Album review: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ chemistry shines in ‘Unlimited Love’

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eN4CR_0ezPet2200
From left, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for The Red Hot Chili Peppers Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Credit: Courtesy of Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images via TNS

For the first time in 16 years, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released an album with their legendary guitarist, John Frusciante, who left the band for a decade before returning in 2019.

Released Friday, “Unlimited Love” serves as the band’s 12th studio album, and although the album draws on sounds from the group’s past discography instead of venturing into new territories sonically, the much-anticipated reunion does not disappoint. Proving to be just as good as many fans remember, Frusciante continues to be the soul of the Chili Peppers’ best work, and his unique sound flows through each track on this album.

Paired with the return of Rick Rubin, the band’s longtime producer on albums such as “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” and “I’m with You,” “Unlimited Love” displays the Chili Peppers at their core. There is no lack of California-style funk and chaos, in all the best ways.

Following the Chili Peppers’ last album “The Getaway,” released in 2016, the tone of “Unlimited Love” feels purely authentic, serving as a breath of fresh air as the Chili Peppers’ unique, signature sound shines through.

Although Josh Klinghoffer proved to be a serviceable replacement for Frusciante after the latter decided to leave the band in 2009, listeners will instantly recognize the signature sounds of Frusciante’s guitar in the intros of songs such as “One Way Traffic” and be more than happy to see his return to the group.

The Chili Peppers released their single for the album, “Black Summer,” in February, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart but mainly had people talking about lead singer Anthony Kiedis’ seemingly adopted Irish accent. However, Frusciante’s groovy lick is laid down from the start, paired with drummer Chad Smith’s beats and Flea’s dynamic bass playing, and the band feeds off each other like old times.

Ultimately, “Black Summer” reminds fans that the Chili Peppers aren’t going anywhere.

Following “Here Ever After” and “Aquatic Mouth Dance” — two tracks that combine all tropes of the band, unleashing Flea’s impressive bass from the beginning and Kiedis’ mix of rapping and vocals — the project features no lack of energetic funk. Kiedis’ witty lines paired with Frusciante’s backing vocals make for some of the sweetest sounds on the album in these two songs.

“Not the One” opens with an ominous tone, full of signature Frusciante swells reminiscent of an upsetting version of “Venice Queen.” “Not the One” turns out to be a raw track, full of emotion that the Chili Peppers don’t always choose to put on display, which adds a much-needed soft spot to the album.

Fans will be pleased with Kiedis’ continued ability to deliver a hilariously unique but meaningful rap, which leads into nice hooks on “Poster Child,” a groovy track that is a clear callback to the band’s funkadelic, ’80s-style roots. This song represents the Chili Peppers in the group’s purest form, and Frusciante’s famous wah pedal makes a return as well, culminating in a sound that makes it seem like the band had fun with the track.

The album continues to explore past sounds of the band with “The Great Apes,” “These Are the Ways” and “The Heavy Wing,” which all incorporate a mainstream rock tone the band adopted on past albums such as “Stadium Arcadium.” Frusciante’s heavy, fuzzy outros remind listeners just how good the guitarist is at building up excitement and working a pedalboard.

The album wraps up nicely with “Let ‘Em Cry” and “Tangelo,” as the two songs continue to explore past sounds of the band while simultaneously telling a meaningful but fun story with Kiedis’ lyrics. Ultimately, “Unlimited Love” serves as a safe but refreshing album from a band full of veterans wanting to show they can still do what they love.

Despite having its limits and ultimately relying on past sounds, this album feels more true to the band than anything they have done in more recent years. Although it may not end up being heralded like some of the group’s past albums, “Unlimited Love” reminds listeners that the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be making the same signature sounds for a long time.

Rating: 4/5

