New scholarship for students with spinal cord injuries available for 2022-23 academic year

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFYWD_0eRqV70L00
A new scholarship from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation will help Ohio State students living with spinal cord injuries with school-related expenses in the 2022-2023 academic year. Credit: Courtesy of the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation

The university will offer a new scholarship next fall for students with spinal cord injuries, partnering with the largest private funder of spinal cord injury research and rehabilitation in the U.S.

Ohio State is one of six universities to be invited by the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation — an organization devoted to spinal cord injury research — to offer the scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year, joining 11 other institutions already in the program. The Neilsen Scholarship Program , through the Office of Student Life and Student Life Disability Services, will assist with the cost of tuition and fees for eligible students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at Ohio State.

While the exact amounts awarded will vary based on the selected students’ individual needs, Cheryl Lyons, director of SLDS, said her department expects these scholarships to be substantial.

“We’re hopeful that if a student is put forward and has a lot of financial need, the foundation is going to be generous with that award,” Lyons said. “Based on what we’ve heard from other schools, the funding packages have been pretty comprehensive.”

Lyons said four to six students will be nominated for the first year, and​​ the winners will receive funding for every year they are at the university.

To be considered, students must be enrolled full time at any Ohio State campus, have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher and be able to verify they have a permanent spinal cord injury, according to the Neilsen Foundation’s guidelines.

Eligible spinal cord conditions include neurological and functional impairments due to injury, degenerative disease and damage due to tumors or surgery, according to the guidelines. Students with spinal dysfunction, paralysis or pain syndromes caused by disorders not primary to the spinal cord are not eligible.

Scott Lissner, Americans With Disabilities Act coordinator and 504 compliance officer at the university, said although Ohio State does not formally track how many students live with spinal cord injuries, self-identification data suggests that between 1 percent and 1.5 percent of the students have a mobility impairment of some kind.

“How living with [a spinal cord injury] affects a person’s day-to-day life depends on how thoughtful we have been in creating our environment, both the built environment and the social environment,” Lissner said. “Some students require the use of a personal attendant, whether to manipulate things on campus or to complete activities of daily living like getting up and out in the morning or using the bathroom.”

Julea DeVecchio, program associate at the Neilsen Foundation, said in an email that beyond assisting with tuition and fee costs, the scholarship program specially designates funds to help students overcome these day-to-day barriers.

“The Neilsen Foundation supports the cost of tuition and fees, as well as providing supplemental support funds to remove barriers to academic progress related to spinal cord injury-associated needs,” DeVecchio said.

DeVecchio said the supplemental support funds are to be used for housing, meal plans, transportation, books, supplies and any other resource that will assist in the education of students with spinal cord injuries.

Lyons said the organization is looking forward to awarding these scholarships to students in need.

“We’re hopeful that if a student is put forward and has a lot of financial need, the foundation is going to be generous with that award,” Lyons said.

For students interested in applying for the scholarship, the application is available on the SLDS website until March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1399 followers

More from The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: No. 13 Ohio State cruises past Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals 74-58

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Rikki Harris (1) high-fives her teammates as she walks to the bench during the Ohio State-Michigan State Big Ten Tournament game Friday. Ohio State won 74-58. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Basketball: Ohio State assistant Pedon set to become next head coach at Illinois State

Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon speaks to the media on June 15, 2017. Credit: Colin Hass-Hill | Lantern File Photo. Ohio State men’s basketball assistant coach Ryan Pedon will become the next head coach at Illinois State.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Wexner Center for the Arts employees to unionize

Staff at the Wexner Center for the Arts announced plans to unionize Wednesday, in hopes of making the center an “equitable, transparent, and sustainable workplace for employees at all levels.” Credit: Sophia Tobias | For The Lantern.

Read full story
Ann Arbor, MI

Men’s Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State Drops Puck on Big Ten Quarterfinal Series with Penn State, Rohlik to cover student ticket fees

Ohio State sophomore forward Michael Gildon (18) skates around the back of the net with the puck during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Feb. 11. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Men’s Volleyball: Pasteur named offensive player of the week in MIVA

Ohio State sophomore outside hitter Jacob Pasteur (7) huddles up with the team after a successful point during the Ohio State-Loyola Chicago game Feb. 17. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story

Women’s Tennis: No. 4 Ohio State set to begin Big Ten play

The Ohio State Women’s Tennis team stands for the National Anthem before the Ohio State-Vanderbilt NCAA Tournament match May 8, 2021. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Student and faculty leaders weigh in on potential end of mask mandate

Columbus Public Health recommended the city lift its mask mandate Monday in response to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Off-campus gunshots prompt discussion over how the university issues safety notices, no injuries reported

Donny Reagan said he was having a normal Saturday night when, at around 12:30 a.m., a text from his roommate said a stray bullet came through the window of their off-campus house — prompting him to return home.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State to battle No. 4 Wisconsin in WCHA Final Faceoff Semifinals

Ohio State senior defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) moves the puck closer to the goal during the Ohio State-St. Cloud State game Saturday. Ohio State won 3-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State seeks to end two-game losing streak against No. 21 James Madison

Ohio State graduate student attacker Sophie Baez (4) looks for a shot during the Ohio State-Vanderbilt exhibition Feb. 6. Ohio State won 16-11. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Roy Lichtenstein’s artistic evolution to be featured in the Columbus Museum of Art

Roy Lichtenstein, Mechanism, Cross Section, c. 1954. Oil with sgraffito on canvas, 40 x 54 inches (101.6 x 137.2 cm). Collection of the Flint Institute of Arts, Michigan. Gift of Messrs. Samuel N. Tomkin and Sidney Freedman, FIA 1956.2. Credit: Courtesy of estate of Roy Lichtenstein.

Read full story
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes bounce back, finish sixth at Westbrook Invitational

Coming off a moderately successful fall, the women’s golf team gears up for a challenging spring season. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Dept. of Athletics. After finishing 13th at the UCF Challenge , head coach Lisa Strom and the Ohio State women’s golf team knew they would have to improve in their next outing, and this week, they did just that.

Read full story

Off the Lake Productions to bring ‘big fun’ and heavy topics to the stage with ‘Heathers: The Musical’

Off the Lake Productions is undergoing rehearsals for their upcoming production of “Heathers: The Musical” March 24 through April 3. Credit: Courtesy of Eva Scherrer. Off the Lake Productions will perform Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s “Heathers: The Musical” — based on the 1989 cult classic movie — March 24 through April 3.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State offers resources and events amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and other nations have been growing for decades, following the collapse of the Soviet Union and expansion of North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Credit: Maxim Guchek/BelTA/TASS/ABACAPRESS.COM via TNS.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: Branham headlines scoring quartet, helps No. 23 Ohio State past Michigan State 80-69

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) passes to a teammate during the Ohio State-Michigan State game Thursday. Ohio State won 80-69. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Four Buckeyes scored in double figures as No. 23 Ohio State downed Michigan State 80-69 Thursday.

Read full story

Women’s Basketball: ‘It is really a special year’: How McGuff navigated difficult season to co-Big Ten regular season crown

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff coaches on the sidelines during the Ohio State-Michigan game Jan. 27. Ohio State lost 58-77. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. On the eve of the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s season opener against Bucknell, head coach Kevin McGuff received news that would put a bow on a disappointing offseason.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

When will Ohio State lift its mask mandate?

Two students wear masks as they walk across the oval with Thompson Library in the background. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Ohio State is one of six Big Ten universities that has yet to make changes to its mask requirement in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Read full story
10 comments

Men’s Basketball: No. 23 Buckeyes ‘searching’ for fixes against Michigan State

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) drives to the basket during the Ohio State-Nebraska game. Ohio State lost 78-70. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Despite returning to their home floor Tuesday, the Buckeyes couldn’t muster momentum to earn a win to begin their final home stand of the regular season.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

COTA lowers fares for customers receiving public aid

COTA’s new program will charge qualifying customers — those receiving SNAP food assistance, formerly known as food stamps, publicly-funded child care such as Head Start, Medicaid and TANF cash assistance, also known as welfare — $2.25 a day. Credit: Lauren Van Niel | Lantern File Photo.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy