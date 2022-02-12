Men’s Hockey: 7 Buckeyes to be honored at Senior Night

Senior forward Jake Wise (28) prepares for faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Friday. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Seven Buckeyes will be honored during Ohio State’s Senior Night festivities Saturday ahead of a rematch with No. 7 Minnesota.

Senior forwards Quinn Preston, Jake Wise and Gustaf Westlund and defensemen Ryan O’Connell and Grant Gabriele, along with graduates forward Eric Cooley and defenseman Will Riedell will all play their final regular-season game in Ohio State uniforms at home.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said coaching the seven seniors has been an honor.

“This is why I do what I do: to be around guys like that, that do the right thing,” Rohlik said. “They do their academics, they give everything they got every day on the ice. They’re great kids, and they set the culture for years to come.”

Gabriele previously took part in senior night last season before deciding to return to Ohio State for a fifth season.

Gabriele said the environment of senior night will be more special this year than last season with the presence of fans in the arena and parents on the ice, as pandemic-related fan restrictions were in place during last year’s ceremony.

“It’s going to be a lot better, especially for the parents — it’s really important for them,” Gabriele said. “We weren’t able to do the breakfast we usually do on Sunday with everyone, but just having fans back is going to make the experience a lot better.”

The Buckeyes seek to avenge Friday’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Wise, Gabriele, Preston and Westlund are four of Ohio State’s top-seven point scorers this season, with Wise second on the team in goals.

Cooley and Riedell each have at least four goals this season, and O’Connell has played in 23 games with eight assists.

Freshman defenseman Mason Lohrei said the group of seven seniors has made an impact on his first year with the Buckeyes.

“We got a really special group of seniors here,” Lohrei said. “What they’ve built here, what they’ve been through, it’ll be a special night.”

Senior Night is set to begin at 5:30 p.m., just before puck drop at 6 p.m.

