Album review: EarthGang upgrades its sound on ‘Ghetto Gods’

EarthGang, an Atlanta-based duo made up of Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot, released its second album Friday.

Although “Ghetto Gods” is EarthGang’s second major-label album, the group has been releasing projects for almost 10 years independently of its current record label, Dreamville, owned by rapper J. Cole. EarthGang is also a part of the hip-hop collective Spillage Village , which also includes artists JID, 6LACK and Mereba.

This project serves as a follow-up to the group’s 2019 album, “Mirrorland,” and Spillage Village’s 2020 project, “Spilligion.” Although “Mirrorland” had its bright moments, “Ghetto Gods” is a more complete, well-rounded project.

With 17 tracks and sitting at just over 53 minutes, “Ghetto Gods” is a project that has a lot of room for error due to its size. For the most part, however, EarthGang uses the longer track list to its benefit.

Following the spoken intro by artist 2 Chainz, EarthGang delivers with the title track, “Ghetto Gods.” The anthemic instrumentals beautifully clustered with uplifting drums — in combination with EarthGang’s rhythmic verses — serve as the perfect starting line for the themes and sonics present throughout the rest of the project.

Although EarthGang proves itself capable of making heartfelt, introspective tracks, the album is not without an element of lightheartedness, which is proven in “Billi (feat. Future).” Doctur Dot starts the track off with a catchy, memorable verse, followed by an impressive performance from Johnny Venus. Although Future’s verse is objectively good, he doesn’t provide the same level of energy that EarthGang does throughout the track.

“Waterboyz (with JID & J. Cole)” is another hard-hitting track with two of the group’s Dreamville affiliates. EarthGang delivers with ease on this track, and JID’s ability to slide in and out of melodic lines and lyrical bars remains unmatched. J. Cole’s verse at the end of the track is confident and filled with swagger — a highlight of the entire project.

Next comes yet another impressive track in “Amen (with Musiq Soulchild),” which is a feel-good track filled with soul from both EarthGang and Musiq Soulchild. “All Eyes on Me” is another soulful track with laid-back instrumentals, smooth vocals and impassioned lyrics from the duo. “Lie to Me” and “Black Pearls (feat. Baby Tate)” are also excellent tracks from EarthGang and continue to showcase the group’s lyrical and melodic ability.

In comparison to other tracks on the album, “American Horror Story” is a rare disappointment. It sounds too generic for EarthGang’s usual experimental style. Although it’s not a bad song, the standard EarthGang has set for itself is much higher than a song of this low caliber.

After the rather disappointing track comes one of the best on the project — “Power (with CeeLo Green & Nick Cannon).” The instrumentals are grim, and the verses from Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus are some of the best in their respective discographies. Doctur Dot starts the song off strong with an energetic, moving verse. Johnny Venus comes in next with a hoarse-sounding chorus and a grabbing, confident verse that is sure to turn heads. After a spoken interlude with Nick Cannon comes CeeLo Green’s verse, which is demanding and self-assured in the best way possible.

“Smoke Sum” is another underwhelming track featuring lackluster vocals and simple instrumentals. “Strong Friends” is a decent track that features nice vocals and emphasizes important themes around mental health and wellness but is still lacking, sonically.

However, EarthGang bounces back on “Run Too (with Ari Lennox),” which is the final track on the album and nothing short of a masterpiece. Doctur Dot’s verse is easygoing and nonchalant but integral to the track, and Johnny Venus’ verse — placed over minimal instrumentals — lets his vocals shine bright. Ari Lennox’s chorus is angelic, and she rides the instrumental perfectly with no hiccups. This outro track is the most complete, meaningful track on the entire project and sends it out in style.

EarthGang’s “Ghetto Gods” is not without its flaws — there are tracks here and there that sound lackluster and fail to resonate within the scope of the project. With that being said, the majority of the project is brilliant. EarthGang has never failed to create a special project, and, despite a few duds, the duo did the same with “Ghetto Gods.”

Rating: 4/5