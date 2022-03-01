Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: No. 23 Ohio State begins final home stand against Nebraska

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) dribbles during the Ohio State-Indiana game Feb. 21. Ohio State won 80-69. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

After two down-to-the-wire finishes where the Buckeyes came out on the winning end last week, they will now return home to find some momentum as March gets underway.

No. 23 Ohio State (18-8, 11-6 Big Ten) suffered a setback at Maryland Sunday, never leading in the second half against the Terrapins. Head coach Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes were physically worn down after playing four games in eight days.

“I thought we looked fatigued. We just did not play very well,” Holtmann said. “It was a really good week. We just struggled to finish.”

Nebraska (8-21, 2-16 Big Ten) will venture to Columbus after its original Jan. 22 matchup was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in its program.

The Huskers earned their first win in five games with a 93-70 victory at Penn State Sunday while  shooting a 65 percent clip from 3-point range against the Nittany Lions.

In its first matchup Jan. 2, Ohio State prevailed in overtime after a back-and-forth regulation. With that in mind, Holtmann said he expects yet another close competition.

“Nebraska’s a really talented team,” Holtmann said. “What I recall is they can really score the ball. They’re a really gifted team, offensively.”

Freshman guard Bryce McGowens leads Nebraska with an average of 16.9 points per game in addition to a team-high 83.5 percent from the free-throw line. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. is right behind with an average of 13.9 points per game.

McGowens scored a game-high 25 points against Penn State. The former five-star recruit has now earned seven Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards, and Holtmann said McGowens provides a boost to the Nebraska team.

“They’ve got a first round NBA pick, some suggest a lottery pick as a freshman that’s battling for Freshman of the Year. He’s a really good player,” Holtmann said. “I think at the end of the day, we’ll need to play well. They’re playing in a great rhythm right now.”

Holtmann said there’s no update on sophomore forward Zed Key, who twisted his ankle in the second half at Maryland Sunday. He’s started the last 13 games and is fourth on the team in scoring with just over eight points per game.

Ohio State had its worst shooting performance in 11 games against Maryland, making shots at a lowly 36.2 percent rate. Holtmann said there were moments Sunday when the Buckeyes showed issues they needed to correct before their quick turnaround Tuesday.

“I was trying to get a stoppage of play because we needed a timeout. We were gassed,” Holtmann said. “I also didn’t like how we were playing, offensively.”

Freshman guard Malaki Branham earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Monday for the third time this season after leading the Buckeyes in scoring all three games last week, including a 31-point performance at then-No. 15 Illinois Thursday.

Taking steps forward in his game this season, Holtmann said Branham has played at a high level since making the jump to college basketball this year.

“What a special year he’s put together. He’s really been able to create his own shot,” Holtmann said. “He’s a phenomenal kid who’s got a bright, bright future. He’s got to continue to grow as a player, and that’s our challenge in front of him right now.”

Tipoff between Nebraska and Ohio State is at 7 p.m. in the Schottenstein Center. Big Ten Network will broadcast.

