Men’s Basketball: Branham declares for NBA draft, maintains college eligibility

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wa9g8_0ewwiuKb00
Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dribbles the ball during the second half of No. 7 Ohio State’s Round of 32 matchup against No. 2 Villanova March 20 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Ohio State lost 71-61. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Freshman guard Malaki Branham will enter the NBA draft process and maintain his college eligibility, he announced in an Instagram post Friday.

Branham has until June 1 to choose whether he wants to return to Ohio State. The NBA draft combine is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago, and the NBA draft will take place June 23.

“As a basketball player growing up, my dream has always been to play in the NBA,” Branham said. “All the long hours in the gym, the sacrifices I, as well as my family have made, and simply just following the plan that God has for me has brought me to this point.”

Branham told ESPN he would remain in the NBA draft if he were projected to be selected in the first round.

Branham served as a scoring sidekick to junior forward E.J. Liddell — who declared for the NBA draft March 25 — averaging 13.7 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting.

The Akron, Ohio, native earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors, starting 31 of Ohio State’s 32 games this season and scoring 37 points combined in two NCAA Tournament games against No. 10 Loyola Chicago and No. 2 Villanova.

“At this time I am going to chase that dream and enter my name into the NBA Draft,” Branham said.

