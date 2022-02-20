Chapel Hill, NC

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State pulls off upset over No. 4 North Carolina 20-8

The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ohio State-Cleveland State game Feb. 12. Ohio State won 17-9. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern

A major upset occurred in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Saturday as Ohio State came away victorious over No. 4 North Carolina in a 20-8 rout.

The Buckeyes (3-0) entered Saturday’s game as a major underdog, but behind a scoring barrage and stout defense, they toppled a “blue blood” in North Carolina (2-1). Ohio State outscored The Tar Heels 14-3 in the second half en route to the win.

Leading the way for Ohio State was senior midfielder Justin Inacio, who went 18-26 on faceoffs and dominated from start to finish. The Oakville, Ontario, native also led the Buckeyes with six ground balls.

As Inacio created possessions for Ohio State, senior attackman Jason Knox was the leading goal scorer with four goals on seven shots.

The Ohio State attack continued to show its balance where the two other members, seniors Colby Smith and Jack Myers combined for five goals and eight assists.

In net for Ohio State was senior goalie Caton Johnson, who transfered from North Carolina after last season. Johnson had 12 saves and allowed eight goals on the day.

It wasn’t easy for Ohio State to keep the Tar Heels’ offense in check, especially with  graduate attackman Chris Gray, who led the Atlantic Coastal Conference with 49 goals last season.

Gray was the top goal scorer with three goals and four assists for North Carolina, but his efforts weren’t enough to keep the Tar Heels competitive. Gray also was the top player in ground balls for the Tar Heels with four on the day.

In goal for North Carolina was sophomore goalkeeper Collin Krieg, who had 15 saves and 20 goals allowed.

Ohio State continues its road schedule in Naples, Florida, with a neutral-site game against Harvard Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

