Columbus, OH

The wait is over: Columbus’ first sober bar set to open April 30

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGksc_0f8e6U1a00
Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which is officially opening April 30. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern reporter

The highly anticipated opening of The Dry Mill, Columbus’ first sober bar, is officially set for 11 a.m. April 30 after a two-month delay.

Co-owners David Payne and Colin Thomas said The Dry Mill, located at 79 S. 4th St., was originally set to open in February but was delayed due to a lack of necessary permits, such as health and occupancy permits, and overall inexperience on their part. However, Payne said he felt as though the delay was a blessing in disguise.

“The day that we had set originally to open, we got a blizzard, so nobody would have been here, and I would have been heartbroken,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason, and we’re glad that that happened.”

Payne and Thomas said the support they have received has been humbling, especially after they were featured in The Lantern in January. Payne said people from out of state were contacting him in excitement about coming to The Dry Mill.

“The following that we had already, which had blown us away, and then that article came out and it went way crazier than before,” he said. “I had people reaching out to me on my own personal Facebook from all over the country.”

The childhood friends said they are both sober after struggling with alcoholism, and Thomas said he wanted the bar to serve as a resource for those in similar circumstances. However, The Dry Mill is meant to be a welcoming space for all, and the duo said demographics ranging from college students to pregnant women have voiced excitement about the bar.

Payne and Thomas said the process of opening the bar has been a challenge due to the number of tasks that had to be completed in order to officially open. However, Payne said he and Thomas have done a great job of keeping each other stable during the process.

“If we try to force it, it’s not going to work,” Payne said. “We’ve known each other since we were 12. When one of us is stressed, the other one is calm.”

Payne and Thomas said they both work full-time jobs outside of The Dry Mill, with Payne at Westerman Inc. and Thomas at Jegs High Performance. The two do not plan to take any revenue from the bar for themselves but will instead put it toward their employees, Thomas said.

“We’re just taking the paychecks that we get from our jobs,” he said. “Hopefully when the business starts going and sustains itself, we can take care of the business and our people, then see what it looks like down the line.”

Balancing all of the tasks that go into opening a business can be overwhelming, but Thomas said opening the bar has afforded them many life lessons in a short period of time.

“It’s hard just opening a company of any sort because there is just so much that you don’t know,” he said. “There’s only stuff that you learn from falling down. You fall down, you get back up, then you learn and don’t do it again.”

Despite the delays, Payne said all of the employees they hired initially are still with the business because they trust in the idea behind The Dry Mill.

“We have the best employees in the world,” Payne said. “We had to tell them that we were pushing the opening day back, and all of them stayed on board. I believe it’s because of our concept, and they believe in it.”

Payne said the next step for The Dry Mill is to train bartenders and the rest of the crew. There will be soft openings throughout opening week for those who have donated to the business and others who have supported them along the way, he said.

A few of the nonalcoholic drinks on the menu will include mocktail versions of a mimosa, Bloody Mary, daiquiri and margarita, which Payne said can be enjoyed with bar food. Payne and Thomas said The Dry Mill will also feature food and drink specials for customers, which will be announced on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

The duo said they don’t expect any more delays before opening day, and Thomas said he’s expecting a great turnout and environment.

“If it is anything like the reception we have received, with all these people who are excited about it, we expect it to be crazy,” he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 39

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1712 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Football: Revamped defense shows change, new looks during spring game

Senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) gets tackled during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Ohio State overhauled its defensive coaching staff this offseason, hiring three new coaches and bringing in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as defensive coordinator.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Williams, Pryor emerge as threats in deep running back room

Redshirt freshman Evan Pryor (21) runs past his defender on the way to scoring a buckeye touchdown during the Ohio State Spring Game Saturday. Ohio State Scarlet team won 34-26. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes earn rivalry win against No. 7 Michigan 4-1

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Spring semester breakdown: President Johnson speaks on student wages, safety, previews university address

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson spoke with The Lantern Friday about safety, housing, student wages and more. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State. With a prevailing concern over safety in the campus area, Buckeyes continue to track Ohio State’s progress in combating crime.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State assessing potential changes to iPad distribution for incoming freshman

Ohio State is evaluating the potential for changes to the distribution of iPads to incoming freshmen. Credit: Jake Rahe | Lantern File Photo. The Digital Flagship initiative, which provides iPads to incoming first-year students among other offerings, is under evaluation for potential changes.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State settles with 57 additional Strauss victims

Ohio State has reached a $1.995 million settlement agreement with about 60 additional victims of former university physician Richard Strauss, the university announced Friday. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards finishes tied for 15th on vault at NCAA Championships

All-around junior Elexis Edwards performs her floor routine during the All Ohio meet on March 4. Ohio State took first place with a score of 196.575. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Sandusky, OH

Ohio State Bass Fishing Club seeks success in stretch run of season

The Ohio State Bass Fishing Club has seen reasonable success this season, but has its sights set on making noise in the summer months. The Buckeyes will participate in 11 tournaments from the beginning of April through the end of September.

Read full story

Buckeye Call of Duty team qualifies for Collegiate Call of Duty League Playoffs, looks forward to finishing split 2

After a 3-1 win against Butler Esports April 4, the Buckeyes officially qualified for the College Call of Duty League Playoffs. The Buckeyes (16-4) are 5-2 on the second split and swept Illinois 3-0 Wednesday.

Read full story
Upper Arlington, OH

Baseball: Hammerberg embraces ‘fireman’ role, big situations

Ohio State junior right-handed pitcher Ethan Hammerberg (50) celebrates during the Ohio State-Wright State game March 22. Ohio State won 7-5. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State experts, students weigh in on Emmett Till Antilynching Act

The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29. Credit: Samuel Corum/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS. Ohio State experts and students say the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden March 29 and made lynching a federal hate crime, is a step in the right direction in acknowledging historical mistreatment of Black people.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Fashion Production Association to launch its second annual lookbook

Inspired by the periodic table, The Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Max Torres. Inspired by the periodic table, the Fashion Production Association will launch its 2022 lookbook “Elemental” April 21.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Blockfort Gallery to host street festival complete with food, art and performers

About a dozen rtists are working with 83 Gallery to create a collaborative mural on the back of Blockfort Gallery as part of the Alley Islands Festival Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Geoff Collins.

Read full story
1 comments
College Park, MD

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 8 Ohio State faces No. 1 Maryland in tough road contest

Ohio State men’s lacrosse celebrates a goal during the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Johns Hopkins Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 12-10. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Food delivery robots will soon return to campus

Food robots are returning to campus with a new company, Cartken, after weeks of hiatus due to Grubhub ending its partnership with Yandex. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Front Street Flea showcases local businesses and vendors

The Front Street Flea will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside of CD 92.9 in the Brewery District. Credit: Courtesy of Vincent Campise. Those looking for an alternative shopping experience and opportunity to support small local businesses must look no further.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

USG’s divestment resolution left unsigned, will not move forward for university consideration

The Undergraduate Student Government’s recent divestment resolution was not enacted after Former President Jacob Chang did not sign the legislation before his and the 54th General Assembly’s term ended. Credit: Jessica Langer | Campus LTV Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Under-the-radar Buckeyes to watch out for in spring game

Ohio State sophomore tight end Cade Stover (8) moves the ball down the field during the Ohio-State-Indiana game Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

Football: New coaches, players to highlight Ohio State’s Spring Game Saturday

The Ohio State Football team enters the stadium before the Ohio State-Tulsa game Sept. 18. Ohio State won 41-20. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Ohio State football team will hold its annual spring game Saturday, bookending its latest group of spring practices.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy