Football: Under-the-radar Buckeyes to watch out for in spring game

Ohio State sophomore tight end Cade Stover (8) moves the ball down the field during the Ohio-State-Indiana game Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The annual spring game provides the opportunity for Buckeyes who fly under the radar to make a name for themselves.

Last year, sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer burst onto the scene with a three-sack performance April 17, 2021. This spring, there are several talented Buckeyes who could potentially follow in Sawyer’s footsteps and launch themselves into the allure of Ohio State fans.

Caden Curry

Similarly to Sawyer, Saturday’s scrimmage serves as freshman defensive end Caden Curry’s introduction to the Ohio State fan base.

Curry entered Columbus ranked as a four-star recruit by multiple recruiting services and is known for his ability to move around on the defensive line, playing on both the outside and inside. Curry’s versatility has made him a prime candidate for the “Jack” position in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ defense.

As Curry looks to carve a role for himself, he said he’s using the spring to learn from his veterans and improve as a player.

“Definitely just trying to outwork everybody,” Curry said. “Everybody is working as hard as they can, but just keeping your head down and working as hard as you can and being a sponge and soaking in all of the stuff that everybody is telling you.”

Mitchell Melton

Sophomore linebacker Mitchell Melton is another candidate to fill the “Jack” position, returning to the field after missing last season with an injury.

According to multiple Buckeyes, Melton has flashed this spring and worked at both linebacker and defensive end. Knowles said he’s been “impressed” with Melton’s ability to adjust to multiple positions.

“Mitchell has done a great job for (defensive line) coach (Larry) Johnson, and then we put him in the ‘Jack’ position, and I thought he showed up very well,” Knowles said. “He’s kind of been a guy that’s jumped out at me.”

Jordan Hancock

Sticking with the defensive side of the football, sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock has been largely touted by his Buckeye teammates and coaches this spring.

Hancock appeared in just four games for the Buckeyes last season, collecting his lone pass defended against Maryland Oct. 9, 2021. But head coach Ryan Day said Hancock has worked in with the No. 1 defense this spring.

Hancock spent much of his freshman season defending the likes of potential NFL draft first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, alongside junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in practice. With experience against that top-tier trio, Hancock said his focus has fallen on the fundamentals this spring.

“I really took a big jump with my technique, just not playing with all athleticism, just focusing on my technique and winning at the line of scrimmage,” Hancock said.

Donovan Jackson

Flipping to the Buckeyes’ offense, sophomore guard Donovan Jackson has made the jump to the starting ranks.

Jackson saw the field in limited action a season ago, filling in as an extra blocker in certain jumbo sets for the Buckeyes. Donning the No. 41 jersey, Jackson largely operated off of the Ohio State offensive line while pulling and trapping on most of his plays.

Now, Jackson has been pegged as the starting left guard for the Buckeyes during spring practices while also working at tackle. Jackson entered Columbus primarily playing on the right side of the offensive line and said he had to “knock the rust off” on his move to the left side of the line, but adding his cross-training last season helped prepare him for the change.

“It’s not too big of a transition. Here at Ohio State, they try to make us learn all positions so we’re all versatile,” Jackson said. “When they said I had to go in at left guard, probably the first day of spring, I was like, ‘OK, let’s go.’ ”

Cade Stover

Junior Cade Stover has flipped between both sides of the ball in his four seasons at Ohio State, and this spring has been no exception.

Stover spent much of last season at tight end, hauling in five receptions of 76 yards before moving back to his natural position of linebacker.

Stover started the spring at linebacker, following a six-tackle performance against then-No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, before moving back to tight end midway through the spring practice session.

As Stover has bounced back and forth between offense and defense, he said he’s willing to fill whichever role helps the Buckeyes the most.

“I had a good time on defense; I love playing defense. I’m just trying to bring what I did on defense over here to the offense,” Stover said. “So far, I’ve done it and I’m a lot happier.”