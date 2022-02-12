Wrestling: No. 8 Ohio State holds onto 24-14 win at No. 14 Minnesota

The Lantern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfJDG_0eCl6he200
Ohio State Senior Malik Heinselman wrestles against sophomore Jake Arnold during the Ohio State-Notre Dame College match Nov. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 51-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant LTV Sports Producer

The No. 8 Buckeyes battled at No. 14 Minnesota Friday, winning the dual meet 24-14.

No. 11 senior Malik Heinselman started the night for the Buckeyes, facing No. 9 redshirt junior Patrick McKee in the 125-pound weight class. The match led off by a takedown from Heinselman, quickly followed by a McKee escape, giving Heinselman the 2-1 lead entering the second period.

An escape and takedown by Heinselman in the second period was accompanied by an escape by McKee, putting the bout at a score of 5-2 into the third period. Another escape by McKee moved the score to 5-3, which Heinselman quickly responded to with a takedown.

McKee earned an escape and a takedown himself, bringing the match to a score of 7-6. Heinselman wasn’t done, though, as he tacked on another takedown and escape, giving him the 10-6 victory by decision.

Wrestling next was redshirt junior 133-pounder Brady Koontz versus No. 29 redshirt junior Jake Gliva. Scoreless through the first period, Gliva got on the board early in the second with an escape followed by a penalty point and a takedown, giving him the 4-0 lead into the third period. Koontz earned an escape in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as Gliva won 4-1 by decision.

In an exciting matchup in the 141-pound weight class, No. 20 redshirt sophomore Dylan D’Emilio faced off against No. 15 redshirt senior Jake Bergeland. D’Emilio got on the board quickly with a takedown in the first period.

Late in the first period, Bergeland earned an escape to bring the score to 2-1 entering the second period. D’Emilio earned the sole escape, extending his lead to 3-1 into the third period. D’Emilio won by fall with a pin in the third.

Following D’Emilio‘s performance, No. 2 redshirt junior Sammy Sasso squared off against No. 30 redshirt junior Michael Blockhus in the 149-pound weight class. Sasso struck first with a takedown, giving him the 2-0 edge early in the first period.

Blockhus earned an escape, making the score 2-1. Sasso earned another takedown, followed by a near fall, extending his lead to 8-1 entering the second period. An escape and a takedown by Blockhus narrowed the score to 8-4, and was followed by an escape by Sasso to move the score to 9-4 into the third period.

Sasso added another escape in the third period, giving him the 10-4 win by decision. With that win, Sasso has 31-consecutive dual meet victories.

In the 157-pound weight class, Sophomore Isaac Wilcox won by injury default early in the first period against No. 4 redshirt junior Brayton Lee.

After the halftime break, No. 4 redshirt sophomore Carson Kharchla faced redshirt sophomore Cael Carlson in the 165-pound weight class. Kharchla took the early lead with three takedowns in the first, giving him the 6-3 lead entering the second period.

The score narrowed to 6-4 before entering the third period. With just a few seconds left in the bout, Carlson earned a takedown, bringing the match to a 7-6 score. Kharchla held onto his lead, earning one more point from an escape and won the bout by decision 8-6.

No. 7 redshirt senior 174-pounder Ethan Smith squared off against No. 18 redshirt senior Bailee O’Reilly. A handful of takedowns from both Smith and O’Reilly brought the score to 6-4 after the first period.

Another Smith takedown gave him the 8-4 lead into the third period. O’Reilly earned a late takedown in the third period but Smith held on to win 11-8 by decision.

Redshirt junior Rocky Jordan and No. 20 sophomore Isaiah Salazar duked it out in the 184-pound weight class. A pair of takedowns by Salazar gave him the early 7-2 lead through the first period.

Jordan earned another takedown in the second period, followed by an escape from Salazar, giving the latter the 9-5 lead entering the third period. A late takedown by Jordan brought the bout close, but was not enough as Salazar won 10-8 by decision.

Redshirt junior 197-pounder Gavin Hoffman wrestled against fifth-year Michial Foy. After a scoreless first period, Hoffman took the early lead in the second period with a reversal followed by a quick escape by Foy, giving Hoffman the 2-1 lead entering the third period.

Hoffman was penalized for clasping his hands early in the third period, followed by a takedown by Foy to propel him to a 5-2 victory by decision.

No. 13 redshirt senior Tate Orndorff took on No. 1 Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA champion senior Gable Steveson in the heavyweight class. Steveson started fast and early, not letting up. Steveson won in dominant fashion with a score of 19-4 by way of technical fall in the second period.

The Buckeyes will celebrate Senior Day and host their final home match of the season Sunday versus Indiana at 1 p.m. The match will stream on BTN+.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lantern is the independent, award-winning student voice of Ohio State, covering sports, campus, politics, and arts and life.

Columbus, OH
1233 followers

More from The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Ohio State earns fourth consecutive top 10 win against No. 6 Wake Forest

Ohio State sophomore JJ Tracy pumps his fist in celebration during his singles match against Tennessee junior Angel Diaz at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 4. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story

Softball: Strong offense and steady pitching lead Buckeyes to Opening Weekend sweep

Members of the Ohio State softball team huddle during the Ohio State-Michigan game on April 9. Ohio State lost 7-0. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director. Ohio State jumped out early on offense in each of its three games during Opening Weekend and never looked back.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Volleyball: No. 12 Ohio State falls to McKendree, No. 6 Lewis University in MIVA opener

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team huddles up to celebrate their win after the Ohio State-Loyola game on Feb. 20, 2021. Ohio State won 3-2. Credit: Christian Harsa | Special Projects Director.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State falls short 5-1 against No. 7 Minnesota on Senior Night

Ohio State junior forward Tate Singleton (13) moves the puck around the back of the net during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Friday. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
1 comments
Bemidji, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State splits series against Bemidji State in final regular season road trip

Ohio State women’s hockey celebrates its second goal during the Ohio State-St. Thomas game Sept. 25, 2021. Ohio State won 4-1. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. The Buckeyes rebounded after defeat, as No. 2 Ohio State split their last regular season road series against Bemidji State in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Read full story

Men’s Basketball: Liddell, No. 16 Ohio State stifle Michigan 68-57

Junior forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates basket during the Ohio State-Maryland game on Sunday. Ohio State won 82-67. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Junior forward E.J. Liddell scored 28 points as No. 16 Ohio State held off Michigan 68-57 Saturday.

Read full story

Men’s Hockey: 7 Buckeyes to be honored at Senior Night

Senior forward Jake Wise (28) prepares for faceoff during the Ohio State-Minnesota game Friday. Ohio State lost 3-2. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Seven Buckeyes will be honored during Ohio State’s Senior Night festivities Saturday ahead of a rematch with No. 7 Minnesota.

Read full story

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes notch third consecutive top-10 victory against No. 10 Kentucky

The Buckeyes cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during the Ohio State-Kentucky match Friday. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern. Ohio State senior James Trotter heads to his singles matchup during the Ohio State-Kentucky match Friday. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern.

Read full story
1 comments

Men’s Basketball: No. 16 Buckeyes, Wolverines clash in hardwood rivalry

Ohio State celebrates during the Ohio State-Northwestern game Jan. 9. Ohio State won 95-87. Credit: Gabe Haferman | Assistant Photo Editor. Saturday evening will present a matchup between two teams with one riding the highs of an unranked upset victory and the other bouncing back from a deflating unranked loss.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State opens season against Robert Morris Saturday

Ohio State’s Women’s Lacrosse team huddles up before the Ohio State-Vanderbilt exhibition Sunday. Ohio State won 16-11. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern. The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team is looking to start this season strong against its first competitor Robert Morris.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Board of Trustees approves research and development funding, university discusses partnerships

Ohio State’s Board of Trustees met this week, discussing topics ranging from Intel’s Columbus move to the university’s COVID-19 response. Credit: Lantern file photo. The Ohio State Board of Trustees discussed topics ranging from Intel’s move into Columbus to the university’s COVID-19 response in its public session Thursday.

Read full story

Board of Trustees discusses near $3 million in NIL deals, policy’s impact on student-athletes

The Ohio State Board of Trustees Legal, Risk and Compliance committee met Thursday to discuss the impact the NCAA’s lifting of Name, Image and Likeness restrictions has made on Ohio State student-athletes. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

OUAB to host Keke Palmer in person to discuss career, activism

Keke Palmer performs during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at the Skyline Drive-In, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York. Credit: Courtesy of BAUZEN/TNS. Actress, singer and activist Keke Palmer will make her way to campus to hold a discussion with students and a signing session for her book, “I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.”

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes face setback, finish 13th at UCF Challenge

Ohio State woman golfer Aneka Seumanutafa golfing at the White Sands Invitational, which ran from Oct. 28-30, 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics. After a successful start to the season, the Ohio State women’s golf team hoped for another strong performance in its second spring tournament.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Symphony presents Valentine’s weekend concert with Michael Cavanaugh

Grammy- and Tony-nominated musician Michael Cavanaugh will perform a Valentine’s Day-themed concert with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Saturday at the Palace Theatre. Credit: Courtesy of Ken Cavanaugh.

Read full story
Ohio State

Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State to host No. 7 Minnesota in final regular-season home series

Ohio State sophomore forward Travis Treloar (94) and junior defenseman CJ Regula (65) lock in during the puck drop during the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday. Ohio State won 6-2. Credit: Katie Good | For the Lantern.

Read full story
Bemidji, MN

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State to play Bemidji State in final road trip of regular season

Ohio State senior forward Paetyn Levis (27) shoots and scores in the first period of the Ohio State-Minnesota game Jan. 29. Ohio State lost 5-3. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Howl at the Moon: Nightlife venue makes name for itself with live music, themed events

Live entertainment bar venue, Howl at the Moon, recently opened its Columbus location, offering a unique nightlife experience to customers. Credit: Courtesy of Jonathan Smith and Andrew Uhler.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy