Tulsa, OK

Football: New coaches, players to highlight Ohio State’s Spring Game Saturday

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzcAS_0f8e6ZRD00
The Ohio State Football team enters the stadium before the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Ohio State football team will hold its annual spring game Saturday, bookending its latest group of spring practices.

The intrasquad competition will feature current Buckeyes split into two teams with bragging rights on the line as Team Brutus prevailed over Team Buckeye 28-13 last year . This season, new faces within both the coaching staff and roster will headline the biggest storylines surrounding Ohio State.

After recording an 11-2 record following his third season as head coach, Ryan Day said he thinks the spring game will be a great day to display some of the early signs of improvement since ending last season with a 48-45 Rose Bowl victory over then-No. 11 Utah.

“Guys will get out there and they’ll play and they’ll compete. That’ll be a lot of fun for a lot of people and certainly looking for a great crowd there,” Day said. “In terms of understanding where we’re at, we still have a bunch of practices in August and the preseason to figure out where we’re at. But we’re certainly off to a good start.”

The Buckeyes hired four new coaches since the end of last season, three on the defensive staff and one on offense. Ohio State’s secondary coaching was completely revamped with the additions of safeties coach Perry Eliano and secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, who joined new offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Plenty of attention has been drawn to Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who took over the position after filling the same role at Oklahoma State since 2018. He’ll also coach the linebackers in addition to bringing a new mind and scheme to the Buckeyes’ defense that ranked ninth in the Big Ten in total defense a season ago, and Day said he’s seen a good and unique approach from Knowles.

“I think the thing that I’ve noticed so far with Jim is that it’s not a competition every day of who can win the drill; it’s about teaching, because he has his eyes on that first game in September,” Day said. “There’s going to be a time where we want to go against each other and move the ball and try to be competitive, but I think that’s the veteran coach in him. He understands the big picture. There’s a method to the way he’s installing and the way he’s teaching.”

Knowles helped lead the Cowboys’ defense to the fifth-best total defense a season ago, holding opposing defenses to just 297.9 yards per game.

Day has labeled Knowles as an “intelligent” mind in the defensive meetings and several Buckeyes, including graduate safety Tanner McCalister who followed Knowles as a transfer from Oklahoma State, described him as a “ mad scientist .” What makes Knowles unique is his ability to present original formations in the defense, and he said the hybrid linebacker “Jack” position has already started initial installations in the Buckeyes’ defense.

Ohio State trotted out almost a brand new cast of starters at linebacker a season ago, featuring graduate and captain Teradja Mitchell and junior Tommy Eichenberg. Knowles said he thinks it’s a good thing to have a “logjam” at linebacker, and he’s working to improve the unit.

“In order to make an assessment, you got to get the guys repetitions, and there’s a lot of talent,” Knowles said. “But none of it is completely proven because you have guys all competing for positions, so that’s where you want to take guys and maybe move them to other positions just to get a chance to look at them.”

In the secondary, the Buckeyes will see how Eliano, who joins the program from Cincinnati, and Walton, arriving after a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, will improve a unit that allowed 246.2 passing yards last season — third-worst in the conference.

Cornerbacks sophomore Jordan Hancock and redshirt freshman Jakailin Johnson have been highly touted as a pair of defensive backs primed to step up alongside sophomore Denzel Burke. Now working with Walton in the secondary, Burke said Walton has given more than just on-the-field advice to the Buckeyes.

“It’s not always just about football. He’s just teaching life,” Burke said. “He’s teaching life into us, instilling good things into our brain. He wants the best for us. I feel like that’s what he did with Jalen (Ramsey), and that’s what he’s going to do for us.”

Offensively, the Buckeyes will get a chance to mix in their youth at positions that lost key contributors, such as the offensive line and wide receivers.

Now that Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will depart for the NFL draft, junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to take on a larger role in the passing game as sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud’s primary target. Smith-Njigba said even with the loss of talent in the room, he expects the Buckeyes’ wide receivers are capable of stepping up.

“It’s just a new wave now, a group of receivers of course, and I’m excited. I know they’re excited,” Smith-Njigba said. “It’s just next man up, honestly. I know my guys are up for the challenge and they’re great players. I know they’re ready.”

Day also said the program will likely hold a tribute to former quarterback and the late Dwayne Haskins, who was hit by a truck and killed Saturday. A candlelight vigil was held at the rotunda of Ohio Stadium Tuesday, as hundreds gathered to honor Haskins’ life.

Day shared his memories of Haskins Monday and said he wants the program to do things the right way to honor the former Buckeye quarterback.

“In today’s day and age, things happen so fast. We’re just trying to digest it all,” Day said. “I have a list of things that I’ve written down, some probably too big, some maybe not big enough. We’ll just keep talking about it this week.”

The spring game will kick off at noon Saturday from Ohio Stadium. Current Buckeye students will receive free admission with their BuckID.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1712 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Revamped defense shows change, new looks during spring game

Senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) gets tackled during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Ohio State overhauled its defensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring three new coaches and bringing in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, Pryor emerge as threats in deep running back room

Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor (21) runs past his defender on the way to scoring a buckeye touchdown during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes earn rivalry win against No. 7 Michigan 4-1

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Spring semester breakdown: President Johnson speaks on student wages, safety, previews university address

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson spoke with The Lantern Friday about safety, housing, student wages and more. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. With a prevailing concern over safety in the campus area, Buckeyes continue to track Ohio State’s progress in combating crime.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State assessing potential changes to iPad distribution for incoming freshman

Ohio State is evaluating the potential for changes to the distribution of iPads to incoming freshmen. Credit: Jake Rahe | Lantern File Photo. The Digital Flagship initiative, which provides iPads to incoming first-year students among other offerings, is under evaluation for potential changes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State settles with 57 additional Strauss victims

Ohio State has reached a $1.995 million settlement agreement with about 60 additional victims of former university physician Richard Strauss, the university announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards finishes tied for 15th on vault at NCAA Championships

All-around junior Elexis Edwards performs her floor routine during the All Ohio meet on March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Sandusky, OH

Ohio State Bass Fishing Club seeks success in stretch run of season

The Ohio State Bass Fishing Club has seen reasonable success this season, but has its sights set on making noise in the summer months. The Buckeyes will participate in 11 tournaments from the beginning of April through the end of September.

Read full story

Buckeye Call of Duty team qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, looks forward to finishing split 2

After a 3-1 win against Butler Esports April 4, the Buckeyes officially qualified for the College Call of Duty League Playoffs. The Buckeyes (16-4) are 5-2 on the second split and swept Illinois 3-0 Wednesday.

Read full story
Upper Arlington, OH

Baseball: Hammerberg embraces ‘fireman’ role, big situations

Ohio State junior right-handed pitcher Ethan Hammerberg (50) celebrates during the Ohio State-Wright State game March 22. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State experts, students weigh in on Emmett Till Antilynching Act

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29. Credit: Samuel Corum/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Ohio State experts and students say the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29 and made lynching a federal hate crime, is a step in the right direction in acknowledging historical mistreatment of Black people.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Fashion Production Association to launch its second annual lookbook

Inspired by the periodic table, The Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Max Torres. Inspired by the periodic table, the Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Blockfort Gallery to host street festival complete with food, art and performers

About a dozen rtists are working with 83 Gallery to create a collaborative mural on the back of Blockfort Gallery as part of the Alley Islands Festival Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Geoff Collins.

Read full story
1 comments
College Park, MD

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 1 Maryland in tough road contest

Ohio State men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Food delivery robots will soon return to campus

Food robots are returning to campus with a new company, Cartken, after weeks of hiatus due to Grubhub ending its partnership with Yandex. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Front Street Flea showcases local businesses and vendors

The Front Street Flea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside of CD 92.9 in the Brewery District. Credit: Courtesy of Vincent Campise. Those looking for an alternative shopping experience and opportunity to support small local businesses must look no further.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

USG’s divestment resolution left unsigned, will not move forward for university consideration

The Undergraduate Student Government’s recent divestment resolution was not enacted after Former President Jacob Chang did not sign the legislation before his and the 54th General Assembly’s term ended. Credit: Jessica Langer | Campus LTV Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

The wait is over: Columbus’ first sober bar set to open April 30

Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which is officially opening April 30. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern reporter.

Read full story
39 comments
Columbus, OH

Football: Under-the-radar Buckeyes to watch out for in spring game

Ohio State sophomore tight end Cade Stover (8) moves the ball down the field during the Ohio-State-Indiana game Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy