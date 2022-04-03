Columbus, OH

Women’s Tennis: No. 8 Ohio State defeats Michigan State 4-0, remains undefeated in conference play

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMQY_0eyGGmJd00
Junior Lucia Marzal hits the tennis ball during the Ohio State-Michigan match Friday. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The No. 8 Buckeyes brought momentum with them into their match against Michigan State Sunday, defeating the Spartans 4-0 inside the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

The win is the second of the weekend following a 4-3 victory Friday over No. 19 Michigan. Ohio State has yet to lose a conference match this season.

The Buckeyes (12-4, 5-0 Big Ten) fired on all cylinders against Michigan State (9-8, 1-5 Big Ten) in a matchup that saw the Spartans win a total of three sets, including doubles matches, against Ohio State. Head coach Melissa Schaub said she was pleased with the team’s performance.

“I think sometimes you put so much into the Michigan match on Friday that it’s a tough rebound to get ready to go on Sunday,” Schaub said. “I’m proud of the way we came out. I think our doubles is getting better so I feel good about that.”

Juniors Irina Cantos Siemers and Lucia Marzal set the tone early for the Buckeyes, knocking off their opponents senior Nicole Stephens and junior Tia Mukherjee 6-1.

Following suit was junior Kathleen Jones and freshman Sydni Ratliff, who claimed victory over sophomore Ayshe Can and freshman Charlotte Gisclon 6-3 to earn the doubles point for Ohio State. Seniors Isabelle Boulais and Kolie Allen also led graduate student Mary Lewis and senior Maja Pietrowicz 4-3 when their match ended.

Jones, who has competed in doubles matches since March 16 and hasn’t lost yet, said despite the big victory, the team still has more work to do.

“Obviously we are running for that title. We really want to be Big Ten champs and everything,” Jones said. “Making sure that we keep our foot on the gas pedal for that one and hoping that a lot of people come out to watch.”

With a 1-0 lead, the Buckeyes stormed into singles play, taking five-of-six first sets. It didn’t end there, however.

No. 26 Boulais struck first in singles, defeating Lewis 6-2, 6-3. Right on her tail was No. 8 Cantos Siemers, who notched a win over Pietrowicz 6-4, 6-1 to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 3-0. Ohio State only needed one more singles victory to win the match with four more still in play.

Of those four was No. 60 Ratliff facing off against Stephens.

A 6-3, 6-1 triumph put the match out of reach for Michigan State and sent the team on the road back to East Lansing. Marzal, Allen and sophomore Madeline Atway did not get a chance to see their matches end.

The Buckeyes will stay in Columbus for another home match Friday as they take on No. 37 Northwestern (10-5, 5-0 Big Ten) at 3 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1540 followers

More from The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes gather two sweeps in Indiana

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Baseball: Nebraska offense overcomes Ohio State 17-5 to complete sweep

Ohio State freshman outfielder Trey Lipsey (28) stands ready to hit during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium Wednesday. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
East Lansing, MI

Softball: Amid pitching duels, Ohio State takes series win at Michigan State

The Ohio State Softball team huddles up before the Ohio State-Michigan game April 9, 2021. Ohio State lost 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. All three games between the Buckeyes and Spartans were low-scoring affairs, with both team’s pitching staffs battling it out in East Lansing, Michigan.

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Baseball: Huskers use big sixth inning to take series win, defeat Ohio State 10-5

Ohio State senior infielder Zach Dezenzo (4) stands ready to hit during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium Wednesday. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Toledo, OH

Baseball: Miscues on defense see Buckeyes fall 5-3 to Nebraska

Ohio State redshirt sophomore first baseman Blayne Robinson (38) stands in the batter’s box during the Buckeyes’ game against Toledo at Bill Davis Stadium Wednesday. Ohio State lost 7-6. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Women’s Tennis: No. 8 Buckeyes survive late rally to top No. 19 Wolverines 4-3

The Buckeyes huddle together during the Ohio State-Michigan match Friday. Ohio State won 4-3. Credit: Athena Markowski | Social Media Editor. No. 8 Ohio State defeated No. 19 Michigan 4-3 Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center to remain undefeated in Big Ten play.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes rout Nittany Lions 18-9 behind strong offense

Ohio State senior attackman Colby Smith (4) unloads a shot into the lower corner during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, OH

Former Ohio State professor who abruptly resigned appeals for her job back, citing psychosis

Angela Bryant, a former tenured sociology professor is fighting for a job back, after she resigned from Ohio State Newark in the midst of a manic episode. Credit: Courtesy of Angela Bryant.

Read full story
4 comments

Men’s Basketball: Branham declares for NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball during the second half of No. 7 Ohio State’s Round of 32 matchup against No. 2 Villanova March 20 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ohio State lost 71-61. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ultramarathon to commemorate fallen military service members, raise funds for scholarship

1 Day for the K.I.A. will hold an ultramarathon Saturday on the Oval to raise funds for a scholarship for relatives of service members negatively affected by the military. Credit: Courtesy of Dylan Van Tassell.

Read full story
Palm City, FL

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes finish 6th against tough competition at Valspar Invitational

Ohio State sophomore Maxwell Moldovan practices his swing during a practice. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. After a first-place finish at the Southern Invitational, head coach Jay Moseley and No. 33 Ohio State stared down their toughest competition yet at the Valspar Invitational, with seven top-25 teams in the field.

Read full story
Groveport, OH

Central Ohio catalytic converter theft ring caught, Ohio State experiencing similar thefts

Law enforcement officials indicted six individuals involved in a large catalytic converter theft operation in the central Ohio region. Credit: Dreamstime via TNS. Law enforcement officials have indicted six individuals involved in a large catalytic converter theft operation in the central Ohio region.

Read full story

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State faces rival Michigan for first offseason matchup

Ohio State junior setter Mac Podraza (10) celebrates during Ohio State-Penn State game Nov. 21, 2021. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Asst. Photo Editor. After a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the 2021 season, the Ohio State women’s volleyball team has once again taken the court to hone its skills heading into next season.

Read full story

Muslim students prepare for a month of balancing school and fasting, prayer for Ramadan

Ramadan begins this weekend and Muslim students will celebrate all month long with fasting, prayer and religious devotions. Credit: Courtesy of Khalid Dada. With Ramadan beginning this weekend, Muslim students will celebrate as the month of fasting, prayer and religious devotion overlaps with the rest of the academic year, including finals week.

Read full story
2 comments
East Lansing, MI

Softball: Ohio State heads to East Lansing for first road conference series against Michigan State

Ohio State senior Jaycee Ruberti (37) celebrates with senior Niki Carver (8) after Carver’s home run during the Ohio State-Indiana game March 23. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Cherry Blossom Festival to honor Japanese culture in Columbus and at Ohio State

Columbus will host its very first Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday through April 1, with an event hosted by the Japanese Student Organization at the Ohio Union Sunday. Credit: Madison Kinner | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story

Theater students excited to perform ‘Violet’ without masks

“Violet” will be performed Thursday through April 8 in the Thurber Theatre of the Drake Performance and Event Center. Credit: Hannah Santo | Lantern Reporter. Theater students are looking forward to clear facial cues and unmuffled voices during the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts’ upcoming production of the musical “Violet.”

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Students gather, voice opinions on proposed USG resolution to divest from companies conducting business in Israel

Around 200 people gathered in the Performance Hall at the Ohio Union Wednesday during the Undergraduate Student Government’s General Assembly meeting. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor.

Read full story
Wilberforce, OH

Ohio Democrat and Republican candidates for U.S. Senate discuss student debt, 2020 election in debate

Candidates in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race convened for two debates at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio Tuesday. Credit: Courtesy of Joshua A. Bickel/Ohio Debate Commission.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy