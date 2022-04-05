Columbus, OH

The Lincoln Theatre to present gala in support of local arts

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRX5b_0ezPeyRf00
The Lincoln Theatre will host its annual Lincoln Gala Thursday in order to raise funds for the theater and promote the arts in Columbus. Credit: Michael Napolitano | Lantern reporter

The Lincoln Theatre will hold its annual Lincoln Gala celebration Thursday, bringing musicians together to fund the theater’s goal of promoting the arts in Columbus.

The event is set to include performances by Grammy-nominated R&B singer Maysa Leak, as well as the Bobby Floyd Trio and the Ladies of the Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Theatre’s website . Suzan Bradford, executive director of the Lincoln Theatre, said the gala is held annually to raise funds for the theater and highlight various programming.

“We like to put a little bit of a twist on it and say how we acknowledge and illuminate all the great programs we’re doing at the Lincoln Theatre, how strong the community outreach is in our partnerships, and also just thanking our supporters, founders and corporations that support the mission of the Lincoln Theatre,” Bradford said.

Leak performed virtually with the Lincoln Theatre during the pandemic, but she said she is excited to perform at the theater in person for the first time. She said she values the theater’s history and the work they are doing to help artists grow.

“It’s an important theater in Columbus, and historically speaking, we need history in all aspects of life,” Leak said. “I do know that the whole idea of the Lincoln Theatre is a great thing for Columbus, and I’m really excited to come.”

The gala has taken place annually for the last 12 years, following the theater’s revival in 2009, Bradford said. Prior to 2009, the Lincoln Theatre was closed for more than 30 years and slated for demolition before being added to the National Register of Historic Places and revived as the city’s sole urban performing arts and education center, according to the theater’s website .

Bradford said one of the missions of the Lincoln Theatre is to promote, grow and present local talent and artists such as Starlit Ways, Mary McClendon and DJ Jae Esquire by incorporating them into the theater’s signature programs. She said these programs are meant to contribute to the center’s goals of advocating for diversity in and accessibility to the arts and include production workshops , conversations about the arts and spotlights on native Columbus artists .

“Through their completion of our programs, we’re able to continue to support, coach, guide and mentor them into the business of their artistry,” Bradford said. “We think it is befitting that as we invest in them, we also create the opportunities for them to have application, and so the gala is one of those events that we’re able to do that.”

Bradford said viewers who wish to support the Lincoln Theatre are able to do so at any point during the year, not just during the annual gala.

“If you want to support the gala, you can do that, but you can also continue to make donations annually or when your heart is full to support local artists and the Lincoln’s mission,” she said.

As the executive director of the Lincoln Theatre, Bradford said she had control over the programming for the gala and is excited to be able to present this concert on behalf of the theater.

“I have done many different kinds of genres while I have been active over the past 12 years, but not a concert like this,” Bradford said. “I am really excited to see our outcomes and see how we have raised the funds to support the Lincoln and its programming.”

Leak said she does her best to tailor each show to its given city and connect with every audience, which she hopes to do throughout her performance at the Lincoln Theatre.

“Connecting with the audience, I think that’s my favorite part of a show,” Leak said. “It’s not one-on-one, but it feels one-on-one sometimes, like just having a strong connection with people and being able to look in people’s eyes and help people have fun and enjoy themselves.”

The Lincoln Gala will take place at the Lincoln Theatre, located at 769 E. Long St., beginning at 7 p.m. with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. Concert-only tickets are available starting at $50 and can be purchased on the Lincoln Theatre’s website .

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1540 followers

More from The Lantern

Ohio State

Accomplished Latino CEO to speak at Ohio State Tuesday

The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) offers many great opportunities for Latinx students at Ohio State to gain business experience. Credit: Courtesy of Brigitte Davila Cami.

Read full story

Album review: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ chemistry shines in ‘Unlimited Love’

From left, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for The Red Hot Chili Peppers Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Credit: Courtesy of Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images via TNS.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Football: Day holds keynote speech on importance of mental health

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day spoke Thursday to students on mental health experiences as part of “Tackling Challenges: Mental Health Talk with Coach Day.” Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Track and Field: Aquilla avoids complacency, builds consistency in senior season

Ohio State senior thrower Adelaide Aquilla competes at the Big Ten Championship on Feb. 26, 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. Adelaide Aquilla achieved her ultimate goal before even graduating college.

Read full story
Ohio State

University documents detail wrongdoings behind Acacia fraternity’s revoked student organization status

The Waw chapter of the Acacia fraternity, founded in 1906 at Ohio State, had its student organization status revoked until at least 2026 for charges of noncompliance. Credit: Courtesy of Kyle Meddles.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

OUAB spring concert featuring Tai Verdes rescheduled for April 11

Tai Verdes poses for a portrait on the third day of Lollapalooza on July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Credit: Courtesy of Vashon Jordan Jr via TNS. The second-ever Buckeye Nation concert featuring alternative pop musician Tai Verdes has been rescheduled.

Read full story

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes gather two sweeps in Indiana

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Baseball: Nebraska offense overcomes Ohio State 17-5 to complete sweep

Ohio State freshman outfielder Trey Lipsey (28) stands ready to hit during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium Wednesday. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 8 Ohio State defeats Michigan State 4-0, remains undefeated in conference play

Junior Lucia Marzal hits the tennis ball during the Ohio State-Michigan match Friday. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. The No. 8 Buckeyes brought momentum with them into their match against Michigan State Sunday, defeating the Spartans 4-0 inside the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Softball: Amid pitching duels, Ohio State takes series win at Michigan State

The Ohio State Softball team huddles up before the Ohio State-Michigan game April 9, 2021. Ohio State lost 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. All three games between the Buckeyes and Spartans were low-scoring affairs, with both team’s pitching staffs battling it out in East Lansing, Michigan.

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Baseball: Huskers use big sixth inning to take series win, defeat Ohio State 10-5

Ohio State senior infielder Zach Dezenzo (4) stands ready to hit during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium Wednesday. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Baseball: Miscues on defense see Buckeyes fall 5-3 to Nebraska

Ohio State redshirt sophomore first baseman Blayne Robinson (38) stands in the batter’s box during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium Wednesday. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Women’s Tennis: No. 8 Buckeyes survive late rally to top No. 19 Wolverines 4-3

The Buckeyes huddle together during the Ohio State-Michigan match Friday. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Athena Markowski | Social Media Editor. No. 8 Ohio State defeated No. 19 Michigan 4-3 Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center to remain undefeated in Big Ten play.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes rout Nittany Lions 18-9 behind strong offense

Ohio State senior attackman Colby Smith (4) unloads a shot into the lower corner during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, OH

Former Ohio State professor who abruptly resigned appeals for her job back, citing psychosis

Angela Bryant, a former tenured sociology professor is fighting for a job back, after she resigned from Ohio State Newark in the midst of a manic episode. Credit: Courtesy of Angela Bryant.

Read full story
4 comments

Men’s Basketball: Branham declares for NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball during the second half of No. 7 Ohio State’s Round of 32 matchup against No. 2 Villanova March 20 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ohio State lost 71-61. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ultramarathon to commemorate fallen military service members, raise funds for scholarship

1 Day for the K.I.A. will hold an ultramarathon Saturday on the Oval to raise funds for a scholarship for relatives of service members negatively affected by the military. Credit: Courtesy of Dylan Van Tassell.

Read full story
Palm City, FL

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes finish 6th against tough competition at Valspar Invitational

Ohio State sophomore Maxwell Moldovan practices his swing during a practice. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. After a first-place finish at the Southern Invitational, head coach Jay Moseley and No. 33 Ohio State stared down their toughest competition yet at the Valspar Invitational, with seven top-25 teams in the field.

Read full story
Groveport, OH

Central Ohio catalytic converter theft ring caught, Ohio State experiencing similar thefts

Law enforcement officials indicted six individuals involved in a large catalytic converter theft operation in the central Ohio region. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS. Law enforcement officials have indicted six individuals involved in a large catalytic converter theft operation in the central Ohio region.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy