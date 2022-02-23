Students and faculty react to Biden’s pledge to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBw47_0eMH0SPl00
President Joe Biden has pledged to appoint a Black Woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Credit: Oliver Contreras/Pool via TNS

Students and faculty have expressed their excitement over President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in American history.

Following Justice Stephen Breyer’s Jan. 27 retirement announcement, Biden said in a press conference his nominee to replace the judge will be a Black woman.

Wendy Smooth, associate professor for women’s, gender and sexuality studies and associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, said the Supreme Court is a crucial branch of the United States government, and Biden’s pledge is especially important due to the length of time a judge serves on the court.

“It is not a case where you serve for only two to three years and you’re gone, but you have an opportunity to make a lifetime impact on the ways in which the laws of the land are interpreted,” Smooth said.

Smooth said a Black woman justice could offer a new perspective and understanding of the law that may vary from her counterparts. She said this is especially important to the Supreme Court, since its responsibility is to interpret laws with the highest authority.

“As much as we like to say the law is the law and it’s an objective piece of written information, the law is left for interpretation,” Smooth said.

Smooth said it is important to have representation of the country’s demographics on the bench, and there has been little diversity in the court’s judges.

Sri Vidya Uppalapati, a sixth-year in public policy analysis and former president of IGNITE Women in Politics — an organization at Ohio State that encourages women to be involved in politics — said she hopes this is just the beginning for women of color on the Supreme Court.

“Hopefully, as I enter my career, we won’t be talking about the first anymore; we’ll be talking about the next and the more,” Uppalapati said.

Smooth said she is interested in seeing exemplary Black women up for consideration for the Supreme Court, as it is an inspiration for other Black people in the field.

“It serves as a reminder that these women’s accomplishments deserve our collective respect because there is no such thing as a Black woman who’s been considered for the Supreme Court to be underprepared,” Smooth said.

Uppalapati said she believes it is not so much diversity that the U.S. government needs, but inclusivity. She said the government should serve every group equally, and with that comes an increase in government diversity.

Smooth said she was excited to see that not only were Black women promised to be considered for the nomination, but the women rumored to be under consideration also attended state institutions, like Ohio State, rather than Ivy League schools.

“We have our own law school, and I would like to believe that my students at the Ohio State University can be future justices,” Smooth said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1374 followers

More from The Lantern

Men’s Basketball: No. 22 Ohio State carries momentum to Maryland Sunday

Ohio State huddles during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Jan. 9. Ohio State won 95-87. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Ohio State has gone down to the wire in each of its last two games, but it managed to keep things from going haywire Thursday as it began its final road trip of the regular season.

Read full story
Ohio State

Local Ukrainians, Buckeyes gather at Ohio Statehouse in support of Ukraine

About 200 protestors gathered at the Ohio Statehouse to raise awareness of the current events happening in Ukraine, calling for more support from the U.S. government. Credit: Hosna Sadaqat | Lantern Reporter.

Read full story
5 comments

Men’s Tennis: No. 3 Buckeyes get back in the win column with 4-0 sweep against Central Florida

Ohio State junior Robert Cash reaches for a ball in his singles match against then-No. 1 Tennessee senior Emile Hudd at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 4. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State beats St. Cloud State 6-0 in WCHA’s quarterfinals opener

Ohio State senior forward Paetyn Levis (27) skates the puck down the ice during the Ohio State-St. Cloud State game Friday. Ohio State won 6-0. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Softball: Buckeyes fall to Hokies in 9-inning pitching showdown

Ohio State graduate pitcher Lexie Handley (00) points to the catcher during a game. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. Ohio State’s first game of the Carolina Classic was a pitcher’s duel, with the Buckeyes coming out on the losing end.

Read full story

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 8 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated against Harvard

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team gathers during a timeout during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. After a major road victory over then-No. 4 North Carolina Saturday, No. 8 Ohio State will travel to the Southwest Florida Shootout to take on Harvard.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: Branham’s 31 points lift No. 22 Ohio State past No. 15 Illinois 86-83

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) and sophomore forward Zed Key (23) defend junior center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the Ohio State-Illinois game Thursday. Ohio State won 86-83. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Sports LTV Producer.

Read full story

Softball: Buckeyes to take on No. 7 Virginia Tech in first game of Carolina Classic

The Ohio State Softball team stands together before the Ohio State-Michigan game on April 9, 2021. Ohio State lost 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Asst. Photo Editor. In its biggest matchup of the season thus far, Ohio State will go down to Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend for a four-game schedule, highlighted by a game against No. 7 Virginia Tech.

Read full story
Geneva, OH

Track and Field: Buckeyes ready to make statement at Big Ten Indoor Championships

Ohio State graduate sprinter Anavia Battle sprints down the track during a meet. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Department of Athletics. Senior sprinter Anavia Battle raced to success growing up in Inkster, Michigan, leading her to the Ohio State, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and now the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State hosts St. Cloud State in WCHA quarterfinals

Ohio State women’s hockey team huddles up before their game against Wisconsin Nov. 28, 2021. Ohio State lost 0-5. Photo Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. No. 2 Ohio State will kick off its postseason against St. Cloud State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s quarterfinals at the Ohio State Ice Rink.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

‘Toonami’: Anime-themed event to feature local musicians and vendors

Musicians Richie Leone, Truesdale, Devin Summers and Kurt Lovely will perform at “Toonami,” an anime-themed concert and vendor event that will take place at Double Happiness live music bar Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Bishop Chilton.

Read full story

New Reagan Tokes bill aims to improve monitoring of violent parolees

House Bill 166, a continuation of the Reagan Tokes Act, passed the Ohio House of Representatives Feb. 9. Credit: Tom Hanks | Lantern File Photo. When Lisa Tokes’ daughter, Ohio State student Reagan Tokes, was kidnapped, raped and murdered five years ago by a man on parole, she said it was a failure of the state of Ohio. Now, she hopes to limit the release of criminals who have not exhibited good behavior throughout their sentence with a follow-up bill to the Reagan Tokes Act of 2018.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s ice hockey club completes successful season, looks forward to Regionals

The Ohio State men’s club hockey team celebrates during the Ohio State-Louisville game Nov. 18, 2021. Credit: Courtesy of Savannah Deuer. After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ohio State men’s club ice hockey team bounced back with a successful 2021-2022 campaign.

Read full story

African American Heritage Festival event to promote conversation around Black culture on campus and in media

“Word on the Street: Black Culture or Pop Culture?” will take place Monday and is one of eight events that will make up the 44th annual African American Heritage Festival. Credit: Courtesy of African American Heritage Festival.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State student turns childhood dream into reality with home bakery

Elizabeth Johnson, a third-year in psychology, is the owner of Eliza’s Cookies & Treats, a Black-owned business in Columbus. Credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Johnson. It can be hard to balance life as a college student, but Elizabeth Johnson has found a way to pursue a childhood passion while being a full-time student at Ohio State.

Read full story
7 comments
Quincy, OH

Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Ohio State sweeps Quincy 3-0 for second-straight win

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles up before the Ohio State-Loyola Chicago game Feb. 17. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. After earning their first Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association win of the season Sunday, the Buckeyes picked up their second in convincing fashion.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State conducts third-party safety review, releases additional recommendations to combat crime

A local consulting group reviewed Ohio State’s safety measures, finding its safety response is on par with or exceeds that of its peers. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Local gallery features work from artists in recovery from substance use disorder

Fresh A.I.R Gallery, located at 131 N. High St., displays work from artists in recovery from substance use disorder and other mental health problems. Credit: Courtesy of Fresh A.I.R. Gallery.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: ‘I just look for the right play’: Branham emerges as star alongside Liddell

Freshman guard Malaki Branham (22) dunks the ball during the Ohio State-Indiana game Monday. Ohio State won 80-69. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Although he’s only a freshman, Malaki Branham has quickly emerged as the next best scoring option alongside star forward E.J. Liddell this season.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: No. 22 Ohio State travels to No. 15 Illinois in Big Ten Tournament rematch

Ohio State then-freshman forward Zed Key (23) attempts a shot at the hoop during the Ohio State-Illinois Big 10 Tournament game on March 14. Ohio State lost 88-91. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy