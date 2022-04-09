Columbus, OH

Football: Buckeyes, NFL community pay tribute to Haskins following sudden death

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8mtC_0f4Y9sYJ00
Ohio State then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) walks up to the field prior to the the start of the Ohio State-Penn State game on Sept. 29, 2018. Ohio State won 27-26. Credit: Casey Cascaldo | Lantern File Photo

After news broke about the sudden death of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, several Buckeyes coaches and players took to Twitter to share their condolences and memories of their time with him Saturday.

Haskins joined the Ohio State program in 2016, entering a locker room helmed by head coach Urban Meyer. In his time at Ohio State, Haskins shattered program and Big Ten records while leaving his mark on the Columbus community.

“Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family,” Meyer tweeted. “One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”

During his breakout 2018 season, Haskins was coached by then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day, who ascended to head coach following the conclusion of that season.

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process. For those who knew him closely, Dwayne was much more than a great football player,” Day tweeted . “He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith shared his condolences with a poignant message.

“Shocked and saddened by the devastating news about Dwayne,” Smith tweeted. “He was a legend on the field and truly a tremendous human being. Prayers to the Haskins’ family.”

While with the Buckeyes, Haskins forged connections with several of his Ohio State teammates — especially his receivers.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell and Los Angeles Chargers receiver K.J. Hill , who shared the field with Haskins as a Buckeye, shared several photos of their former teammate .

“I love you forever,” Campbell tweeted. “Miss you Simba.”

Denver Broncos defensive end Jonathon Cooper was in the same recruiting class as Haskins and shared a photo of him and the Potomac, Maryland, native from their time as Buckeye prospects.

“Love you 7 forever,” Cooper tweeted.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jordan Fuller, who was roommates with Haskins at Ohio State, reminisced on the time he spent with the quarterback.

“One of my college roommates.. we played in the same 8th grade all star game… we talked about a reunion trip during one of theses off-seasons, it felt like we had time,” Fuller tweeted.

Michael Jordan, Haskins’ center during his time at Ohio State and Carolina Panthers offensive lineman, tweeted “That’s my qb man!”

“I will love and miss you dearly friend! I’m glad I’ve gotten to know you through football, but everyone who knows you knows you were so much more than an athlete,” Jordan tweeted. “You were a great Brother, friend, son and husband. You will be truly missed.”

Haskins’ impact transcended just the Ohio State community. Several of his NFL teammates and coaches also paid tribute to the Buckeye great.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt tweeted about the first time he met Haskins after he joined the Steelers in 2021.

“The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy,” Watt tweeted. “He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.”

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who coached Haskins in 2021, shared his condolences in a statement.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community,” Tomlin said. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, who played a key role in drafting Haskins in 2019, also released a statement regarding the quarterback’s passing .

“He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality,” the Snyders said. “To say we are heartbroken is an understatement.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1647 followers

More from The Lantern

Columbus, OH

Concert review: OUAB Buckeye Nation Concert revitalizes spring season

Tai Verdes at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 Presented By Capital One at The Forum Dec. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California. Verdes served as the main act in the Ohio Union Activities Board’s Buckeye Nation Concert Monday in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: Courtesy of Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: ‘He’s going to be sorely missed’: Day reflects on time with Haskins

Dwayne Haskins made his first visit to Ohio State when he was just 11 years old, but the impression the school made on him lasted a lifetime. “I’m going to college here,” 11-year-old Haskins said.

Read full story

Encaustic ravens land in Grange Insurance Audubon Center for the spring

The works of artist Catherine Eaton Skinner will be on display at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center through June 12 as part of the center’s “Art at Audubon” program. Credit: Courtesy of Suzanna Westhagen and Catherine Eaton Skinner.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State researchers find rapid transit bus systems improve property values

A map of the bus rapid transit systems featured in the study, categorized by the extent to which they featured a dedicated lane for buses. Credit: Courtesy of Blake Acton and Harvey Miller.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Stroud sports new helmet for spring practices

Ohio State sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks down the field during spring practice March 29. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes’ First Team All-Big Ten quarterback has a change in his helmet for spring practice.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State alumnus reflects on Russia-Ukraine war with political cartoons

Nick Anderson, an Ohio State alumnus and political cartoonist, has been using cartoons to depict his takes on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Credit: Courtesy of Nick Anderson.

Read full story

First-year engineers go head-to-head in robot competition

The final four teams compete in the last round of the single-elimination tournament during the annual Fundamentals of Engineering for Honors Program Robot Competition. Credit: Courtesy of Bridgette Wadge.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Baseball: Buckeyes split Sunday doubleheader with Michigan State

Ohio State sophomore outfielder Kade Kern (7) swings at a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State Saturday at Bill Davis Stadium. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: No. 9 Northwestern victorious in both games of doubleheader, takes 3-0 series sweep over Buckeyes

Ohio State junior Sam Hackenbracht (24) swings at a pitch during the Ohio State-Indiana game on March 25. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. Both games of Sunday’s doubleheader were polar opposites, but carried the same result.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

Women’s Basketball: Jones transfers to Dayton

Ohio State sophomore guard Anyssa Jones puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Alabama State game Dec. 15, 2021. Ohio State won 97-51. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.

Read full story
Youngstown, OH

Baseball: Lipsey goes 5-for-5, Ohio State defeats Michigan State 13-5

Ohio State freshman outfielder Trey Lipsey (28) swings at a pitch during the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan State Saturday at Bill Davis Stadium. Ohio State won 13-5. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Two Buckeye hat tricks secure 9-7 win against No. 14 Wolverines

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team huddles up before the Ohio State-Robert Morris game Feb. 20. Ohio State won 17-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. Ohio State women’s lacrosse earned a rivalry game win against Michigan 9-7 on the road Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Softball: No. 8 Northwestern’s offense overpowers Buckeyes as Wildcats win 12-3

The Ohio State Softball team huddles up before the Ohio State-Michigan game April 9, 2021. Ohio State lost 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Northwestern proved to be too much to handle for graduate lefty Lexie Handley, and the Buckeyes couldn’t string together enough offense to battle back as they fell to the Wildcats 12-3 Friday.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 7 Ohio State handles No. 37 Northwestern 5-2, stays perfect in Big Ten

Senior Isabelle Boulais yells after winning a point during her singles match against Northwestern sophomore Maria Shusharina at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Friday. Ohio State won 5-2. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 9 Ohio State looks to continue conference success against Johns Hopkins

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team gathers during a timeout during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. No. 9 Ohio State men’s lacrosse hosts Johns Hopkins Saturday at noon at Ohio Stadium as conference play continues in a tough Big Ten conference.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes bring momentum to rivalry game at No. 14 Michigan

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team huddles up before the Ohio State-Robert Morris game Feb. 20. Ohio State won 17-5. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. The Ohio State’s women’s lacrosse team enters Friday’s game at No. 14 Michigan with a lot of momentum after two close wins against Penn State and Louisville.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State to hold suicide prevention walk in person after two years held virtually

Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program will host it’s Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday to spread awareness and raise money for suicide prevention efforts. Credit: Courtesy of Laura Lewis.

Read full story
Ohio State

‘Arts hub’: Construction of Ohio State’s Arts District progresses, one building set for completion in April

Architectural rendering of Ohio State’s Arts District that includes the Timashev Family Music Building and the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts Building. Credit: Courtesy of The Ohio State University.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Field Hockey: Buckeyes look forward to Hockeypalooza in Ann Arbor

The Ohio State Women’s Field Hockey team huddles up before the Ohio State-Iowa game March 19, 2021. Ohio State lost 2-1. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. The Ohio State field hockey team will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to compete in the 2022 Hockeypalooza this weekend.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy