the periodic table, the Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21.

Read full story
College Park, MD

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 1 Maryland in tough road contest

Ohio State men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Food delivery robots will soon return to campus

Food robots are returning to campus with a new company, Cartken, after weeks of hiatus due to Grubhub ending its partnership with Yandex. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Front Street Flea showcases local businesses and vendors

The Front Street Flea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside of CD 92.9 in the Brewery District. Credit: Courtesy of Vincent Campise. Those looking for an alternative shopping experience and opportunity to support small local businesses must look no further.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy