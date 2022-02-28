Baseball: Ohio State swept by Texas State in weekend series

The Ohio State Baseball team watches from the dugout during the Ohio State-Purdue game on May 2, 2021. Ohio State lost 15-16. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

The Ohio State baseball team’s bats came alive in their first series of the season, however they were relatively quiet in San Marcos, Texas, against the Texas State Bobcats this weekend.

The Buckeyes (3-4) were swept in the series, as their hot offensive start was cooled by unforced errors and solid Texas State (7-1) pitching. Dating back to Feb. 21, Ohio State has lost four consecutive games.

Game 1

With temperatures reaching under 40 degrees, Texas State junior right-handed pitcher Zeke Wood was dominant in seven innings of shutout ball, striking out 10, allowing one hit and retiring the last 18 hitters he faced.

The first four innings were a pitchers’ duel between Wood and sophomore lefty Isaiah Coupet, making his second start of the season for Ohio State. Coupet struck out eight batters in 4 2/3 innings, however ran into trouble in the fifth inning.

After back-to-back walks with two outs, an error by senior infielder Zach Dezenzo allowed the Bobcats to strike first. Coupet’s day was over after allowing a two-RBI single and an RBI double to the next two batters he faced.

Junior right-hander Ethan Hammerberg came in relief of Coupet and recorded the final out of the fifth, but not before allowing another RBI hit to push the Texas State lead to 5-0 headed into the sixth inning.

The Bobcats would never relinquish the lead. Outside of a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning from freshman infielder Tyler Pettorini, the Buckeye bats were quiet in a 9-1 defeat.

Game 2

Ohio State attempted to recreate the comeback magic they had earlier in the season but ultimately fell short as Texas State took the series in a dramatic, but comfortable, win.

In the early innings, Ohio State was able to match up with the Texas State bats, as they struck in the top of the first on a solo home run by Dezenzo, his fourth of the season. However in the bottom of the first, sophomore righty Nate Haberthier gave up a run on a sacrifice fly by junior outfielder Jose Gonzalez to tie the game at one.

Ohio State took the lead back in the top of the second when freshman outfielder Trey Lipsey scored on a single by redshirt senior catcher Brent Todys. Their lead would not last long, as back-to-back singles set up redshirt junior outfielder Ben McClain, who hit a bases-clearing double to take a lead Texas State would not relinquish.

That would not stop Ohio State from slowly chipping away at the lead.

In the seventh inning, sophomore outfielder Hank Thomas recorded his third hit of the game and drove in Dezenzo to cut the lead to four.

In the following inning, Todys was driven in by senior infielder Colton Bauer, who was pinch hitting for redshirt sophomore first baseman Caden Kaiser, scoring on a passed ball to cut the lead to two.

However, the comeback would fall short, as the Bobcats tagged Ohio State junior pitcher Nate Karaffa for another run, and held on in the ninth to take the win, 8-5.

Game 3

Ohio State was unable to come away with a win in this series, as both teams pitched a game primarily decided by the bullpen. Although each team used five pitchers in this game, Texas State had the better bats to complete the series sweep.

The Bobcats struck first in the second inning on a two-RBI single by McClain off of senior right-handed pitcher TJ Brock. In the following half inning, the Buckeyes struck next with a solo home run by senior infielder Drew Reckart and a two-run shot by Bauer to put the Buckeyes up 3-2.

The Buckeyes ran into trouble in the fifth inning, as junior righty Wyatt Loncar loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single. However, the inning was left unscathed as Loncar struck out senior infielder Justin Thompson to keep things at 3-2.

The sixth inning was far more eventful for the Bobcats, as senior infielder Cameron Gibbons hit an RBI single up the middle off freshman right-hander Jake Johnson to tie the game at three. Another run scored on a fielder’s choice put Texas State back in front 4-3.

Dezenzo picked up another RBI in the eighth inning for Ohio State, but that was the rest it could muster.

McClain batted in another in the eighth to add an insurance run, as Ohio State dropped their fourth straight game in a final score of 6-4.

The Buckeyes look to get back on the winning side of .500 when they travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for the Armed Forces Invitational. Ohio State will play Campbell Friday, Pittsburgh Saturday and Army Sunday.