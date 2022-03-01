Columbus, OH

Concert review: Tyler, the Creator captivates crowd with unique personality and electric energy

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iqDu_0eSXrAZ100
Headliner, Tyler, The Creator performs on the Frank Stage on the final day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The rapper performed in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center Sunday. Credit: Courtesy of Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Rapper Tyler, the Creator performed at the Schottenstein Center Sunday as part of his tour for his recent album, “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

The venue was packed, and Tyler, the Creator and his three opening acts had the crowd on their feet the entire night. Rapper Teezo Touchdown opened the show with a construction-themed setup in reference to his most recent single, “Handyman.” He performed several of his better-known songs to get the crowd warmed up, such as “I’m Just A Fan” and “Careful,” and his near-perfect vocals kept the crowd’s attention, even with minimal special effects or props.

Following Teezo Touchdown came rapper Vince Staples, who performed on the second stage set up in the middle of the arena. He performed songs from his newest album, “Vince Staples,” such as “Are You With That?” and “Law of Averages.” Staples finished his set with “745” and “Norf Norf,” earning himself a standing ovation.

R&B singer-songwriter Kali Uchis was the last of the opening acts and showcased several songs in Spanish as a tribute to her Colombian heritage. Dressed in a sparkly red outfit, she and her four backup singers dominated the stage with intricate, coordinated dance moves. She rounded out her set with some of her more popular songs, such as “Dead to Me” and “After the Storm.”

However, even Uchis’ energizing performance wasn’t enough to keep the crowd from getting antsy as the stage was set up for the main act, and chants of “Tyler, Tyler” made their rounds during the wait. Finally, the lights went out and a light blue Rolls Royce slowly rose up from the stage, with Tyler, the Creator in the back kicking things off with “Sir Baudelaire.”

In sync with the energy of the crowd, he immediately launched into his song “Corso.” As the beat dropped, fireworks exploded, establishing the thrilling atmosphere to follow for the rest of the concert.

The main act did not shy away from props, and the set — a light blue house with stairs he climbed as he sang — allowed Tyler, the Creator to serenade the crowd from the balcony. Clever details were present in the production throughout the concert, such as silhouettes of other rappers featured on some of his songs visible in the windows of the house.

Tyler, the Creator was personable, taking time to talk to the crowd as if they were friends. He mentioned he was suffering from an allergic reaction, but despite experiencing some symptoms, he said the crowd’s energy was better than the past two cities he had toured — inspiring him to push through the performance.

Then, in a move clearly appreciated by the majority of the audience, he chanted “OH-”, to which the crowd enthusiastically responded “-IO.”

After singing several more songs from “Call Me If You Get Lost” — such as “Lemonhead” and “Lumberjack” — he made full use of another prop and climbed into a boat which then moved from the main stage to the second stage.

At the second stage, he paid homage to his long-time fans, singing songs from his 2017 album “Flower Boy.” After performing “See You Again,” “911 / Mr. Lonely” and “Boredom,” he landed on a true blast from the past with “She” and “Yonkers” from his 2011 album, “Goblin,” and other songs from his 2013 album, “Wolf.”

He then reboarded the boat and traveled back to the main stage, singing “Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance,” periodically stopping to serenade those standing near the boat.

After more of the same thrilling show, Tyler, the Creator began to round out the night with songs from his 2019 album, “Igor,” including his most-listened-to song in the U.S. — “Earfquake” — which the energized crowd sang back to him. A shower of light appeared behind him as he ended the night with the upbeat song “Runitup.”

Tyler, the Creator put on an incredible show that served as a tribute to long-time fans and a welcome to newer ones. He was passionate and energized on stage, showing he genuinely cared about the performance.

The only thing missing was an encore.

Rating: 5/5

